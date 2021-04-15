One way or another, the Chippewa River Baseball League is having a season this summer.
It may not look like usual. It may run into a hiccup here or there. But after missing out in 2020, the amateur baseball league has tried to cover all of its bases to ensure it's able to play this year.
"I'd hesitate to say we're confident, but optimistic is a good word," CRBL secretary and Eau Claire Rivermen manager Andy Niese said. "One way or another, the CRBL is going to have a season. ... With the loss of last season still really stinging in our minds, we're going to make it work this year."
The 2021 CRBL season begins this weekend, the first competition within the league structure since 2019. The league canceled its season last summer just one day before it was set to begin, as a positive test for COVID-19 forced the league's hand and resulted in things being called off.
The pandemic is ongoing, and the CRBL has taken extensive steps to figure out a plan. More planning went into this season than any other, Niese said.
The summer will be composed of doubleheaders, in an attempt to keep the action between teams contained to a single day. The season is starting earlier than usual as well, allowing a few weeks to be built into the schedule to be used as makeup dates if any squad needs to pause activities for an extended period of time.
At the ball park, signs will remind spectators of health guidelines and teams are expected to have products like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes available for use. Each squad will have thermometers in the dugout too. Further rules will vary by location. The league is spread out across several counties.
If that's what it takes to play, the league is willing to do it — especially after an unusual 2020.
Although teams were able to play exhibition games against each other last summer — and some did — it didn't quite compare to the atmosphere of playing for a championship.
"It was a fun season, but when you know the games don't count, it's quite different for the players and even the fans," Osseo Merchants manager Luke Anderson said. "There's something about accumulating a league record and looking at standings, trying to compete for a championship. It was fun last year, don't get me wrong, but it was a bunch of pick-up games."
The only actual competition league teams were able to participate in last season was the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament. The CRBL put on a non-sanctioned play-in tournament to allow teams to try to qualify for the WBA. Osseo and the Eau Claire Bears finished atop the qualifying tournament to make it to state.
Since the end of last summer, the CRBL has taken cues from sports at the professional, college and high school levels to formulate a return to action. Anderson estimated league officials doubled their number of discussions in the offseason.
"Is it foolproof? No, but when you're trying to blend everything together and factor in so many considerations, I think it's a pretty good plan in trying to ensure that we have a season this year," Niese said.
If a team does need to pause its season due to a case of COVID-19, it will have a chance to make up any missed competitions in August. A grace period has been built into that month to allow teams to complete their seasons, although clubs will need to have played a certain number of games to be eligible for the postseason. Games played in August will not count toward that. A definitive number is not set yet, but Niese said a team would likely need to have played somewhere around 75% of its games to get into the playoffs.
"A team could potentially lose games to the virus, and we wanted to give them an opportunity to make those games up if they really wanted to," Niese said.
If all goes well, the extensive planning will have been worth it. A CRBL title is finally back up for grabs. Osseo has won four consecutive championships, and with little roster turnover, figures to be the favorite again.
"We're very veteran-led," Anderson said. "Our struggle's going to be with pitching. We've got a couple of arms that never quite came back 100%, so hopefully we can get some young kids to step up."
The playoffs are scheduled to begin on August 4, with the championship following on August 7. The All-Star game is set for July 3 in Bloomer.
The Whitehall Wolves and Chippewa Falls LumberJacks will begin the league's return with a doubleheader on Saturday in Whitehall. Six other teams will follow suit on Sunday.
"I think everyone's pretty much ready to tear into it," Anderson said. "After the abbreviated schedule last year, it'll be nice to get back to some normalcy with the schedule this year."