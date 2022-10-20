Annika'sBig Night

Annika Skolos sets up a kill Thursday During the second set of  Memorial's 3-1 victory over Wausau West.

 BRANDEN NALL

Not only did the Old Abe volleyball team win its tournament – opening home contest against Wausau West 3-1Thursday evening, but Junior Annika Skolos reached 1000 career assists midway through the third set. Coach Juliana Nichols, and Skolos said the young setter needed just 17 assistsatthe start of the game to make it to 1,000.

The Memorial squad won the first two sets 25 – 18 and 25–15. The Abes lost the third set 27-25.