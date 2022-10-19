The Chippewa Falls Cardinal Football team is seeded third heading into its Level-one playoff game at home against sixth-seeded Appleton North Friday evening. The Cardinals' 42-7 win over Superior last Friday gave them a 7-2 record overall, and a 5-2 record in The Big Rivers. That was Good enough for third place behind 6-1 River Falls and Hudson. This publication referenced "the Magic of football" in its season Preview edition, and the Cards found a little of that magic the day Dawson Goodman picked up a blocked Field goal and ran it in during overtime to hand River Falls its only conference loss of the season. After that game, head coach Chuck Raykovich called Goodman the best player in the conference, and expressed his wish everyone could meet him, calling the young player "a true gentleman." Raykovich also disclosed Goodman is a leader among his peers, and active in various facets of school.

the Appleton North Lightning competes in the Fox Valley Association, where the team record is listed as 7-2 overall and 5-2 in conference. The Appleton team is seeded sixth.