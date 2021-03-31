The crack of a bat, the pop of a mitt, the bellow of an umpire ringing up a strikeout — the sights and sounds of America's pastime are finally back.
The Major League Baseball season begins on Thursday, and several players with ties to the Chippewa Valley are gearing up for another year in professional baseball.
Some are already in the majors. Others are potentially on their way there.
Here's a look at where some of the most notable players to have honed their craft in the area stand as the season gets underway.
Kole Calhoun
The veteran outfielder and former Eau Claire Express player is entering his second season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He'll miss time early in the season as he recovers from knee surgery performed in the first week of March.
Per the Arizona Republic, Calhoun took live at-bats in a simulated environment last week. But he still needs to clear the final hurdles to recover from a torn meniscus. The newspaper reported he's expected to miss at least the first two series of the season.
"Any time one of your best players needs to step away to have a procedure, I'm concerned about him as a person, first and foremost and then, obviously, how he fits into this team," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told the media in early spring. "And he is such an important part of this team."
Calhoun hit .226 with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs in his first season with the Diamondbacks. He was tied for seventh in the majors in home runs during the pandemic-shortened season. It was an up-and-down year for Arizona, which finished 25-35 and at the bottom of the National League West.
Calhoun played for the Express from 2007 to 2009. This will be his 10th season in the majors. After eight seasons with the Angels, the Diamondbacks signed Calhoun to a two-year, $16 million deal in late 2019.
Alex Call
Call was one of the top high school players in the state during his days at River Falls and later played two seasons for the Eau Claire Express.
The outfielder played 12 games with Cleveland this spring, hitting .385 with a .467 on-base percentage. He's not a member of the Indians' opening day roster, and will likely play competitively at the Triple-A level.
The Triple-A season does not begin until May.
Call hit .314 during his time with the Express, which spanned from 2013 to 2014.
Kyle Cody
After a strong debut season in the majors, Cody is back at the sport's top level.
The Chippewa Falls native will begin the season in the Texas Rangers' bullpen. A former McDonell star, Cody impressed in his first season in the bigs last summer.
The right-handed pitcher posted a 1.59 ERA in 22.2 innings last season and made five starts.
The 26-year-old was considered a contender for a starting rotation spot this spring, but will instead work as a reliever to start the regular season.
“I think we like to think he’s got ice in his veins, which I think he does at times," Rangers manager Chris Woodward told reporters in early March.
JP Feyereisen
Feyereisen once dominated hitters in the Big Rivers Conference while playing for River Falls. Now the right-hander is in his second season with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Feyereisen made his major league debut with the Brewers last season. He appeared in six games out of the bullpen and registered a 5.79 ERA.
He had a strong spring. Feyereisen posted a 0.93 ERA in nine outings and was one of the Brewers' top performers of the exhibition season. It may translate into a larger role during the regular season. He's on the Brewers' opening day roster.
"He's put himself in a position where he really earned it and deserved it," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told the media Wednesday. "He's at the point where he expects it, almost. That means he's in a different place. I think JP is in a place where he's pitching so well, he expects it. That's a good thing."
Sam Haggerty
A star for the Express in 2013, Haggerty carved out a role with the Seattle Mariners last season.
The second baseman hit .260 and posted a .315 on-base percentage in 13 games with the Mariners in 2020. He provides value with his versatility defensively too.
Reports out of Seattle suggest the Mariners will use a small bench this year, and Haggerty is a candidate for one of the spots as a utility player.
"Even though (Haggerty) might be one of the smallest guys on the field, that’s how he's been able to get to the position he's in — he's got that constant fire," Mariners manager Scott Servais told the media.
Dalton Roach
The former Eau Claire Memorial pitcher went to Houston in the 28th round of the 2018 draft, but never signed with the Astros after their medical team found issues with his arm.
After a brief stint in the independent leagues, Roach signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander is still in their farm system.
Roach sat out 2020 with the cancellation of the minor league season. He's set to begin the year with the Palm Beach Cardinals, St. Louis' Low-A affiliate. He was assigned to Palm Beach in February.
The former Minnesota State righty started 12 games in 2019, going 3-1 with a 4.14 ERA across various levels of the minors.
“I think (losing) a season means I’m really going to have to come out next year and be ready," Roach told the Leader-Telegram last summer. "I’ll be a little bit older, which doesn’t do you any favors in the lower minor league levels. So just being ready to come out and show them my best is really all I can do.”
Daulton Varsho
Both Calhoun and Varsho saw plenty of action for the Diamondbacks last season. But while Calhoun is a major league regular, Varsho will begin the season with the team's Triple-A affiliate in Reno.
Tabbed as one of Arizona's top prospects after entering the minors in 2017, the former Eau Claire Express star made his MLB debut last season. It was a steep learning curve, and Varsho finished with a .188 batting average and three homers in 101 at-bats.
After a tough spring, Arizona optioned Varsho to Triple-A to begin the upcoming season.
"He's a hitter. He's a good baseball player, things just were not clicking for him," Lovullo said. "And I think, fundamentally, a few things that were outlined to him, he's going to go ahead and perfect from an offensive standpoint. But the bat isn't his carry tool. The bat is a very, very special tool, but he does a good job playing all three outfield positions, and he's solid behind the plate. So we want both sides of his game to gain consistency and work out a couple of kinks, which we know he will."
Varsho is able to play catcher and the outfield, making him a useful asset defensively. He featured for the Express in 2015 and 2016.
Terrin Vavra
The former Menomonie standout joined a new club last season. He was included in Colorado's trade with Baltimore for reliever Mychal Givens. Now with the Orioles, the second baseman got a few reps with the big league club in spring training.
Vavra played sparingly this spring, appearing in 10 games and logging only five at-bats.
With the 2020 season canceled in the minor leagues, Vavra has not played a competitive professional game since 2019. That was the best season of his young career. He was named the MVP of the South Atlantic League after hitting .318 with 43 extra-base hits and 52 RBIs. He posted a .409 on-base percentage.
Vavra, who became an All-American at the University of Minnesota following his Menomonie days, worked at Baltimore's alternate training site last season. In addition to the infield, he's spent a bit of time in the outfield. He's rated as Baltimore's 13th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline.
The 24-year-old will begin the regular season at the High-A level. He's on the Aberdeen IronBirds' roster.
Jordan Zimmermann
Zimmermann became the first-ever Eau Claire Express alumnus to reach the MLB level when he debuted with Washington in 2009. It's been a long, successful career since then.
After a five-year stint in Detroit ended last season, the latest stop for the right-handed pitcher is in Milwaukee. The Brewers invited him to spring training this year, but released him and re-signed him to a minor league deal last week.
The 34-year-old Zimmermann owns a career record of 95-91 and sports a 4.01 ERA. He played for the Express in 2006 and was one of the top pitchers in the Northwoods League that season.
The Auburndale native and former UW-Stevens Point Pointer is now back in his home state.
“I think Jordan is going to help us at some point in the season,” Counsell said. “I think he’s a great presence in the clubhouse and I’m happy we were able to work something out for him to be able to stay with us. We’re going to need depth.”