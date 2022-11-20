Nov. 20—LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Wisconsin football team appeared out of sorts on offense and on the way to an embarrassing loss to an opponent it has dominated.

But two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter lifted the Badgers to a crucial 15-14 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. The victory was UW's sixth of the year, meaning the Badgers are eligible to play in a bowl game for the 21st consecutive season, and it extended a win streak over the Cornhuskers to nine.