Eau Claire’s Vincent Martinez should have been out.
The Express’ catcher opened the bottom of the tenth on second base, due to the Northwoods League’s new extra-innings rules, and for the seventh time in the game, the Express had someone in scoring position.
Leading off the inning was Brandon Dieter, who hit a soft grounder toward short. The Mankato MoonDogs’ Nick Novak fielded it and appeared to tag Martinez’s foot.
But third base umpire Nick Code said Novak never tagged Martinez. Instead, Martinez reached third and two batters later, Matt Bottcher took an RBI walk to walk off the MoonDogs 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Carson Park.
It never should have ended like this.
“Vinny had a really bad blunder going from second base to third base,” Express manager Dale Varsho said. “I’m so far away, so I don’t know if he was tagged or not, but he should have been tagged out for not running the bases right.”
Mankato’s manager Matt Wollenzin was livid with the call. He came running out of the dugout and got right into the face of Code, before Code eventually ejected him from the game.
The MoonDogs’ bench wasn’t pleased either. Players yelled in from the dugout and one player even threw his cup of water onto the field.
The run put a desperate end to the game as heavy rain likely would have caused a delay if play continued.
Reliever Rece Finck received the win after a masterful 5.1 inning pitching performance.
Finck came in to relieve starter Nick Herold in the sixth inning, after Herold walked a pair to put the go-ahead runner on second. Finck got Tyler Casagrande to pop out to retire the side.
From there, Finck faced the minimum over the next five innings.
“I was expecting to go like three or maybe four innings,” Finck said. “Five innings, I haven’t stretched to that far in a long time. I wasn’t expecting that.”
The outing dropped Finck’s ERA from 10.18 to 8.07.
“Rece has been turning the corner since probably the first four outings,” Varsho said. “He’s been really really good.
Offensively, the Express had chances all afternoon and just couldn’t convert.
In the first inning, Zach Gilles led off with a walk and reached third with a stolen base. But with two-outs, Nick Marinconz took strike three, leaving Gilles 90 feet away.
Two innings later, Gilles reached third again. This time, he took a leadoff walk and stole third with just one out. But again, the Express couldn’t drive him home. Martinez hit a shallow fly ball to center that Gilles tried to tag up on, but just a few feet off the base, he aborted the tag-up and went back to third. A batter later, Dieter popped out to second base.
Sam Kohnle collected his second of three hits in the fourth inning. He reached third with two-outs when Gilles grounded into a fielder’s choice. But a batter later, Brock Burton struck out swinging, leaving Kohnle stranded.
The chances didn’t stop there. In the sixth, Adam LaRock led off with a single. He moved to second on Kohnle’s third single, then took third with one out. But Gilles struck out and Burton popped out, squandering another golden opportunity.
An inning later, Kohnle advanced to third again with two outs, but was stranded when Burton grounded out to shortstop.
"We just couldn't come up with a clutch hit, couldn't come up with a two-out hit" Varsho said. "We got a little lucky in that last inning and came out ahead."
Mankato got a runner to third in the top of the 10th, when Novak bunted Garrett Gilbert over to third to lead off the inning. But Finck closed the door, getting Adan Fernandez to take called third strike that looked like it should have been a ball. Then, Josh Elvir flew out to center to keep the game tied.
The Express open a three-game against the Willmar Strings starting today at 6:35 p.m. Nick Alvarado will take his 3.43 ERA to the mound in his sixth start of the season.