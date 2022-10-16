Big Ten Media Days Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Three plays in the first overtime Saturday at Spartan Stadium illustrate the roller coaster the University of Wisconsin football team's offense has been with quarterback Graham Mertz.

The first overtime pass of his college career should've been a game-sealing interception. He and receiver Keontez Lewis weren't on the same page and Mertz lofted a pass toward the middle of the end zone, which hit off the hands of two Michigan State defensive backs before hitting the ground.