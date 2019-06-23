Pineda allows 5 in Twins loss
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier’s bat returned to the Royals lineup, and it certainly hasn’t hurt the guy hitting in front of him — Alex Gordon.
Cleanup hitter Dozier homered and doubled while Gordon blasted a pair of doubles out of the No. 3 hole in the lineup.
The duo combined to drive in five of the team’s six runs in a 6-1 win in the final game of a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 21,257 who watched the Salute to the Negro Leagues game Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Green holds off Hyun Park to win KPMG title
CHASKA, Minn. — Hannah Green held her nerve and saved par from the bunker with a 5-foot putt on the final hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for her first major championship, and the first by an Australian in 13 years.
Green closed with an even-par 72 at Hazeltine for a one-shot victory over defending champion Sung Hyun Park, whose 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole gave her a 68 and put the pressure on the 22-year-old Australian.
Green pulled a 4-iron into the bunker, blasted out to 5 feet and made the biggest putt of her life.
"The most nervous I was all day," she said.
Among those to celebrate with her was Australia's most prolific major champion, Karrie Webb, which was meaningful in many ways. Webb was the last Aussie to win an LPGA Tour major in 2006 at the Kraft Nabisco. She also supports junior girls in Australia, bringing two scholarship winners to America each year.
Green was one of those recipients four years ago.
Now she's a major champion.
Mets involved in dust-up with reporter
CHICAGO — New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway cursed at a reporter, and pitcher Jason Vargas had to be restrained from charging him during a confrontation in the team's clubhouse after a loss Sunday.
The dustup with beat writer Tim Healey of Newsday occurred after the Mets blew a late lead in a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. There was no physical contact.
In a story published by Newsday on Sunday night, Healey said Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon called him "to apologize on behalf of the organization."
England bests angered Cameroon team
VALENCIENNES, France — As the Cameroon players protested and play was delayed, England's staff and players watched in disbelief.
"I didn't know what was going on," England coach Phil Neville said. "Are they going to walk off?"
Twice, the English couldn't be sure if Sunday's Women's World Cup last-16 game would resume as the opposition lost its cool in the humidity of northern France and complained about decisions that went against them.
Anger erupted when video reviews on offside decisions allowed Ellen White to send England to a 2-0 lead before halftime and then denied Cameroon the goal that would have brought them within one after the break.
Referee Quin Liang struggled to maintain control, or resume the game as Cameroon players seethed.
From news services