A game that should've been an easy win for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team ended up getting a little too close for comfort Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers had a 17-point lead at halftime, but UW-Green Bay chipped it down to six points with 11:50 remaining. UW held on for a 56-45 win, with points from Jordan Davis, Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit coming at key moments down the stretch.