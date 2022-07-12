NBA says take-foul penalty will change at summer leagues
The NBA has sent another strong indicator that the penalty for transition take fouls is about to change.
Such fouls will result in a penalty of one free throw, plus retention of the ball, at all three summer leagues this season — first the two smaller ones in San Francisco and Salt Lake City that start this weekend, then the 30-team one in Las Vegas that opens next week.
Changing the rule at the NBA level has been mulled for several years, with momentum moving toward finally making something happen in recent months. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Associated Press last month that he expects the oft-maligned foul to come with stiffer penalties next season.
That move is likely to come when the NBA's board of governors meets later this month.
“I am confident that we’ll see a change,” Silver said in the AP interview. “I would not say I’m overconfident that it will be the last change, even though this is a rule that we’ve been experimenting with in the G League for last four years.”
The play occurs when a defender intentionally commits a foul to halt a transition opportunity for the opposition. Typically, such a foul only has resulted in the disadvantaged team taking the ball out of bounds. But since 2018, in the G League, when a defender commits a take foul, the fouled team retains possession and gets one free throw before play resumes.
“I think the take foul needs to be abolished as soon as humanly possible,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said during the playoffs.
Mayfield: 'No animosity' toward Browns
Baker Mayfield said he was “shocked” to learn that he was not included in the Cleveland Browns’ future plans earlier this offseason.
But the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2018 has had a few months now to digest the Browns’ decision to replace him with Deshaun Watson and is eager to take advantage of a fresh start with his new team, the Carolina Panthers.
“Shocked, I would say, is pretty much the only way to describe it,” Mayfield said Tuesday. “But you roll with the punches and you’ve got to move forward. This is a test of adversity and how I’m going to handle it and how I can move forward and be the best teammate possible.”
Mayfield said he has no animosity toward the Browns, although he admits Carolina’s home opener against Cleveland on Sept. 11 will be a “special” game.