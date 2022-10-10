Oct. 9—EVANSTON, Ill. — Five new starters stepped up for the University of Wisconsin football team Saturday after a handful of injuries limited key contributors.
UW's 42-7 thrashing of Northwestern at Ryan Field came with different starters at both inside linebacker spots, both guard positions and at defensive end.
Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta, UW's leading tackler entering the game, broke his right hand and had surgery on it, interim coach Jim Leonhard said. Njongmeta was on a pitch count, but still played against Northwestern, tallying two tackles, one for loss. He wore a small brace on his hand that wrapped around his thumb and wrist.
Fellow linebacker Jordan Turner wasn't able to practice this week and didn't play, but Leonhard didn't specify an injury nor was Turner listed on UW's pregame status report. Tatum Grass (five tackles) and Jake Chaney (four) started in place of Njongmeta and Turner.
"We have a lot of trust in that top four, and I think Tate and Jake stepped in and did a great job for us today," Leonhard said.
Senior left guard Tyler Beach also was unable to play despite suiting up and warming up, which shifted right guard Tanor Bortolini to that spot and inserted Michael Furtney into the starting lineup.
Defensive end Isaiah Mullens was a late-week addition to the injury report with a right leg issue. James Thompson Jr. started in his place.
Dort Jr. 'doing better'
Badgers cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. was carted off the field after breaking up a deep pass early in the third quarter.
Dort leapt in the air in an attempt to pick off the pass, then ripped it away from Malik Washington on the way to the ground. Dort slammed to the turf, hitting the back of his head against the ground.
He didn't move after landing and didn't move for several minutes as he was tended to by trainers. Badgers players formed a circle near the sideline and outside linebacker Nick Herbig appeared to lead a prayer as Dort was being treated. Dort eventually sat up, but needed a good amount of assistance to sit on the cart before being taken off the field.
Leonhard told reporters Dort was doing "much better," but didn't have a diagnosis to share.
The senior has been UW's primary nickel cornerback since transferring from Kentucky last winter. He had two tackles, including one late in the second quarter that prevented a touchdown on a screen pass. That drive ended with the Wildcats missing a field goal.
Big day for a transfer
Junior Kamo'i Latu shined in UW's secondary, with the Utah transfer collecting two interceptions in the win.
His first career pick came during the first quarter on a third-and-6 when he dived to snag a pass by Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski. Latu's second pick atoned for an unnecessary roughness penalty committed earlier in the third quarter.
"The ball was pretty low. I had to field it like a baseball player kind of," Latu said. "The second one, I was just being a ballplayer, reading the QB."
Latu has started five of six games this season in place of sophomore Hunter Wohler, who suffered a left leg injury in the opener against Illinois State. He ranks seventh on the team in tackles (20) to go along with three pass breakups and the two interceptions.
Another week, another starting five for Bob Bostad's group.
But the latest Badgers line arrangement stymied the Wildcats' pressure.
UW allowed only two tackles for loss and did not give up a sack. That allowed quarterback Graham Mertz to extend plays when needed. He threw for a career-high 299 yards and five touchdowns in the win.
"You have to start with the O-line — they did a great job of keeping him clean," Leonhard said when asked about Mertz's performance. "He had a lot of time. Rhythm was very good, and anytime Graham can get out of the pocket and extend plays and make great decisions, should help build that confidence.
"And when we get a huge touchdown by breaking the pocket and extending a play, I think that will go a long ways as the season goes on."