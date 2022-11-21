It came down to the wire, but the University of Wisconsin football team was able to continue its dominance over Nebraska with a 15-14 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium that kept the Badgers’ 20-year bowl streak alive and secured the Freedom Trophy’s place in Madison for another year.
With the BadgerExtra team following all the action before, during and after the game in Lincoln, here are six things we learned.
1. Clock is ticking
The UW football team could be less than a week away from learning who its new head coach will be. Just hours after the Badgers earned their fourth win in six games under interim head coach Jim Leonhard on Saturday afternoon, the UW athletic department posted the team’s head coaching position on its job board.
According to UW System rules, the position must be posted for seven days before it can be filled. Athletic director Chris McIntosh and the university have retained a search firm to present and review candidates, who have until Nov. 26 to apply.
2. Making the bowl cut
With the Badgers entering the game at risk of not earning a trip to a bowl game for the first time since Leonhard was a freshman safety on a Barry Alvarez-led team, they needed a win in one of their final two regular-season games to pick up a sixth victory to become bowl eligible for the 21st straight season.
Quarterback Graham Mertz snuck in for a 1-yard touchdown in the final minute to give the Badgers the lead and keep the streak alive. With 21 consecutive bowl-eligible seasons, UW trails only Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (23) for longest active among FBS schools.
3. Taken out of the action
The UW defense lost its most productive player when outside linebacker Nick Herbig was called for unnecessary roughness and targeting in the third quarter. After the targeting call was reviewed and upheld, the junior was ejected from the game against the Huskers and will have to miss the first half of next week’s game against Minnesota.
The call came after Huskers quarterback Casey Thompson scrambled and slid on a second-and-11 run, with Herbig diving at him and making contact with the signal caller’s helmet with his arm.
The Badgers defense was able to withstand the loss of the Big Ten’s sack leader against Nebraska, but Herbig missing the first half of the regular-season finale could be a setback for UW against a Minnesota offensive line that only allowed 10 sacks in its first 10 games this season.
4. Coming back strong
On the offensive side of the ball, the UW backfield got a boost entering Saturday’s game with the return of running back Chez Mellusi. Returning from a wrist injury suffered at Northwestern, the senior showed early on that he was ready for a heavy workload before going on to turn in his best game of the season.
After Mellusi finished the day as the Badgers’ leading rusher with 98 yards on 21 carries, his teammates raved about his performance. Mertz and offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini talked with reporters in Lincoln about the boost Mellusi gave the Badgers on the road.
5. Fans applaud the effort
It’s been tough to please the UW football fanbase during this roller coaster of a season, but the Badgers were able to do just that by grinding out a win in Nebraska. When we asked fans on Twitter what they thought of UW’s play in the win, many supporters expressed a sense of pride in the team’s ability to get the job done with a “gritty” performance under pressure.
In the fans’ weekly report card, the results were more mixed. The UW defense was the only unit to receive an A grade from the majority of respondents. One of the worst performing units was the Badgers offense, which got a C-plus or worse from over 75% of fans who took the survey.
6. Room for improvement
Expert analysis backed up the more critical takes from fans. While UW earned a much-needed victory, columnist Jim Polzin noticed several areas that will require improvement if the Badgers want to finish the season on a high note.
Breaking down what he liked and what he didn’t like right after the final horn sounded, Polzin questioned some of the passing calls made by offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and highlighted poor decision-making by the veteran Herbig on the targeting hit.
In his weekly report card, Polzin didn’t fall far from the fan consensus. With the offense and special teams struggling again, only the defense and coaching earned at least a B-minus. Even though the victories haven’t been pretty, Polzin credits the Badgers for showing resiliency over the past seven weeks since Paul Chryst was fired.
7. Ready for the run
The Badgers’ defense continued its strong performance against traditional running plays, holding the Huskers’ running backs to 33 yards on 17 carries. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson tried to pick up some of the slack, leading the Huskers in rushing yards with 33 yards on 11 carries.
The line of scrimmage was controlled much of the game by UW senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, with linebackers flowing over the top to help slow Nebraska. The Badgers, who held Iowa to 52 rushing yards a week earlier, haven’t allowed more than 112 in a game since Leonhard took over as interim coach.
8. Dodging the bench
With the Badgers trailing 7-0 at halftime in Lincoln and in need of a spark on offense, Leonhard and his coaching staff considered benching quarterback Graham Mertz in favor of backup Chase Wolf. But there was something about “the look in his eyes” that convinced Leonhard to stick with Mertz.
The redshirt junior, who’s started each game for UW since the start of the 2020 season, rewarded his coach’s faith in the second half. Metz went on to contribute two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 1-yard sneak across the goal line in the final minute, while finishing the day 8 of 18 for 83 yards with an interception to go along with his key pair of scores.
9. Playing through pain
It was a difficult week for UW athletics after news that former Badgers receiver Devin Chandler was among the Virginia football players killed after returning from a field trip Nov. 13. The Badgers honored Chandler by wearing helmet decals with Chandler’s initials against Nebraska, while receiver Skyler Bell wore a UW T-shirt under his pads with the No. 86 printed on it. Chandler wore 86 at UW.
Tanor Bortolini, UW’s left guard and a former classmate of Chandler’s, said the Badgers tried to play in Chandler’s honor.
“The message was, what would Devin do to strap it up one more time, to get out here one more time?” Bortolini said. “For us to be able to go out there, play the way we did, I hope we made him proud.”
10. Look no further
While UW did finally post the job listing for the football team’s next head coach in the hours after the win over the Huskers, columnist Jim Polzin had already made his latest argument that the Badgers’ clear choice was standing right in front of them.
In his latest column in support of Leonhard, Polzin breaks down why he feels the former UW walk-on turned NFL contributor and defensive coaching guru has done more than enough to show McIntosh — or whoever has the UW athletic director’s ear — that he deserves the opportunity to lead the Badgers long term.
If the decision were left up to the Badgers players, there’s little doubt Leonhard would be their man.
“I think it’s pretty obvious, yeah,” Mertz said of Leonhard after the win. “Guys love him, he loves this place and that’s all you can really ask for and that’s what teams need.”
If it were up to Polzin — after watching Leonhard walk an emotional tight rope this week while preparing his players for a key on-field battle — the window for exploring other candidates would be closed and it’d be time to officially hand Leonhard the keys.