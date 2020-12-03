In addition to player of the year Jack Martens, here are the rest of the players who made the 2020 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest football first and second teams.
First team
Offense
Quarterback
It’s tough to find the kind of efficiency that Cumberland’s Maddux Allen brings to the table at the high school level.
The junior completed 149 of 185 pass attempts this fall, good for an 81% completion percentage. He threw for 1,969 yards and 25 touchdowns. He rarely made mistakes, and was only intercepted one time all season.
Allen didn’t run with the ball often, but two of his 20 rushes went for touchdowns.
He directed an offense which averaged 43.6 points per game and was a big part of helping the Beavers finish the year 9-0.
“(He) pulled the strings rather flawlessly on an offense that was loaded with talent,” Cameron coach Dan Henken said of the Beavers’ signal caller.
Running back
A share of Cloverbelt Conference offensive player of the year honors went to Durand junior Simon Bauer. His play this fall deserved no less.
A tough runner, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound Bauer barreled over defenders on his way to 1,375 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 174 carries. He averaged 7.9 yards per rush.
Opponents could try to game plan against the junior, but he still found ways to give them headaches. He closed the season with a bang, rushing for 295 yards and two scores against Grantsburg in the playoffs.
Bauer scored three or more touchdowns in four games this season. His 19 touchdowns were tied for fifth-most in the state.
“A very balanced back,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said of Bauer.
Hudson’s versatile running back made the Raiders dangerous each time they took the field. That’s just the kind of athlete Matteo Bonnin is.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior ran for 735 yards and averaged just shy of eight yards per carry. He scored four regular-season touchdowns.
Bonnin recently committed to play Division I football at South Dakota. He earned all-region recognition from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association this season.
“One of the most explosive players I have ever been around,” Hudson coach Adam Kowles said.
Other Big Rivers Conference coaches agreed.
“Matteo is an incredible talent with great size and speed,” River Falls coach David Crail said. “He plays the game physically and puts a great deal of stress on the defense with what he is able to do athletically.”
The numbers Tanner Marsh put up this year might make you do a double take.
The Mondovi senior ran the ball 242 times for 2,043 yards and 26 touchdowns in nine games this season. He had the most rushing yards in the state by far — outgaining the next top rusher by over 600 yards according to WisSports.net — and received strong consideration for player of the year.
Marsh was the embodiment of a workhorse, averaging just under 30 carries per game. His rushing helped the Buffaloes stay in nearly every contest they played.
“Each week, shutting him down was the No. 1 goal of every defense we faced,” Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. “Everyone knew he was our best player and everyone knew he would get the ball 30 times. Still, he finished the season over 600 yards ahead of the No. 2 rusher in the state.”
Marsh’s 59 career rushing touchdowns are a Mondovi record. He finished his high school career with over 4,500 rushing yards.
“Simply a tough, punishing rusher. Great power with speed,” Osseo-Fairchild coach Eric Boettcher said.
Wide receiver
Rice Lake’s Alex Belongia believed if the ball was in the air, it was up to him to go get it.
The junior receiver was quite successful in that endeavor.
Belongia hauled in 25 catches for 787 yards and eight touchdowns. He was an electric deep threat, averaging 31.5 yards per reception. His longest of the year was good for 80 yards.
“Alex is a ball hawk,” Crail said. “His ability to go up and get a ball as either a WR or DB is incredible, and fun to watch if he weren’t doing it against your team.”
Line
It’s not common to have a three-year starter in the Big Rivers Conference. To have one on the offensive line like Hudson’s Blake Anderson is truly a commodity. The senior was an all-region selection this year.
“Punishing blocker,” Kowles, his coach, said. “Always gets the job done.”
Spring Valley’s ground game was unbeatable — literally. The 7-0 Cardinals rushed for 2,047 yards this fall, and Mike Bauer was the anchor of the offensive line that allowed them to do it. He was an all-region lineman this season.
“Mike has been the best OL on our team over the past two seasons and was the best in our conference as a senior,” Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said.
Like Anderson, Girard Jones was a three-year starter in the BRC for Menomonie, no small feat in a program as traditionally successful as the Mustangs’. He helped them go 5-1 as a senior this fall and was an all-region honoree.
“One of the top linemen in the area,” Mustangs coach Joe LaBuda said of his senior.
Bryant Petska is getting looks from Division I college programs, which makes sense given his level of play for Chippewa Falls this year. The 6-foot-8, 295-pound junior paved the way for Cardinals runners all year.
“Might see him on Sundays,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said.
Jacob Schneider didn’t just lead Stanley-Boyd runners on the field. He was a leader in the locker room too. The Orioles’ co-captain helped his team rush for 1,413 yards and gave his quarterback time to pass for 1,573 more.
“Dominant blocker and defender,” Koenig, his coach, said. “Great team leader.”
Kicker
Michael Karlen’s name pops up quite often in Stanley-Boyd’s record book. That’s because the junior owns every kicking record for the Orioles.
He made 11 of 14 field goals this season and 20 of 23 extra points. His longest make of the year came from 46 yards out.
Utility
Nathan Fesenmaier didn’t need to touch the ball much to make an impact. The few times the pigskin was in his hands each game, he left opponents scrambling.
The senior took 101 rushing attempts for 776 yards and 13 touchdowns for Spring Valley. He was the Dunn-St. Croix’s offensive player of the year, and was also a first team all-conference linebacker.
“Great, physical player on both sides of the ball,” Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. “He has the stats to go with it on both sides of the ball as well.”
Defense
Line
Owen Krista draws some eye-opening praise from his coach at Chippewa Falls.
“Best defensive lineman I have ever had,” said Raykovich, who has coached for nearly 50 years.
The junior was a threat to get into the backfield each time he lined up. He was a constant menace at points, forcing opponents to scheme to stop him.
Offensive lines did not want to line up against Jacob Nesterick this year.
The Stanley-Boyd junior often drew multiple blockers, and still managed to make 14 tackles for a loss and pull down 12 sacks.
“(He was) the only defensive player all year we refused to run at,” said Loscheider, Mondovi’s coach.
The tenacious defender was able to break through most of what offenses threw at him.
“Teams had trouble even when they double or triple-teamed him,” Koenig said.
Don’t be fooled by Zander Rockow’s age. Even as just a sophomore, the Regis Rambler is one of the top players in the area.
Rockow starred up front for a defense which went unbeaten and held opponents to an average of 9.4 points per game. He made 26 tackles and recorded a sack this year. He was an all-region selection.
“Impactful player,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “Was a difference maker for us on both sides of the ball. His best days are yet to come.”
Blair-Taylor only allowed 84 points all year en route to a perfect 8-0 record. Defenders like Chris Rogstad are a big reason why.
The 6-foot, 285-pound senior made 50 tackles, including five for a loss. He had 5.5 sacks and earned all-region honors.
Linebacker
Payton Kostka was the heartbeat of the Regis defense. The senior was a three-year starter, not missing a game in that span. This year was his best: Kostka had 65 tackles and an interception to earn Cloverbelt co-defensive player of the year honors.
“Defensive leader,” Brenner said of Kostka. “Led us in tackles the last two seasons. Very aggressive and hard-nosed.”
Nate Lew shared Cloverbelt defensive player of the year honors with Kostka. The sturdy senior was a reliable playmaker for Elk Mound, as evidenced in the team’s season-closing win over St. Croix Falls. He had an interception and a fumble recovery to help the Mounders win a regional title.
“Nate has been a great leader on defense the past two seasons and his hard work and dedication are a model for younger players in our program,” Mounders coach Dave Lew said. “Nate has always spoken with his actions on and off the field, and he will be greatly missed next season by our team.”
There’s no doubt about it. Menomonie’s Will Ockler was one of the best linebackers in the Badger State this fall.
The senior was a three-year starter on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs, which is nearly unheard of in the Big Rivers. In just four games this year, he managed to accrue 56 tackles, four forced fumbles and eight sacks. He was a constant menace for a defense that dominated this season.
Ockler was a finalist for WisSports.net’s John Anderson Award, given to the state’s top senior linebacker, and an all-region honoree. He drew rave reviews from his coach and received significant consideration for All-Northwest player of the year.
“By far the best defensive player in the north half of the state,” LaBuda, the longtime coach of the Mustangs, said.
Tate Sauerwein did it all for Lake Holcombe/Cornell this year. It showed in the Lakeland Conference’s postseason awards, where he was named the league’s offensive player of the year and co-player of the year on defense.
Defensively, the senior patrolled the field as well as anybody in this neck of the woods. He made 111 tackles, including just under 20 for a loss. He could also pressure the quarterback when called upon.
“He is the ideal student-athlete on and off the field, with a GPA (of) 4.0 along with many community services on top of the work he does on the football field,” Knights coach Brandon Baldry said.
Defensive back
DeVauntaye Parker was a difference-maker every time he touched the field for Menomonie.
The senior was a semifinalist for WisSports.net’s Jim Leonhard Award this year, given to Wisconsin’s top senior defensive back. Parker gave receivers headaches, blanketing the field and leaving little room for an offense to operate. He was an all-region selection.
“One of the best DBs in the state,” LaBuda, his coach, said.
Brayden Wolf was the best defensive back in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference this year. In fact, the Spring Valley senior was the best defensive player overall.
Wolf was named the league’s defensive player of the year after notching two interceptions, three passes defensed, 35 tackles and one fumble recovery. He was the perfect hybrid for the undefeated Cardinals.
“Brayden is an explosive football player on both sides of the ball. He has a nose for the ball and is a very productive tackler,” Kapping, his coach, said. “He was used to adjust to a lot of variations from the offense because of his ability to run like a linebacker but to cover like a defensive back.”
JP Wolterstorff was the anchor of Regis’ secondary. The senior was able to read the game in front of him efficiently, and helped the Ramblers limit opponents’ success throwing the ball.
“Excellent at defending the pass with his size and hands,” Brenner, his coach, said. “He made teams question throwing the ball deep over the middle.”
Punter
Jack Meyer helped Chippewa Falls flip the field whenever it needed to. The senior booted the ball an average of 32.3 yards per punt. Ten of his kicks successfully dropped inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Meyer was a finalist for WisSports.net’s Kevin Stemke Award, given to the state’s top senior kicker, and will attend the Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, Texas, this weekend.
Second team
Offense
McDonell quarterback Tanner Opsal was a stat machine this season. The senior led 8-player football statewide in passing yards (1,553) and was second in rushing yards (1,002). He accounted for 39 total touchdowns —21 on the ground and 18 through the air.
Matthew Brandenburg’s name is fresh in Blair-Taylor’s record book. The senior running back is the Wildcats’ all-time leading rusher with with 3,816 career yards and 35 touchdowns. His 862 yards and 14 touchdowns this season helped the Wildcats go unbeaten. He’s joined on the second team by Regis fullback Gus Theisen and Cumberland’s Sam Schradle. Schradle also helped his team finish undefeated, rushing for 558 yards and 10 touchdowns to earn first team All-Heart O’ North honors. Theisen ran for four scores of his own, but his contribution in the blocking game was critical to the Ramblers’ success running the ball.
Stanley-Boyd’s Cooper Nichols and Menomonie’s Brock Thornton get the nod as second team receivers. Nichols was a first team All-Cloverbelt pick after catching 38 passes for 643 yards and six scores. Thornton, the Mustangs’ top receiver the last two seasons, had six touchdown catches as a senior this fall. Both were all-region selections.
The second team offensive line has representatives from four different conferences: Elk Mound’s Aidan Balts, Cumberland’s Michael Cecka, Mondovi’s Mitchell Fedie, Spring Valley’s Nolan Stans and Blair-Taylor’s Tyler Thompson.
The kicker is Menomonie’s Kaleb Kazmerek, who made all four field goals he tried this year in addition to 26 of 27 extra points.
McDonell sophomore Dale Tetrault is the utility man on the second team. He was a prolific wideout for the Macks, leading 8-man football statewide in receptions (47), yards (896) and touchdowns (11).
Defense
The defensive line for second team All-Northwest features Lakeland Conference co-defensive player of the year Wade Stanger of Ladysmith along with Elk Mound’s Reese Brunner, Durand’s Brody Carothers and Holden Luetkens of Hudson. All four were all-region selections.
The linebacking corps boasts three all-region players in Hudson’s Ethan Amelsberg, Baldwin-Woodville’s Sam Crowley and Chippewa Falls’ Elijah Hable. They’re joined by River Falls’ Connor Cardell, a Michigan Tech commit.
The secondary has a Big Rivers flavor, with Chippewa Falls’ Gavin Goodman and Hudson’s Brandon Moeri taking two of the three defensive back spots. The other DB, Stanley-Boyd’s Lucas Smith, was also an all-region pick just like the other two.
Cadott’s Gavin Tegels, an All-Dunn-St. Croix honoree, is the punter.
First-team offense
|Position
|Name
|Year
|School
|Height
|Weight
|QB
|Maddux Allen
|Junior
|Cumberland
|5-10
|170
|RB
|Simon Bauer
|Junior
|Durand
|5-8
|175
|RB
|Matteo Bonnin
|Senior
|Hudson
|6-3
|205
|RB
|Tanner Marsh
|Senior
|Mondovi
|5-9
|185
|WR
|Alex Belongia
|Junior
|Rice Lake
|6-2
|185
|WR
|Jack Martens
|Senior
|Cumberland
|5-11
|185
|OL
|Blake Anderson
|Senior
|Hudson
|6-2
|270
|OL
|Mike Bauer
|Senior
|Spring Valley
|5-11
|215
|OL
|Girard Jones
|Senior
|Menomonie
|5-10
|256
|OL
|Bryant Petska
|Junior
|Chippewa Falls
|6-8
|295
|OL
|Jacob Schneider
|Senior
|Stanley-Boyd
|6-4
|225
|K
|Michael Karlen
|Junior
|Stanley-Boyd
|5-9
|160
|Utility
|Nathan Fesenmaier
|Senior
|Spring Valley
|5-11
|203
First-team defense
|Position
|Name
|Year
|School
|Height
|Weight
|DL
|Owen Krista
|Junior
|Chippewa Falls
|6-0
|195
|DL
|Jacob Nesterick
|Junior
|Stanley-Boyd
|5-10
|185
|DL
|Zander Rockow
|Sophomore
|Regis
|6-1
|210
|DL
|Chris Rogstad
|Senior
|Blair-Taylor
|6-0
|285
|LB
|Payton Kostka
|Senior
|Regis
|5-10
|175
|LB
|Nate Lew
|Senior
|Elk Mound
|6-0
|201
|LB
|Will Ockler
|Senior
|Menomonie
|5-11
|187
|LB
|Tate Sauerwein
|Senior
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|5-10
|210
|DB
|DeVauntaye Parker
|Senior
|Menomonie
|6-2
|191
|DB
|Brayden Wolf
|Senior
|Spring Valley
|6-0
|180
|DB
|JP Wolterstorff
|Senior
|Regis
|6-2
|185
|P
|Jack Meyer
|Senior
|Chippewa Falls
|5-10
|150
Second-team offense
|Position
|Name
|Year
|School
|Height
|Weight
|QB
|Tanner Opsal
|Senior
|McDonell
|6-4
|220
|RB
|Matthew Brandenburg
|Senior
|Blair-Taylor
|5-8
|180
|RB
|Sam Schradle
|Senior
|Cumberland
|5-11
|190
|RB
|Gus Theisen
|Junior
|Regis
|5-10
|185
|WR
|Cooper Nichols
|Junior
|Stanley-Boyd
|5-8
|165
|WR
|Brock Thornton
|Senior
|Menomonie
|6-5
|205
|OL
|Aidan Balts
|Senior
|Elk Mound
|5-11
|200
|OL
|Michael Cecka
|Senior
|Cumberland
|6-5
|285
|OL
|Mitchell Fedie
|Junior
|Mondovi
|6-1
|195
|OL
|Nolan Stans
|Senior
|Spring Valley
|6-2
|190
|OL
|Tyler Thompson
|Senior
|Blair-Taylor
|6-2
|241
|K
|Kaleb Kazmarek
|Senior
|Menomonie
|6-0
|179
|Utility
|Dale Tetrault
|Sophomore
|McDonell
|5-9
|140
Second-team defense
|Position
|Name
|Year
|School
|Height
|Weight
|DL
|Reese Brunner
|Senior
|Elk Mound
|6-0
|205
|DL
|Brody Carothers
|Senior
|Durand
|6-3
|210
|DL
|Holden Luetkens
|Senior
|Hudson
|6-3
|240
|DL
|Wade Stanger
|Senior
|Ladysmith
|6-2
|300
|LB
|Ethan Amelsberg
|Senior
|Hudson
|6-1
|220
|LB
|Connor Cardell
|Senior
|River Falls
|6-1
|180
|LB
|Sam Crowley
|Senior
|Baldwin-Woodville
|5-11
|175
|LB
|Elijah Hable
|Junior
|Chippewa Falls
|6-2
|200
|DB
|Gavin Goodman
|Junior
|Chippewa Falls
|5-11
|155
|DB
|Brandon Moeri
|Senior
|Hudson
|6-3
|200
|DB
|Lucas Smith
|Junior
|Stanley-Boyd
|5-9
|160
|P
|Gavin Tegels
|Junior
|Cadott
|6-2
|220
Special mention
QB — Jack Anderson, sr., Alma Center Lincoln; Owen Anderson, sr., Hudson; Carsen Hause, jr., Stanley-Boyd; Bryce Wickman, jr., Glenwood City.
RB — Michael Krueger, sr., River Falls; Ben Steinmetz, sr., Chippewa Falls.
WR — Garrett Koxlien, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Kyle Steien, sr., Blair-Taylor.
TE — Noah Feddersen, jr., Menomonie.
OL — Hank Axelrod, jr., Regis; Aiden Ritger, sr., Regis; Andrew Solfest, sr., Elmwood/Plum City.
DL — Liam Herrick, sr., Whitehall; Taylor Lokker, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Evan Tyler, jr., Hudson.
LB — Bo Chwala, sr., Stanley-Boyd; Chris Killian, sr., Independence/Gilmanton; Xayvion Matthews, jr., McDonell; Travis Runberg, sr., Cumberland.
DB — Aaron Haselwander, sr., Regis; Brice Shimon, sr., Osseo-Fairchild.
Honorable mention
Altoona: Craig Ervin, jr.; Tanner Kircher, jr.; Connor Mattison, jr.; Ben Kuenkel, soph. Blair-Taylor: Cain Fremstad, jr.; Matthew Waldera, sr. Bloomer: Brock Haseltine, sr.; Charlie Herrick, sr.; Zach Steinmetz, sr., Jack Strand, jr. Boyceville: Josiah Berg, jr., Tyler Dormanen, jr. Cadott: Brad Irwin, sr., Nelson Wahl, sr. Cameron: Richie Murphy, sr. Cumberland: DaShaun Ames, sr.; Gavin Jarchow, jr.; Milan Monchilovich, sr.; Blake Siebert, jr.. Eleva-Strum: Nick Higley, sr.; Mitchell Olson, sr. Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta, jr. Elmwood/Plum City: Trevor Asher, soph. Glenwood City: Brady McCarthy, jr.; Drew Olson, jr. Mondovi: Dawson Rud, soph. New Auburn: Nick Walker, sr. Spring Valley: Tyler Bowman, jr. Whitehall: Sam Brouillet, sr.; Ryan Kleinhans, sr.; Isaac Skoyen, jr.
The All-Northwest team is the Leader-Telegram all-area team. The teams were selected by Jack Goods and Spencer Flaten with input from area coaches. The first two teams are arranged in alphabetical order by position. Players designated for special mention received significant consideration for the first two teams. Special mentions and honorable mentions are listed alphabetically by school.
Players are chosen from the Big Rivers (all schools except New Richmond), Cloverbelt (All schools except Neillsville/Granton), Coulee (Altoona) Heart O’North (Barron, Bloomer, Cameron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cumberland), Dunn-St. Croix (Boyceville, Cadott, Colfax, Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City, Spring Valley), Dairyland (Augusta, Blair-Taylor, Eleva-Strum, Independence/Gilmanton, Whitehall), Marawood (Thorp), Middle Border (Baldwin-Woodville), Mississippi Valley (River Falls), Lakeland (Flambeau, Ladysmith, Lake Holcombe/Cornell) and 8-man (Alma Center Lincoln, Bruce, McDonell, New Auburn).