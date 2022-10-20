Not only did the Old Abe volleyball team win its tournament – opening home contest against Wausau West 3-1Thursday evening, but Junior Annika Skolos reached 1000 career assists midway through the third set. Coach Juliana Nichols, and Skolos said the young setter needed just 17 assistsatthe start of the game to make it to 1,000.
The Memorial squad won the first two sets 25 – 18 and 25–15. The Abes lost the third set 27-25.
Nichols acknowledged her team’s performance faltered slightly in the second half of the third set. She said, “we struggled to stay in it mentally, and we kind of beat ourselves that set more than anything.”
The Wausau west Warriors trailed 22-16 in the third set, when a light appeared to switch on in their minds, and coach Paul Linzmeyer called a time out, and the squad stepped back into action displaying a slightly more confident attitude
The Old Abes. Earned the match win on an attack from Katie Prasher. The moment was met with groans of dismay from both the Warrior team and its fans. The excitement of the win was evident in the expressions on the faces of the ladies from Eau Claire Memorial and their coach. Nichols indicated she and the team will be practicing hard to prepare for Saturday’s Game against Hudson, I knew Richmond 3–0.
Elizabeth Adams lead Memorial with 13 kills, Skolos logged a total 40 assists in the contest, and Ashlynn Schroeder tallied 26 digs.
The Memorial coach said after the game, “we just got too comfortable instead of going after them, we were waiting for them to make errors instead of putting pressure on them.”
Skolos gave a nod to her teammates in the front row in acknowledgment of their part in her career achievement obtained during the game. She said, “what excited me most about tonight was that I got to come together with my team and make it happen. I made it happen for them because I attribute my success to them. It’s all about the kills, and I’m just so happy that I could make this happen for them.”