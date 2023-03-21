Former ECA Stars defender Charlotte Akervik has received an invitation to the Women's National Team evaluation camp set for March 27-31 in Blaine, Minn.
Akervik was one of 46 players invited to participate in the camp.Players are divided into two teams and will scrimmage throughout the duration of the camp.The national team roster will be announced on April 1, and the team will then compete at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship in April.
Akervik continued her hockey career at Minnesota State University after graduating from Eau Claire North in 2019.
Akervik was the Leader-Telegram’s All-Area player of the year for the 2018-19 season. She was awarded the title Ms. Hockey that year, an award the Wisconsin Girls Hockey Coaches Association gives to the state’s top senior player each year.
Akervik was a member of the 2022 US Collegiate Select Team at the Collegiate Series versus Canada.
The Akervik name carries a lot of weight in the realm of Eau Claire hockey.
Charlotte’s father, Andy Akervik, was a 1985 NHL draft pick and played professionally for the International Hockey League, the East Coast Hockey League and the Swedish league, as well as for the University of Wisconsin.
Her grandfather, Wally Akervik, coached at UW-Eau Claire, and the Akervik Rink at Hobbs Ice Arena was named in his honor. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.
On the staff side of things, Eau Claire native Sis Paulsen was also invited to the camp as an equipment manager. Paulsen currently works as the director of hockey operations and equipment manager at the University of Wisconsin. She was an equipment manager for the 2022 Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.