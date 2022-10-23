Oct. 23—It took less than 5 minutes of game time for the University of Wisconsin football team to assert control and get its homecoming crowd at Camp Randall Stadium rocking.
The Badgers scored twice in that span, including an interception returned for a touchdown by senior John Torchio, and didn't let visiting Purdue truly recover en route to a 35-24 victory, the 16th straight in the series.
UW marched down the field to score on its opening possession, then Torchio picked off Purdue senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell on its third play from scrimmage to put the Badgers up 14-0. After another defensive stop, UW (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) went up 21-0 when quarterback Graham Mertz rolled right and found Chimere Dike for a 3-yard score.
Instant analysis: Graham Mertz the better quarterback in win over Purdue
Purdue (5-3, 3-2) didn't get on the board until it made a short field goal in the second quarter. The one time the Boilermakers threatened to get back in the game at 28-10, UW senior running back Isaac Guerendo followed his blockers to the right, cut up field and made a safety miss to score from 54 yards out and quell any momentum the Boilermakers created.
UW got back to .500 on the year by keeping quiet an offense that has scored at least 20 points in all of its games. O'Connell had 320 passing yards, but his three interceptions doomed the Purdue effort.
The Badgers have a bye week next week, which they hope will allow some of their injured players to return for a stretch of four games in November.
Here's a game ball and three things that stood out:
GAME BALL
John Torchio, UW safety
Torchio had two interceptions — the pick-six and the other setting up a short score — and created all the momentum the Badgers needed in the first half. He also had a game-high nine tackles.
How John Torchio sparked Wisconsin football early in win over Purdue
Honorable mention: Graham Mertz, UW quarterback
1. Injuries lead to deep rotations
A number of starters were either limited or held out against the Boilermakers, leading to a number of fill-ins contributing. UW was without outside linebacker Nick Herbig, had defensive tackle Keeanu Benton on a snap count, a limited Maema Njongmeta at inside linebacker and safety Kamo'i Latu played his second game with a clubbed hand.
On offense, tight end Cole Dakovich couldn't play due to left leg injury, which led to offensive lineman Riley Mahlman — making his return from injury after being out six weeks — to play jumbo tight end. Running back Braelon Allen left the game for a while due to a shoulder injury before he returned.
Polzin: Why Jim Leonhard turned to Greg Gard for advice
UW was able to patch together the right lineups and got plays from veterans like Torchio that swung the game in its favor.
2. Mertz played aggressive, but smart
UW's offense was balanced early. Its use of play-action passing and quick throws in the first quarter let Mertz get into a rhythm and he made a number of impressive throws. His touchdown to open the day's scoring went to Skyler Bell near the back corner of the north end zone, and Mertz threw an accurate ball on a rollout to his right. He hit Dike on a pair of deep passes on roll outs, and Dike's score was on a short roll out. Mertz challenged Purdue's defense to cover each level, but didn't force the ball into harm's way.
A wild, inconsistent ride with Graham Mertz running the Wisconsin offense
This version of Mertz is the one UW needs down the stretch. He was accurate and showed toughness on a pair of scrambles as well as when he got hit in passing situations.
Herbig, a junior outside linebacker, didn't play against the Boilermakers and it had an effect on every facet of the defense. UW hasn't had an individual pass-rusher consistently defeat blocks this season outside of Herbig and that trend continued.
Leonhard had to blitz frequently in an attempt to generate a rush and that strategy had mixed results. At times, Purdue was able to exploit the areas voided by blitzers, particularly over the middle. Even though the rush didn't produce a sack until early in the third quarter, it did force O'Connell to throw earlier than he wanted to, especially when the Boilermakers made it to the red zone late in the second quarter.
Polzin: Wisconsin says it showed 'who we can be' vs. Purdue. Now do it again
UW has to hope the bye week lets Herbig heal up and be ready for the November stretch, because it's unlikely that the Badgers can win again with that level of pass rush.