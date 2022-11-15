Things couldn't have gone much worse for the University of Wisconsin football team Saturday as the Badgers fell to the rival Iowa Hawkeyes 24-10 in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, watching their Big Ten West title hopes all but vanish in the process.
With the BadgerExtra team following all the action before, during and after the game in Iowa City, here are 10 things we learned.
1. Not much to like
Reacting as the final horn sounded at Kinnick Stadium, columnist Jim Polzin was impressed by a strong defensive effort led by UW linebacker Nick Herbig and his three sacks. After that, there weren't many positive takeaways as the Badgers blew a realistic shot at a Big Ten West title after Illinois fell to Purdue earlier in the day. With a laundry list of mistakes on the road, UW fell to fifth in the division instead of moving into a four-way tie for first place with a win.
2. Mertz not up to par
With so much riding on the outcome of the game, UW quarterback Graham Mertz turned in one of his worst performances of a roller-coaster season. Mertz completed 16 of 35 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown while also throwing two interceptions in a game for the first time since the loss to Illinois that ended the Paul Chryst era. With Mertz dealing with pressure from the Iowa defense much of the day, it was immediately clear to reporter Colten Bartholomew that the Badgers QB's struggles with accuracy were a major factor in UW's inability to sustain drives.
3. Failing the test
No area of the Badgers' performance against the Hawkeyes was spared from criticism in Polzin's weekly report card. Even the defense, which earned an A-minus after tallying six sacks, was held to task for not delivering a momentum-altering turnover when UW needed it most. The worst marks of the day went to the offense and specials teams, which each earned an F for mistake-filled efforts that ultimately doomed the Badgers.
4. Buzz around Braelon
Despite UW running back Braelon Allen turning in his second-worst performance of the season, questions from reporters after the game largely focused on online rumors that surfaced earlier this week regarding a potential transfer by the sophomore. After gaining 40 yards on 17 carries in the loss, Allen found himself addressing the speculation for the second time on Saturday after an earlier appearance on a Milwaukee radio show. The Fond du Lac native denied having contact with other teams, something interim coach Jim Leonhard acknowledged is now a reality of college football.
5. Fans have had enough
From Mertz to offensive line coach Bob Bostad and his unit, Badgers fans were ready for some major changes after the loss. While a large chunk of the fan base is still showing support for Leonhard to be hired on to lead the team full time, many UW supporters called for roster and coaching shakeups after the underwhelming performance. When it came time for fans to hand out their grades, UW's offense and special teams stood out with failing grades from the majority of respondents.
6. West isn't lost ... yet
The Badgers' loss to the Hawkeyes all but ended any chance UW has of earning a trip to the Big Ten title game by winning a wild West Division, but it didn't completely shut the door. The math may be a bit tough to follow, but there's still a route for the Badgers to play in Indianapolis on Dec. 3. The obvious first step is that UW needs to win its final two games — at Nebraska on Saturday and in the Nov. 26 finale against Minnesota in Madison — while also getting some help, and a little bit of luck.
7. Defense looks inward
After turning in a strong effort on the road, the UW defense didn't want to focus on areas outside of its control. The Badgers held the Hawkeyes to a season-low 146 yards of offense, but mistakes by UW's offense and special teams gave Iowa a short field to work with on multiple possessions. Despite those costly setbacks, every UW defender who was made available to reporters refused to lay blame on other units, instead insisting it was the defense that could've played better in tough situations.
8. Best of the best
While it's fair to say the UW defense wasn't perfect on Saturday, one player who came close was Herbig. Giving the Iowa offensive line fits all day, the junior finished with eight tackles and three first-half sacks. One of the biggest plays of the day for Herbig, and the Badgers for that matter, was a strip sack of Hawkeyes QB Spencer Petras at the UW 40. With the Badgers able to capitalize on the turnover and take a 3-0 lead early, Herbig's play prompted Allen to refer to him as the "best edge rusher in the country."
9. They are who they are
After a game that saw the Badgers fumble a golden opportunity to rejoin the race for the Big Ten West, Polzin was ready to reveal his take on the identity of this season's UW squad. With so much at stake, and with a standout performance in one facet of the game, the Badgers made it all too clear that when big moments come calling UW won't be there to answer.
10. Worse the second time
Taking a closer look at the game tape, Bartholomew noticed a few things that weren't as obvious in real time. One area that stood out to the former college lineman was the play of sophomore right guard Trey Wedig. Even after accounting for Wedig's inexperience and time spent playing out of position on an injured O-line, the mistakes that led to his fourth-quarter benching were too much to ignore. Poor form and footwork led to big hits on Mertz and could impact Wedig's shot at starting Saturday in Nebraska.