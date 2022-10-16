EAST LANSING, Mich. — Three plays in the first overtime Saturday at Spartan Stadium illustrate the roller coaster the University of Wisconsin football team's offense has been with quarterback Graham Mertz.
The first overtime pass of his college career should've been a game-sealing interception. He and receiver Keontez Lewis weren't on the same page and Mertz lofted a pass toward the middle of the end zone, which hit off the hands of two Michigan State defensive backs before hitting the ground.
He stepped up in the pocket two plays later and fired a dart to receiver Chimere Dike for a tying touchdown to force double overtime. Mertz didn't get a chance to keep the ride going in the second extra session after tailback Braelon Allen fumbled and Michigan State recovered on the first play.
The Spartans scored a touchdown three plays later and handed UW a demoralizing 34-28 loss in which the Badgers' offense went dormant for too long.
"We stalled out in the third quarter and the fourth quarter," Mertz said. "Couple missed opportunities, got to execute more.
"You got to look at the facts of what's going at that moment and how are we playing right now, and what position have we put ourselves in? What's working well, what's not?"
Polzin: Wisconsin football has formed an identity, and it's not pretty
The peaks and valleys of the Mertz-led offense started in the first half. UW (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) scored on its first possession, knifing through what looked to be a listless MSU (3-4, 1-3) defense and punching in a touchdown from the 1 with Allen.
After a defensive stand at the goal line, UW took over near its end zone. Mertz dropped back on second down and threw well behind his target, Jack Eschenbach, and directly to edge defender Jacoby Windom, who had dropped into coverage and intercepted the attempt. MSU scored two plays later to tie the game at 7-7.
Mertz bounced back and led a touchdown drive that featured a strong throw over the middle to convert on third down just outside the red zone, then a scramble to get UW to the 1 and set up another Allen touchdown.
But the offense hit a wall after that score with 10 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Badgers ended six consecutive possessions with a punt. They gained 72 yards on 29 plays in that span, a majority of which coming on a 12-play, 48-yard drive that ended after three consecutive incompletions from MSU's 37.
One of those drives was derailed by a blindside block call against Allen late in the second quarter that was questionable at best. It wiped away a third-down conversion and created a third-and-long that UW failed to convert. The Badgers finished 4 of 12 on third down.
UW didn't handle the Spartans pass rush well, particularly during this stretch of the game. Mertz was sacked on the first play of the third quarter, a play-action pass on which he was looking deep, but his blockers didn't pick up a late-blitzing cornerback, who took down Mertz for a loss of 8.
"The closer the game, those little things change everything," UW interim coach Jim Leonhard said. "Started out the second half kind of on our heels, got behind the sticks multiple drives."
Former Wisconsin football running back plays role in beating Badgers
A sack on second down on UW's first drive of the fourth quarter cost another 8 yards and allowed MSU to sit back in zone coverage on third-and-long.
"There's opportunities where we didn't give them good protection," UW junior center Joe Tippmann said. "We were in there, we were in the game and had the ability to get it done. And we, just because of execution, we missed out on that opportunity."
Senior lineman Tyler Beach, who started the game wearing No. 46 and acting as a blocking tight end, eventually took over at guard in the second half. He said the offensive line's discussions during their midgame swoon were focused on correcting errors.
"Sometimes it's just one guy taking one wrong step and all of a sudden the play's blown up," Beach said. "That ruins a drive. Like I always say, it's making sure you're consistent on the little things because if you're not with that, you end up with stuff like this."
UW's game plan was different than last week's at Northwestern, when the Badgers threw often on first down and used play-action to put the Wildcats on their heels. The run-pass option plays that were effective against the Wildcats mostly were absent as well.
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin football's loss at Michigan State
Leonhard said running the ball and trying to slow down the Spartans' pass rush were the goals. UW didn't get many explosive plays in the run game — four runs of 10 yards or more, one in the second half — and its 39 rushing attempts didn't do much in keeping Mertz clean when he passed.
"Their front is really good," Leonhard said. "We felt like it was the correct plan offensively to still work through the run game. I thought we executed in the pass game, especially late. ... It's just hard to get into a rhythm when you're constantly playing behind (the sticks)."
Allen was not made available to reporters after the game despite being requested.
UW's lull allowed the Spartans, a team desperate for a win after losing four consecutive games entering their homecoming matchup, to stick around. They tied it after driving 97 yards following the Badgers' long, fruitless drive in the third quarter, and they took the lead late in the fourth quarter after getting their sixth straight defensive stop.
Mertz and the offense pulled together to drive down the field and tie the game on a fourth-down play that showed Mertz at his peak. He read the coverage against a flat-corner route combination and fired a strike to Lewis at the back pylon for a 3-yard touchdown. MSU failed to get off a field-goal attempt at the buzzer in regulation to set up the highs and lows UW experienced in overtime.
UW's chances this season rode on Mertz improving his play and elevating a young group around him on offense. That's happened on some drives, but not often enough to keep the Badgers from staring down their first season without a bowl game since 2001 if they don't correct their errors.
Linebacker Maema Njongmeta wasn't speaking solely about the offense, but he succinctly summarized the Badgers' season thus far.
"We've got a lot of young guys in crucial positions," he said. "I think sometimes you have to eat some (expletive) sandwiches and learn from that, knowing that you can get better."