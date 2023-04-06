All-Northwest Player of the Year: Tyler Orr, Rice Lake
First TeamBrady Ingersoll; sr.; Ladysmith; G
Eddie Mittermeyer; sr.; McDonell; G
Tyler Orr; sr.; Rice Lake; G
Mason Stoik; sr.; Eau Claire Memorial; G
Bo Vollrath; jr.; Fall Creek; F/C
Second TeamCanan Huss; sr.; McDonell; F
Tyson Lucas; Cameron; jr.; G
Mason Monarski; sr.; Chippewa Falls; G
Ryan Popowich; jr.; Bruce; F
Domanyck Schwarzenberger; jr.; Bloomer; F
Third TeamJarod Falkner; sr.; Mondovi; F
Ben Healy; sr.; Hudson; G
Devon McCune; sr.; Whitehall; G
Zack Nelson; sr.; Durand-Arkansaw; F
Grant Paetzold; sr.; Cameron; G
Sam Wenzel; jr.; Elk Mound; F/C
Fourth TeamLuke Beighley; sr.; Whitehall; F
Joey Butz; jr.; River Falls; G
Leo Hagberg, sr.; Fall Creek; G
Ethan Hurlburt; jr.; Durand-Arkansaw; F
Cooper Jesperson; soph.; Eau Claire Memorial; G
Cade Stasiek; soph.; Spring Valley; G
Fifth TeamRyan Bartig; sr.; Elk Mound; G
Jax Effertz; sr.; Cumberland; G
Henry Hoel; jr.; Stanley-Boyd; F
Charlie Morning; sr.; Menomonie; G
Eli Rogers; sr.; Ladysmith; G
Kaden Russo; jr.; Elk Mound; F
Jack Scharlau; sr.; Colfax; G
Honorable MentionAltoona: Keaton Camastral; jr.; Baldwin-Woodville: Eli Coenen, sr.; Barron: Caiden LaLiberty; sr.; Bruce: Matt Popowich; sr.; Blair-Taylor: Evan Nehring; sr.; Bloomer: Evan Rogge; sr.; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Lawson Davis; sr.; Chippewa Falls: Jackson Tomczak; sr.; Cornell: Dylan Bowe; sr.; Eau Claire Memorial: Avery Schroeder; sr.; Eau Claire North: Andrew Rocksvold; jr; Elmwood/Plum City: Lucas Glaus; soph.; Fall Creek: Isaac Steinke; jr.; Gilmanton: Hunter Guenther; sr.; Hudson: Ben Berkhof; sr., Payton Lawrence; sr.; Immanuel Lutheran: Vance Havemeier, sr.; Carter Rutz; sr.; McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt; sr.; Mondovi: Max Marten; sr.; Osseo-Fairchild: Brody Seefeldt; sr.; Regis: Jaren Payne; sr.; Kendon Krogman; sr.; Rice Lake: Zach Orr; soph; Thorp: Aiden Rosemeyer; sr.; Brady Stewart; jr.
