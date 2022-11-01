With the University of Wisconsin volleyball team bringing a 10-match winning streak on the road into a battle against the Illinois Fighting Illini this week, there are a few things to know about the Big Ten showdown.
Here are six things Badgers fans should know ahead of Thursday's match between No. 3 UW (17-3, 13-1 Big Ten) and unranked Illinois (11-11, 6-6).
1. On a red-hot run
The Badgers enter their match with the Fighting Illini in top form, with a sweep over then-No. 1 Nebraska and a four-set win over a ninth-ranked Minnesota squad helping UW climb from fifth to third in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.
Not only have the coaches taken notice, columnist Jim Polzin broke down how the reigning national champion Badgers' win over the Cornhuskers showed the strength of this season's squad after some high-profile departures.
While the Badgers have been confident all season, their performance against a one-loss Nebraska team proved to at least one outside observer that they're still a force to reckon with both in the Big Ten and nationally.
2. Follow along from home
UW's match against Illinois is set to get underway at 7 p.m. Thursday at Huff Hall in Champaign, Illinois. The match is being broadcast on the Big Ten Network and fans in the Madison area can listen on 1310 AM.
3. Serving up success
Last Wednesday at a sold-out UW Field House, and with 362,000 viewers watching on the Big Ten Network, the Badgers' sweep of the Huskers — UW's ninth straight win against Nebraska — came down to the teams' performance on serves.
The Badgers' efficiency on recoveries and passing made all the difference with both teams forced to play out of system for much of the match. UW had six service aces to Nebraska's one. Izzy Ashburn led the way with three.
UW coach Kelly Sheffield acknowledged after the 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 win the importance of the serve on the outcome of the match.
"I'd say there's probably some matches where you could sit there and say, 'Clearly you don't value the skill at all,'" Sheffield said. "Tonight you'd sit there and say, 'Wow, you guys really worked on your serving and it was pretty important.'"
4. Getting even with a rival
The Field House was packed again three days later as UW looked to avenge a loss at Minnesota early in conference play.
The Badgers didn't disappoint, as graduate transfer Shanel Bramschreiber turned in a strong outing in her debut at libero for UW. Filling in for Gulce Guctekin, the Badgers' injured freshman phenom, Bramschreiber finished with a match-high 19 digs in the 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23 win.
Getting even with the only Big Ten team to beat them this season after coming off the high of their sweep over the top-ranked Huskers left Sheffield pleased with how the Badgers are responding to tough opponents.
"We talk a lot about responding appropriately with strength and togetherness," Sheffield said after the win over the Gophers. "Tonight we get it taken to us in the third set and we come right back out and we respond, strength and unity in the fourth set."
5. Finding time for family
The packed crowd Saturday night included a familiar face for many Badgers fans. UW men's basketball player Steven Crowl took advantage of a rare opportunity to catch his sister's team in action.
A quirk in the 7-foot junior's busy schedule allowed him to show his support for sister Lauren Crowl at the collegiate level — even if that meant toeing the line in the heated rivalry.
With the younger Crowl suiting up for the Minnesota volleyball team, the elder Crowl was careful to remain neutral while taking in the match with his mother, father, grandmother and girlfriend in the Minnesota fan section.
Even though Lauren Crowl didn't see any action Saturday, her older brother said ahead of the match that even UW men's basketball's exhibition game Sunday wouldn't stop him from cheering on his sister in person.
"It'll be really cool," Steven said earlier last week. "She's starting to play a little bit more now. So hopefully she'll get in. It'd be really cool to see since (UW is) one of the best teams in the country, and (Minnesota) is one of the best teams."
The Badgers' 2-0 week yielded not only a two-spot bump in the AVCA rankings, but it also helped Sarah Franklin earn more recognition from the Big Ten.
The redshirt sophomore, who transferred to UW from Michigan State in February, was named the conference's Co-Player of the Week after finishing with a match-high 21 kills against Nebraska and 18 kills, eight digs and three blocks against Minnesota.
It is the second Player of the Week award in three weeks for Franklin, who shares this week's honor with Northwestern senior Temi Thomas-Ailara.
Franklin entered last week's showdown against the Huskers leading the Badgers offensively with 3.61 kills per set, and the 6-foot-4 outside hitter continued her strong performance in the pair of victories, averaging 5.93 points, 5.57 kills, 2.0 digs and 0.57 blocks per set last week.