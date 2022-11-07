The door to a Big Ten Conference championship game appearance appeared shut for the University of Wisconsin football team entering Saturday.
But a strange day across the league featuring multiple games affected by wind and rain has cleared a path to Indianapolis for the University of Wisconsin. UW (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference) must win out, which means beating Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota, and hope Illinois (7-2, 4-2) loses at least two of its final three games against Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern.
UW's focus must be on Iowa, a team whose defense and special teams have carried it this season but whose offense has found a few things to build upon the last two weeks. But from the outside, speculation can rage about the state of the coaching search and if the Badgers can pull off an all-time midseason turnaround.
Some important factors to UW being successful the rest of the way showed Saturday when UW took down Maryland 23-10 despite heavy rain to start and finish the game, plus wind throughout. Here are four observations after rewatching the Badgers' win.
1. Goetz gets it
Senior outside linebacker C.J. Goetz is rarely going to make highlight reels, but he's been a foundational piece of the front seven this season. Despite ceding some reps to younger players such as Darryl Peterson and Kaden Johnson, Goetz continues to show why interim coach Jim Leonhard trusts him and wants him on the field.
He had a particularly strong first half against the Terrapins, who tried to get the line moving horizontally to allow for cutback lanes. Goetz set a strong edge, and more importantly did so while keeping his shoulders square and his outside shoulder free. He has textbook technique defending the boundary edge of the field against the run, keeping everything inside of him.
He's still developing as a pass-rusher, as can be seen by his whiff on a spinning Taulia Tagovailoa on the first third down of the game, but he does things that help the defense as a rusher. He set up Keeanu Benton's first-quarter sack on a fourth down to halt a Maryland drive. Goetz perfectly executed a stunt in which he occupied his blocker as he moved inside, collided with Benton's man and allowed Benton to pursue the quarterback unblocked.
Goetz produced a sack, albeit aided by great coverage, because he never stopped his feet and kept Tagovailoa in the pocket late in the second quarter.
Goetz isn't as sound playing in space as UW might like him to be, but his work against the run is top-tier.
2. Mertz a little too aggressive
UW quarterback Graham Mertz was lucky to not finish with at least two interceptions. His two riskiest throws came on the same drive, and they were both a product of being aggressive when he didn't need to be.
Mertz had just completed a quick play-action pass to Jackson Acker that gained 24 yards and wanted to keep the momentum rolling. He dropped back the next play and heaved a pass down the UW sideline to Keontez Lewis, who had two defenders near him by the time got there. It had gotten caught in the wind, much like every deep pass Saturday, but Lewis was able to fight for it enough to avoid a pick. Had Mertz been a touch more patient, he would've seen tight end Jack Eschenbach open over the middle of the field for a nice chunk of yards.
Mertz's arm was hit two plays later when he lobbed a duck into the middle of the field, and he was lucky Dante Trader Jr. didn't make a diving interception. He had deep pass to Lewis — whom offensive coordinator Bobby Engram said he wanted to get more involved this week — in the first half that drew a defensive pass interference flag.
A shot over the middle of the red zone to Eschenbach despite him being covered almost ended a red-zone drive in the fourth quarter.
UW wants Mertz to be smart when he takes shots down the field. He tried to force a few too many on Saturday.
3. ILBs showing progress
UW's inside linebacker group has become a true rotation with Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner and Jake Chaney all getting extended action. PFF lists Turner with 73 snaps against Maryland, Njongmeta with 45 and Chaney getting 40.
There are things to like about all three. Turner on three occasions chased down a scrambling Tagovailoa and prevented him from getting a first down; Chaney continued to show explosiveness as a rusher and tackler; and Njogmeta notched a sack after blitzing from depth.
This kind of production is what the Badgers need from the inside linebacker spot, and one can see how much more flexibility Jim Leonhard has in calling the defense when this trio is playing well. Playing fast was an issue early in the year, but that's becoming less apparent.
Getting fooled or caught up in misdirection plays still plague UW's inside 'backers, but that can be eliminated the more snaps these players see.
Hayden Rucci didn't catch a pass against Maryland, but the tight end made a big contribution.
Rucci's the best blocking tight end the Badgers have and, after shaking off the rust accumulated from not playing for a month, he showed those skills.
He's got great footwork in getting the back side cut off on zone runs away from him. Those efforts help create cutback lanes and potential big plays for backs. He also stays under control once he gets to the second level, knowing that some contact on a defender is better than an all-or-nothing attempt at a pancake block. Watch him get up the field on Skyler Bell's 36-yard jet sweep in the first quarter. That play sparked the touchdown drive and Rucci's blocking helped make it hit.
Rucci down blocks like an offensive lineman — his dad, Todd, played eight years in the NFL as a guard and his brother, Nolan, is a tackle for UW. That down blocking not only sets the edge for outside run, it resets it about a yard closer to the center. That resetting of the edge lets pullers get around the edge faster and get going toward linebackers.
His availability also lets UW get back to using 12 personnel as its base instead of relying on extra-O-lineman packages.
It took about four series for Rucci to look like himself, but if he keeps getting back to where he was pre-injury, he'll help UW.