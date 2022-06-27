WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
MOSCOW — Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was ordered to stand trial Friday by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about 4 1/2 months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team.
The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist also was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial. Griner could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.
At Monday's closed-door preliminary hearing at the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, Griner's detention was extended for another six months. Photos obtained by The Associated Press showed the 31-year-old in handcuffs and looking straight ahead, unlike a previous court appearance where she kept her head down and covered with a hood.
Wimbledon updates | 2014 US Open champion Cilic out
WIMBLEDON, England — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament because of illness.
The All England Club announced Cilic's withdrawal on Monday and said he will be replaced in the draw by 123rd-ranked Nuno Borges of Portugal.
Borges lost during qualifying for Wimbledon. Now he will face Mackenzie McDonald of the United States in the first round of the main draw on Tuesday.
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.
His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.