Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scrambles for 14-yards during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State,Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich.

Oct. 23—It took less than 5 minutes of game time for the University of Wisconsin football team to assert control and get its homecoming crowd at Camp Randall Stadium rocking.

The Badgers scored twice in that span, including an interception returned for a touchdown by senior John Torchio, and didn't let visiting Purdue truly recover en route to a 35-24 victory, the 16th straight in the series.