The Chippewa Falls Cardinal Football team is seeded third heading into its Level-one playoff game at home against sixth-seeded Appleton North Friday evening. The Cardinals' 42-7 win over Superior last Friday gave them a 7-2 record overall, and a 5-2 record in The Big Rivers.That wasGood enough for third place behind 6-1 River Falls and Hudson.This publication referenced "the Magic of football" in its season Preview edition, and the Cards found a little of that magic the day Dawson Goodman picked up a blocked Field goal and ran it in during overtime to hand River Falls its only conference loss of the season.After that game, head coach Chuck Raykovich called Goodman the best player in the conference, and expressed his wish everyone could meethim, calling the young player "atrue gentleman." Raykovich also disclosed Goodman is a leader among his peers, and active in various facets of school.
the Appleton North Lightning competes in the Fox Valley Association, where the team record is listed as 7-2overall and 5-2 in conference.The Appleton team is seeded sixth.
Another moment of magic for Chippewa Falls was when the whole team gathered on the track at Dorais Field after the 20-14 victory over RiverFalls, and turned to face thebleachers tojoin thecrowd in Chanting "it's good to be a Chippewa Cardinal!"
The winner of Friday’s game will play either second-seeded Hudson, or seventh-seeded DC Everest in level two.
Raykovich called this week’s opponent “a premier school in the Fox Valley." He and the Cardinals are preparing for, “a big, strong, talented team” in the Lightning. He predicted the game will be, “a heck of a battle.”
He also noted the Identical overall and conference records between the Cardinals and Lightning, and said,” One team will walk away 8-2, the other 7-3.” he concluded that can make tournament season difficult because, “ you get to love and appreciate the kids you work with, and it can be over in a matter of seconds.”