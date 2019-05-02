Peralta falters in return from IL
MILWAUKEE — Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to lead the Colorado Rockies over Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6 Thursday for a four-game split.
Peralta (1-1) made his first appearance since April 15 following a stint on the injured list caused by a sore right shoulder. He fell behind 7-0 by the second inning and gave up nine runs — six earned — eight hits and three walks in four innings. His short outing put more pressure on a bullpen taxed by nine innings Wednesday after starter Chase Anderson was scratched because a callus ripped on his right middle finger.
Berrios leads Twins past Stros
MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios won his fourth straight start, Jason Castro homered off former battery mate Brad Peacock and drove in four runs, and the AL-leading Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 8-2 on Thursday afternoon.
Backed by a six-run fourth from the Twins against Peacock, Berrios (5-1) finished seven smooth innings with seven hits and two runs allowed to push the Twins to their first season series victory over the Astros since 2013. Berrios is 4-0 in four starts at home this year.
76ers take 2-1 lead over Raps
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid refused to get tripped up back home in the postseason, scoring 33 points and playing to the "MVP!" chants to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 116-95 victory over Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
Bruins even series with Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tuukka Rask stopped 39 shots and the Boston Bruins got some much-needed production from their top-liners in a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night that evened their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.
Patrice Bergeron had two goals, David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist and Sean Kuraly also tallied for the Bruins, who had lost the last two games in the best of-seven series but knotted the set again as it moves back to Boston for Game 5 on Saturday.
Ainge to recover from mild heart attack
BOSTON — Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge had a mild heart attack and is expected to fully recover.
The 60-year-old executive received immediate medical attention Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the team said in a statement Thursday. The Celtics were facing the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. Ainge, who also had a mild heart attack in 2009, was scheduled to return to Boston.