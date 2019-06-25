Lynx blow lead but hold off Fever
INDIANAPOLIS — Odyssey Sims scored 25 points, including two free throws with 29.1 seconds left, and the Minnesota Lynx held off the Indiana Fever 78-74 on Tuesday night despite blowing a 22-point lead.
Minnesota was ahead 43-23 at halftime until Indiana scored 24 of the next 30 points to tie it at 60. Kelsey Mitchell sank a fade-away 3-pointer with 6:07 remaining in the fourth quarter for the Fever's first lead, 63-61, since a 5-4 advantage.
But Indiana did not score again until the 1:58 mark as Minnesota had 10 straight points, capped by Damiris Dantas' 3-pointer, to rebuild its lead to 71-63. The Fever did not get closer than three points the rest of the way
Rockets reportedly interested in Butler sign-and-trade
This was bound to happen.
That’s because there have been reports about the Houston Rockets’ interest in 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler for a couple of weeks now. The Western Conference team is interested in acquiring the four-time All-Star after free agency begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.
One problem: they don’t have enough cap space to offer the Houston native a maximum salary contract.
The Rockets would have to get him via a sign-and-trade. In that scenario, the Sixers would have to sign him to a contract and trade him to Houston.
ESPN reported Tuesday night that the Rockets want to do just that. In order to make the deal work, the Sixers would have to take in two of the three salaries of Clint Capela ($16.8 million), Eric Gordon ($14.0 million) and P.J. Tucker ($8.3 million).
The Miami Heat would be another possible candidate for a sign-and-trade for Butler. However, a sign-and-trade would basically destroy any chance the Sixers would have of acquiring Boston Celtics soon-to-be free agent post player Al Horford in free agency.
Butler is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract before Saturday’s deadline to test free agency.
Netherlands, Italy reach QFs
RENNES, France — Lieke Martens scored her second goal on a late penalty kick to send the Netherlands into the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup for the first time with a 2-1 victory over 2015 finalist Japan on Tuesday.
The new handball law led to referee Melissa Borjas awarding the penalty because Saki Kumagai's hand blocked Vivianne Miedema's shot, even though there was no clear intention.
Martens scored from the spot to set up a meeting with Italy on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Valentina Giacinti and Aurora Galli scored and Italy earned its first appearance in the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup since 1991 after beating China 2-0 on Tuesday night.
Giacinti created and finished off her 15th-minute opener before Galli's long strike put the result beyond doubt four minutes after halftime at the stiflingly hot Stade de la Mosson.
Playing in its first World Cup in 20 years, Italy has proven to be one of the revelations of the tournament by making the final eight after having won its group ahead of heavyweights Brazil and Australia.
China had only allowed one goal in its three group stage games but the talented Italian attack broke down the vaunted defense.
Yankees set new mark for MLB home run streak
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back homers to begin the bottom of the first inning, giving the Yankees a major league-record 28 straight games with a long ball, and New York held off the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Tuesday night.
Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnación each poked a solo shot over the short right field porch for the Yankees, who shook off another injury to Giancarlo Stanton and won for the 10th time in 11 games. The AL East leaders are 8-1 on a 10-game homestand that wraps up Wednesday.
Bengals' 1st rounder likely done for year
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie offensive tackle Jonah Williams is expected to miss the season after surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
The team said in a statement that Williams is expected to make a full recovery. He was injured at a practice earlier this month.
The Bengals drafted Williams at No. 11 overall in April, looking to upgrade an offensive line that has been a longstanding problem. They also took guard Michael Jordan in the fourth round and drafted center Billy Price in the first round last year. Cordy Glenn, last year's left tackle, is expected to return to his former spot.
From news services