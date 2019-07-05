911 called after Yelich home run practice
Christian Yelich did a practice round for the upcoming Home Run Derby at PNC Park on Friday, according to Sophia Minnaert of FS Wisconsin.
He crushed a ball out of the park and into the Allegheny River, breaking the window of a parked boat. Cops were reportedly called after the incident, but Yelich, of course, was not arrested.
Howard on the move
A person familiar with the situation says the Washington Wizards have traded center Dwight Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies for forward CJ Miles.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade hasn't been announced. Stadium first reported that Washington had traded Howard. ESPN first reported additional details of the trade and said the Grizzlies plan to waive Howard or trade him elsewhere.
The 33-year-old Howard played just nine games for the Wizards last season. The eight-time All-Star underwent spinal surgery for a herniated disk last November.
Herrera suspended for violating domestic violence policy
NEW YORK — Odubel Herrera has been suspended for the rest of the season, Major League Baseball announced Friday night.
Herrera received an 85-game suspension, without pay, after an independent investigation by the commissioner’s office determined that the Phillies center fielder violated the domestic violence policy negotiated jointly between the league and the players’ union before the 2016 season.
The suspension came two days after an assault complaint against him was dropped Wednesday in Atlantic City Municipal Court when his 20-year-old girlfriend declined to press charges. But MLB’s domestic violence policy authorizes Commissioner Rob Manfred to discipline a player independent of the findings of a court.
Former Patriots LB Bruschi recovering from stroke
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke.
His family says in a statement the 46-year-old suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs of arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties.
Bruschi was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where his family said Friday he was "recovering well."
From news services