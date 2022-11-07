The door to a Big Ten Conference championship game appearance appeared shut for the University of Wisconsin football team entering Saturday.

But a strange day across the league featuring multiple games affected by wind and rain has cleared a path to Indianapolis for the University of Wisconsin. UW (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference) must win out, which means beating Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota, and hope Illinois (7-2, 4-2) loses at least two of its final three games against Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern.