Jets Rodgers Ready Football

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets — and he's taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise.

Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal.

  