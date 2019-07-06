Lakers add DeMarcus Cousins
A person with knowledge of the situation says DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that will reunite him with his former New Orleans teammate Anthony Davis.
ESPN first reported the agreement.
Cousins averaged 16.3 points in 30 games with Golden State last season, one where he was dealing with recovery from a torn Achilles. He was also slowed in the playoffs by a quadriceps injury.
Former teammate honors Skaggs
Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney started for the first time since teammate and best friend Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on Monday.
The left-hander took the mound wearing a cap with Skaggs' initials "TWS" written to the left of the team logo and his No. 45 occupying the right side. He sported a different look than he had on Friday, as the normally mustachioed Heaney was clean shaven like his pal Skaggs always was.
Heaney crouched down and scribbled what appeared to be Skaggs' initials in the dirt before rising to begin the game.
His tribute continued touchingly there when he tossed a slow, looping curveball as a nod to Skaggs' signature pitch for his first throw of the game. George Springer pulled his bat back and simply watched as the ball sailed into the catcher's glove.
Zion out for Summer League
LAS VEGAS — Zion Williamson's summer league is over.
The New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday that the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft will not play any more at the Summer League in Las Vegas because of a bruised left knee. The team stressed the move is precautionary.
Williamson scored 11 points in nine minutes of his debut game against New York. But he took a knee-to-knee hit in the first half and was ruled out at halftime of a game that was eventually shortened after the tremors of an earthquake were felt in Las Vegas.
Chastain wins in Xfinity
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ross Chastain led a sweep for Kaulig Racing in the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night.
Matt Kaulig entered the event determined to field enough Chevrolets to give his team a chance to win. It included a last-minute entry for current NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger, and Allmendinger pulled out of line on the final lap to nab third place and complete the Kaulig sweep.
Justin Haley was second as the three Kaulig drivers lined their Chevrolets up side-by-side-side for a victorious celebratory lap.
"I can't wait to get to victory lane. I've never even been to it," Kaulig said.
The monumental moment for the Kaulig team didn't last to the post-race party. Allmendinger's car was later disqualified for an engine violation and he lost the third-place finish.
Park falls into 4-way share of lead
ONEIDA, Wis. — Sung Hyun Park made her seventh birdie in 11 holes to build a three-shot lead and she still had a par 5 to play Saturday, a daunting position for those trying to catch the No. 1 player in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
It all changed so suddenly.
Park hit into the water on the par-5 15th and three-putted from about 20 feet for birdie. That was followed by a bogey on the next hole. Now the tournament is wide open going into the final round at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
Park had to settle for a 3-under 69, leaving her in a four-way tie for the lead with Shanshan Feng (65), Tiffany Joh (66) and Ariya Jutanugarn, who missed a 4-foot par putt late in her round and shot 67.
They were at 20-under 196.
From news services