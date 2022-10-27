Inflation, gas prices looming over sports biz
Dan Coyne makes an annual trip from his Pennsylvania home to watch the Chicago Bears with his brother, Dave, who has season tickets.
The brothers got something to eat a couple hours before the game. Dave Coyne, 47, normally stays away from the concessions at Soldier Field, but “I only had to pay for myself tonight,” he said. “I didn’t have a kid or my wife with me.”
That's the calculus in play as fans balance their favorite sporting events — the games they missed desperately at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — with persistently high inflation and gas prices that loom over everything these days.
U.S. inflation jumped 8.2% in September from a year ago, the government reported this month. That’s not far from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. Higher prices for housing, food and medical care were among the largest contributors to the rise.
The Mullett will have a party in the front and the back Friday night.
By far the NHL's smallest venue, Mullett Arena takes its first spin in the national spotlight when the Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets.
It should be a rockin' — howlin'? — good time.
“It’s a new chapter of hockey in Arizona and in Tempe," Coyotes forward Clayton Keller said. “I think everyone is excited and there will be a lot more eyes and a lot of people talking more about hockey.”
The Coyotes were put in a bind when, in the latest drama with the city of Glendale, they were told their annual lease for Gila River Arena would not be renewed for the 2022-23 season.
Jake Paul's crowd doesn't look like any other fighter's crowd.
When the world's most unlikely pay-per-view boxing star promotes a bout, as Paul did in Hollywood several weeks ago, the usual autograph-hungry fight fans are outnumbered by unfamiliar faces, mostly under 30. They include excitable teenagers trying to interrupt Paul's news conference, hypebeasts in distressed white jeans, and even a few ecstatic preteens and their mothers.
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza knows these are fans of Paul, not boxing — but that appears to be changing.
“What we’ve seen very clearly after just a couple of events is that these Jake Paul fans are sticking around and becoming boxing fans,” Espinoza said. “Our usual boxing audience is a small fraction of the audience that tunes into Jake. We’re getting in front of people who don’t follow boxing, haven’t shown an interest in boxing whatsoever. That's great for this sport.”
