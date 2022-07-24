King of the mountains. Champion on the Champs-Elysees.
Jonas Vingegaard blossomed from a talented rookie to a dominant leader in his own right over three weeks of epic racing to win his first Tour de France title on Sunday.
The former fish factory worker from Denmark dethroned defending champion Tadej Pogacar with memorable performances in the mountains in cycling’s biggest race.
The 25-year-old Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar in his first Tour last year, excelled in the scorching heat that enveloped France this month and came out on top of a thrilling duel with Pogacar, the big favorite at the start of the race.
Teenage grandson of Joe Gibbs Makes Cup Debut at Pocono
The teeenage grandson of Hall of Fame football coach and NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs is set to make his Cup Series debut Sunday at Pocono Raceway after Kurt Busch was not cleared to race with a head injury.
Ty Gibbs got the call to replace Busch in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing and starts in the back of the field a day after he finished second in NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series race at Pocono.
The 43-year-old Busch, who has hinted next season will be his last driving in NASCAR, tweeted he suffered from “concussion-like symptoms” from a hit suffered during Saturday’s qualifying session. Busch was not cleared on Sunday morning by NASCAR's medical staff to compete.
“The tests indicate that I am still recovering,” Busch wrote.
Busch has made 776 career Cup starts, is the 2004 series champion and in his first season driving for a team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. He spun on Saturday and slammed into NASCAR's protective safer barriers.