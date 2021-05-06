Taylor Duncan has seen the difference an opportunity can make in someone's life. And now, he's looking to bring that change to the Chippewa Valley.
Duncan, a Dallas, Georgia, native, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was four years old. The diagnosis brought challenges, trouble with speech and anxiety. It also brought stigma and preconceived notions of what he was capable of. In a Tedx Talk in 2019, he detailed when one youth baseball coach pulled his mother aside after the first practice of the year and flatly told her Duncan didn't have what it takes to play.
He wanted to create a space where people with disabilities could compete without judgment. And that he did.
Duncan, now 25, is the founder and commissioner of Alternative Baseball, a national organization for teens and adults 15 and older with autism and other special needs to get on the diamond. A program that began with seven players from the greater Atlanta area in 2016 has expanded to chapters across the country, including the Midwest. It's looking to come to Eau Claire, but needs to find a volunteer coach/manager, players and other volunteers to get the local chapter off the ground.
"It's all about getting them out there, having a team setting to belong to and developing the friendships," Duncan said. "It's all about developing the social skills, learning how to deal with disappointment when a play doesn't go to their expectations, because that happens a lot, even in the majors. We learn how to deal with these disappointments in a way which helps us to deal with the disappointments that come in real life as well. ...
"We've had those that have wanted to do well in terms of employment and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle for the first time, all because they had that program that really helped them get where they needed to go, the confidence that they needed to go out to accomplish whatever they wanted to go out and accomplish."
Duncan said he's hoping to help address a gap in services for those with autism once they move into their adult lives.
"Once they get out of high school in a lot of areas they age out of their services," Duncan said. "So it was always important to have this as an outlet for these individuals to go to regardless of their experience. Now it's working out so well that we went from 20 teams before COVID had hit to now we're approaching 80."
The expansion to the Midwest began with programs in Columbus, Detroit, South Bend, Indiana, and Indianapolis, but Wausau, Beloit/Janesville and Rochester, Minnesota, are all scheduled to begin play this summer.
Duncan said the success Alternative Baseball has seen recruiting in Rochester and in the Beloit/Janesville market helped put Eau Claire on the short list of expansion cities. He also said once they find an Eau Claire-based coach they'll turn their attention to La Crosse, Madison, Superior and Fond du Lac, helping to create a strong local circuit.
"The way I envisioned it is we could have a league and we could play each other," said Jeremy Delaney, manager of the Rochester chapter. "There could be playoffs.”
Delaney has experienced strong support already from the greater Rochester community. The team, which will practice for the first time on June 2, has an exhibition scheduled with the city's Northwoods League team, the Honkers, and was gifted equipment from the Minnesota Twins.
"I've had a lot of different folks that have been willing to jump on board or to donate," said Delaney, who was inspired to get involved to help build a program for his nine-year-old son with Down syndrome. "Right now we did the math and I think I have 13 or 14 (players)."
Teams typically get together once a week, either for a game or a practice. Games are typically seven innings and follow Major League Baseball rules, setting the Alternative Baseball apart from some other adaptive programs. The only difference from the majors is the ball, changed to accommodate multiple skill levels.
"April was Autism Awareness Month," Duncan said. "But I think over the past 20 years we've had this proclamated month, I think we are long ready to move to the next step, and that is to focus more on integration and inclusion. ... Because when we're given the opportunity, we are teachable. Do we learn differently? Yes, but everybody else learns differently. We're all unique in all of those aspects. That's the big thing, we just want that one opportunity to get out there and show everybody what we can do."
Duncan said there will be COVID-19 guidelines at games and practices tailored to state and local rules. He said he expects an Eau Claire chapter would start in the summer or fall, but finding a coach will be key to the start-up.
Those interested in participating as a volunteer or player can sign up alternativebaseball.org. Prior experience is not required for players and there is no maximum age limit. The organization is not just for people with autism, with teams including some participants with Down syndrome or learning difficulties.
Previous experience working with those with disabilities is preferred for coaches, but not required.
"You just have to have the desire to get out there and really make a difference in the lives of so many," Duncan said. "Some of the best coaches are those that have experience and some of the best ones often don't. All it took for them is to have the same patience and the willingness to get there and immerse themselves through the experience."