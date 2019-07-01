Former Packer Kendricks setentenced
APPLETON — Former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks has been sentenced to six months of probation for possessing marijuana.
Kendricks pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge last week — and if he completes eight hours of community service the charge will be dropped. Half of that service is to be done at four Milwaukee high schools — King, Vincent, Hamilton and Washington.
WLUK-TV reports a trooper that stopped Kendricks for speeding on Interstate 41 in Grand Chute discovered the football player had marijuana in the vehicle.
Kendricks played for the Packers in 2018, but is not listed on the team's active roster.
Report: Matthews, Lopez sign with Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly added two new faces via free agency, bringing in former Marquette star Wesley Matthews along with center Robin Lopez, brother of Brook, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Last year, Matthews, 32, averaged 12.2 points per game with a 37 percent shooting stroke from beyond the arc. He's averaged 13.7 points per game in his career, playing on Utah, Porland, Dallas, New York and Indiana.
Lopez, 31, comes from the Bulls, where he averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds last season.
Angels' Skaggs passes away at 27
ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas Rangers.
Skaggs was with the team in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were investigating, but no foul play was suspected.
Skaggs was "an important part of the Angels Family," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carli, and his entire family during this devastating time."
Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13 and was married just seven months ago, had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation.
Williams falls to 15-year-old
WIMBLEDON, England — Coco Gauff grew up admiring the Williams sisters. Picked up a tennis racket as a little girl because of them. And on Monday at Wimbledon, still just 15, Gauff beat one of them.
Gauff, the youngest competitor to qualify at the All England Club in the professional era, showed the poise and power of a much older, much more experienced player, pulling off a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the first round over Venus Williams, who at 39 was the oldest woman in the field.
When it ended, Gauff dropped her racket and put her hands on her head. After a handshake and exchange of words at the net with Williams, Gauff knelt by her sideline chair and tears welled in her eyes. Up in the stands, her father leaped out of his seat.
"Honestly, I don't really know how to feel. This is the first time I ever cried after a match. Or winning, obviously; I've cried after a loss before," said Gauff, who is based in Florida. "I don't even know how to explain how I feel."
This was her third tour-level match; Williams has played more than 1,000. This was Gauff's first match at Wimbledon, where Williams has played more than 100 and won five titles. By the time Gauff was born in 2004, Williams already had spent time at No. 1 in the rankings and owned four of her seven Grand Slam singles trophies.
From news services
From news services