The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team didn't have a pretty start to the season. It took them the entire first half to get a double digit lead over South Dakota.
The Badgers start out the season 1-0 after defeating South Dakota 85-59 on Monday.
Chucky Hepburn's first half 3-point buzzer beater gave the Badgers some momentum into the second half.
"We just got a rebound and that was a big swing," Tyler Wahl said. "We got a stop and a 3. That's a five- or six-point difference right there. That was a big swing going into the half and really set the tone for the second part of the game."
The closest South Dakota would get was within 17 points, but Connor Essegian's 3-pointer with 8:42 remaining gave UW a lead of 20 or more for the rest of the game.
It gave the Badgers the freedom as they played more loose, highlighted by senior forward Tyler Wahl's two dunks.
Instant analysis: Tyler Wahl emerging as Wisconsin men's basketball leader
That led Wahl to being the leading scorer for UW with 19 points.
Three other players in double figures were Chucky Hepburn with 14, Steven Crowl added 12 and Max Klesmit rounded out the group with 11.
The Badgers' 3-point shooting was a point of emphasis in the offseason and they showed up going 9 for 15 (60%) in the first half alone. There were only three made 3-point shots in the second half, but UW went 10 for 19 from the field to make up for it.
The only South Dakota player who seemed to get in rhythm was Kruz Perrott-Hunt who led all scorers with 21 points.
Looking for tickets for Wisconsin basketball's Brew City Battle? It's a buyer's market
Here are three things that stood out.
10-man rotation
UW coach Greg Gard has spent some time throughout the preseason talking about the Badgers' ability to play anywhere from 10 to 12 players.
He lived up to his word when he played 15 players after emptying the bench in the final two minutes.
He stuck with a starting lineup of Hepburn, Crowl, Davis, Klesmit and Wahl, who started in UW's exhibition win against UW Eau-Claire. Carter Gilmore and Jahcobi Neath were the first substitutions of the game coming in for Crowl and Davis, respectively.
Essegian, Kamari McGee and Markus Ilver were the next three.
Chris Hodges, the 11th player for UW, didn't come into the game until there was 8:21 remaining and the Badgers were up by 20 points. Isaac Lindsey checked in with just over five minutes to go.
"We have to have all hands on deck," Greg Gard said. "Tonight's a little smaller lineup that we face so we could exchange a lot of things and do different things defensively that maybe normally we may not be able to do all the time."
They were followed by Ross Candelino, who scored four points, Justin Taphorn and Isaac Gard.
Sluggish first half
It took the Badgers almost a full 20 minutes to settle in as the first half was riddled with mistakes from UW's veterans.
How Wisconsin men's basketball plans to deal with the Big Ten's elite big men
Hepburn and Wahl made up all four of UW's turnovers in the first half. Hepburn got his first in the second offensive possession for UW when he lost the ball. Then he overthrew a pass to Gilmore shortly after.
Wahl would add two more bad passes before the half was up.
"I wouldn't say it was first game jitters," Hepburn said. "I will just say I was sped up a little bit. I just had to slow down. I think when coach took me out, I kind of got myself back together, got my head and was able to take care of the ball."
The Coyotes translated those turnovers to seven points.
UW's offense struggled within the paint as only four of their 13 made shots weren't 3-pointers.
The Badgers couldn't contain Perrott-Hunt, who scored 17 points in the first half. He shot 8 of 14 from the field and connected on his lone free throw attempt in the first 20 minutes. The only thing he didn't do was hit a 3-point shot, but no Coyotes player was able to in the first half.
"They kind of moved out more on the shooters and that kind of opened the lane for me," Perrott-Hunt, a native of New Zealand, said. "There were a lot more open looks on the ball screen and the pick and roll. I think credit to them, they did a good job of mixing it up. When I started getting going they started to pull in a little bit more and cause a little bit more turnovers."
The Badgers struggled with 3-point shooting all last season connecting on 30.6% of attempts. It's an area they were hoping to improve upon and they showed growth in the season opener.
Polzin: Why Wisconsin basketball has to improve its 3-point shooting
Crowl started the 3-point shooting and it would take four more attempts before Max Klesmit hit one. After a strong first half, the Badgers were 3 for 11 (27.3%) in the second half to finish 12 for 26 (46.3%) on 3-pointers.
Five different UW players hit 3-pointers in the first half, two more would score from beyond the arc by the end of the game.
Hepburn, Essegian, Crowl and Klesmit all made multiple 3-point shots.
They did this while limiting South Dakota to 2-for-15, despite the Coyotes having three players who shot 37.5% or higher last season.
"I thought we did a really good job of taking away the 3s, specifically early," Greg Gard said. "That was a whole game plan of not even letting them get 3s off, to try to minimize the attempts, knowing that they shot very well and shot a lot of them."