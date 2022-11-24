NASSAU, Bahamas — The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team just scraped by in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

UW (4-0) held the lead for much of the game until Dayton's Mustapha Amzil hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 4:56 remaining. The Badgers managed to regain the lead, but the game came down to the final 8 seconds.