Blatter says picking Qatar as World Cup host a 'mistake'
Picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago, FIFA’s president at the time Sepp Blatter said Tuesday, again citing a meeting between Nicolas Sarkozy and Michel Platini for swaying key votes.
The 86-year-old Blatter spoke with the Swiss newspaper group Tamedia in his first major interview since being acquitted with Platini in July of financial misconduct at FIFA after a trial at federal criminal court.
“It’s a country that’s too small,” Blatter said of Qatar, the smallest host by size since the 1954 tournament in Switzerland. “Football and the World Cup are too big for that.”
The 32 teams will play 64 games in eight stadiums in and around the city of Doha which has been transformed since 2010 by massive construction projects to prepare for the World Cup.
MLB GMs weigh bigger bets in Las Vegas than those at tables
In the hallways and meeting rooms of Resorts World, baseball general managers are starting to weigh bigger bets than the wagers placed on tables and machines in the casino downstairs.
A free-agent market that will be defined by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts began to take shape when the New York Mets reached a record deal for a reliever, a $102 million, five-year contract with closer Edwin Díaz subject to a successful physical.
With a five-year labor contract in place following the end of a 99-day lockout in March, baseball's major league economic rules are in place through the 2026 season, perhaps leading to a more normally paced free-agent market.
“It's going to come back pretty strong,” predicted player agent Alan Nero, managing director of Octagon's baseball division. "I think you're going to see things back to normal. I certainly hope so."
GMs meet with each other and with agents during the annual session, which began just two days after Houston's World Series victory and ends Thursday. They gather again for the winter meetings in San Diego from Dec. 5-7 — last year's meetings at Orlando, Florida, were canceled because of the lockout.
While some trades come together quickly, most develop from drawn-out discussions. Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian on Monday ruled out dealing two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who agreed last month to a $30 million, one-year contract and is eligible for free agency after next season.
Steph Curry shines spotlight on women
Stephen Curry is grateful for the women in his life. He celebrates them every chance he gets.
Whether they want that treatment or not.
This is the story of Nanea McGuigan. Only the most ardent NBA fans likely know who she is, but millions saw her on their televisions three weeks ago when the Golden State Warriors handed out championship rings to players. McGuigan unexpectedly got hers, too, that night after Curry and the Warriors decided to pull off a surprise and show her — and the world — how revered she is.
“It’s about understanding the value that women bring into this male-dominated league,” Curry said in an interview with The Associated Press. “She was one of the first people I met when I got drafted. She made me feel right at home, my family feel right at home. She was a great ambassador for what the transition was going to be like. Now 14 years later, we felt it was right to honor her with the ring with everybody watching.”
Curry and his wife Ayesha have three young children, two of them girls. The girls aren’t currently interested in being like their dad. He’s hoping they want to be like McGuigan, whose official title is Director of Basketball Administration and Player Programs. Translated, it means she runs a whole lot of stuff for the Warriors, their players and their families.
