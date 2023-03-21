Charlotte Akervik Mug
Photo courtesy of USA Hockey

Former ECA Stars defender Charlotte Akervik has received an invitation to the Women's National Team evaluation camp set for March 27-31 in Blaine, Minn.

Akervik was one of 46 players invited to participate in the camp.Players are divided into two teams and will scrimmage throughout the duration of the camp.The national team roster will be announced on April 1, and the team will then compete at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship in April.