Bucks' Gasol out for season
MILWAUKEE — Bucks center Pau Gasol will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs after surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.
The Bucks said Friday that the surgery done a day earlier was successful and Gasol is expected to make a full recovery.
The 38-year-old Spaniard was signed by the Bucks on March 3 after he reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA. He averaged 10.1 minutes in three games for the Bucks, all during the regular season.
Twins, Odorizzi blank Tigers
MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Odorizzi stretched his scoreless streak to 20 innings with seven frames of one-hit ball, Max Kepler and Mitch Garver homered, and the thriving Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 Friday night.
Odorizzi (5-2) retired his last 20 batters after a first-inning double by Christin Stewart, striking out five without a walk while lowering his ERA to a career-best 2.32. The right-hander beat the Yankees in New York with six shutout innings last weekend and defeated the Houston Astros with seven scoreless innings in his turn before that. He has surrendered just seven hits over those three starts.
Warriors eliminate Rockets
HOUSTON — Stephen Curry scored all 33 of his points in the second half and the Golden State Warriors overcame Kevin Durant's absence to finish off Houston in six games, beating the Rockets 118-113 on Friday night to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Kang takes lead at Byron Nelson
DALLAS — Sung Kang and his caddie did some calculations on the driving range before the second round of the Byron Nelson on an unseasonably cool day with some breezy conditions.
Kang was pretty much right on, matching the Trinity Forest course record with a 10-under 61 on Friday to take the lead at 16 under. He led by four strokes over playing partner Matt Every, who had his second consecutive round of 65, and Tyler Duncan (66).
Brooks Koepka, the world's No. 3-ranked player who goes to next week's PGA Championship as defending champion, was fourth at 11 under after a 66. He overcame two early bogeys with six birdies in an 11-hole stretch that included four in a row late.
