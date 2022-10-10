Wisconsin Northwestern Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass the ball against Northwestern during the first half of a football game on Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. 

 AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Oct. 9—EVANSTON, Ill. — Five new starters stepped up for the University of Wisconsin football team Saturday after a handful of injuries limited key contributors.

UW's 42-7 thrashing of Northwestern at Ryan Field came with different starters at both inside linebacker spots, both guard positions and at defensive end.