Lily Cayley dribbles around Eau Claire North’s Elliana O’Keefe during a game on Feb. 9 at North High School.
All-Northwest Player of the Year: Lily Cayley, Eau Claire Memorial
First Team
Lily Cayley; Sr.; Eau Claire Memorial; G
Emily Cooper; Jr.; McDonell; G
McKenna Shipman; Jr.; Colfax, F
Raemalee Smith; Sr.; Ladysmith; G
Lindsay Steien; Sr.; Blair-Taylor; G
Second Team
Ella Cartensen; Jr.; Hudson; G/F
Liza Cummings; Sr.; Alma Center Lincoln; F
Lauryn Goettl; Sr.; Cadott; G
Ellie Schiszik; Soph.; Elk Mound; G
Abby Thompson; Sr.; Blair-Taylor; G
Third Team
Ashley Chilson; Jr.; Regis; F
Aubrey Dorn; Jr.; McDonell; F/C
Gaby Aune; Sr.; New Richmond; G
Marley Hughes; Sr.; McDonell; G
Alyssa Wirth; Jr.; Altoona; F/C
Fourth Team
Olivia Grothaus; Jr.; Hudson; F
Mary Berg; Jr.; Menomonie; G
Tori Blaskowski; Sr.; Elk Mound; G
Elly Eiler; Sr.; Cadott; F
Eliana Sheplee; Jr.; Rice Lake; G
Fifth Team
Teagen Becker; Sr.; Stanley-Boyd; G
Mara Ducklow; Jr.; Spring Valley; G
Ava Gray; Jr.; Mondovi; G/F
Emma Hoyt; Soph.; Durand-Arkansaw; G
Adaline Sheplee; Fr.; Rice Lake; F
Norah Youngbauer; Sr.; Whitehall; G
Honorable Mention
Altoona: Josie Rondestvedt; Jr.; Augusta: Kennedy Korger, Sr.; Barron: Hailee Halverson, Jr.; Taylor Johnson; Sr.; Bloomer: Brooklynn Sarauer; Jr.; Chippewa Falls: Ava Reuter, Sr.; Cameron: Alyssa Kuffel, Sr.; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Zoe Nelson, Jr.; Colfax: Aynsley Olson, Sr.; Eau Claire Memorial: Jordyn Peed; Eau Claire North: Ellianna O’Keefe; Soph.; Kelbrya Smith, Sr.; Eleva-Strum: Eleice Dahl, Sr.; Fall Creek: Jasmin Heuer; Fr.; Tori Marten; Sr.; Hudson: Grace Lewis; Jr.; Immanuel Lutheran: Sheridan Noeldner, Sr.; Ladysmith: Alison Clark, Sr.; Lake Holcombe: Emma Lechleitner, Jr..; Menomonie: Sammy Jacobsen; Jr.; New Richmond: Brooke Blaszczyk; Sr.; Osseo-Fairchild: Eleice Dahl; Sr.; Taylor Gunderson; Sr.
