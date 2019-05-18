Minnesota United squeaks out 1-0 win
MINNEAPOLIS — Ethan Finlay scored against his former team in the 70th minute, and Minnesota United held on for a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.
Romain Métanire played in a diagonal cross, which Brent Kallman headed back across the 6-yard box, and Finlay was waiting near the far post for the tap-in. Finlay played for Columbus from 2012-17 until he was traded to the Loons (5-4-3).
Darwin Quintero found the net twice in the first half for Minnesota United but was ruled offside both times.
The Crew (5-8-1), who have lost seven of eight, had no shots on target
Maddon protesting Cubs loss
WASHINGTON — Cubs manager Joe Maddon protested Chicago's 5-2 loss to the Nationals on Saturday night after twice coming out to complain about Washington closer Sean Doolittle's delivery.
After eight solid innings by Stephen Strasburg, Doolittle pitched the ninth for his eighth save in nine chances, but Maddon thought he was using an illegal delivery. Maddon believed the left-handed Doolittle was tapping his right toe on the ground before coming to the plate.
Cubs reliever Carl Edward Jr. was informed at the end of spring training that his delivery, which featured a similar toe-tap, was illegal — a ruling that miffed Maddon and the Cubs. Mariners reliever Cory Gearrin was warned by umpires during a game Monday night regarding the same violation, even though he said he has used the same delivery for years.
Maddon's protest will go to MLB for review. If MLB determines Doolittle violated the rules and the violation adversely affected the Cubs' chances of winning, the game could be replayed from the time the protest was lodged.
Wondolowski breaks Donovan's record
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chris Wondolowski scored four times to pass Landon Donovan for most career MLS goals, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 4-1 Saturday.
Wondolowski tied Donovan's record at 145 with his first goal in the 21st minute. Shea Salinas sent in a curling pass that Wondolowski punched home from just inside the 6-yard box.
The 36-year-old two-time Golden Boot winner (2010, 2012) broke the record in the 48th minute, poaching a loose ball from goalkeeper David Ousted as he tried to control a shot by knocking it down.
Wondolowski added goals in the 74th and 76th minutes, finishing assists from Cristian Espinoza and Jackson Yueill to make it 4-0 for the Quakes (4-6-2). Wondolowski was goalless on the season coming into the match but ended the day with 148 career goals.
