The Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey program has a list of alumni that few schools around the state could hope to match. Future NHL and NCAA Division I players aren’t uncommon in the Old Abes’ not-so-distant past, and their accomplishments have plenty of weight in the program’s storied history.
This winter, a new name entered that group. Peyton Platter skated, shot and passed his way right in.
Platter’s list of accolades is long in its own right. The senior was a first team all-state forward for the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association, a finalist for Wisconsin Prep Hockey’s player of the year award and the co-player of the year in the Big Rivers Conference.
He closes out his season with one more honor. Platter is this year’s Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year.
“Being a captain, I knew that I had to be a leader and make an impact on the team,” he said. “I wanted to help the younger kids by just being a leader.”
The Memorial captain was dominant for one of the state’s top squads, scoring 24 goals and passing 33 assists for a total of 57 points. The Old Abes spent much of the season ranked in the top five in Division 1.
It all began with a rigorous offseason. The Old Abes didn’t take much time off after the 2020-21 campaign, quickly turning their attention to what was ahead. It set the foundation for their success months later.
“We took a month off and then got right back into it,” Platter said. “We definitely had high expectations.”
Bolstering Memorial’s chance at a special season, of course, was the presence of its captain. Platter, a forward, turned in a season that ranked among the best in the state. His 57 points ranked in the top 25 in the state, and he did it playing one of the toughest schedules in Wisconsin.
The Old Abes played in the mighty Big Rivers, which featured several state-ranked teams at any given time. On the weekends, Memorial often tested itself against the best nonconference competition it could find.
“We have one of the best conferences in the state, and then on the weekends going to play ranked teams every single weekend made us better,” Platter said. “We knew who was out there, and it definitely made us a ton better.”
Platter shared Big Rivers player of the year honors with Hudson’s Max Giblin. The Memorial senior was also a finalist for the Joe Pavelski Award, given to the state’s top forward.
Platter is also a standout on the baseball diamond for the Old Abes, but he’ll continue his athletic career on the ice next year. He signed a tender last November to play for the Chippewa Steel next season.
“A true north and south winger, who is deceptively fast and takes pucks to the net,” Steel coach Casey Mignone said after Platter’s signing. “Peyton is a smart player that always finds himself with the puck in the danger areas of the rink.”
The Steel’s offer solidified a future in hockey that Platter ultimately knew he wanted.
“I had options to play both (hockey and baseball), but when the Steel tendered me an offer I had to take it,” Platter said. “I love baseball, but I like hockey a lot more. I’d say hockey is definitely my primary sport.”