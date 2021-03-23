Winning one state championship is challenging enough.
Capturing two titles? Doubly difficult.
But three championships? Simply put, there is a reason fewer than 100 high school wrestlers have ever achieved the feat in Wisconsin.
That makes it all the more remarkable what Boyceville's Trett Joles and Stanley-Boyd's Blaine Brenner achieved this season.
The two seniors both closed out their prep wrestling careers with a third state title to cap undefeated seasons.
Joles and Brenner didn't just win, either. They dominated.
Neither had any trouble capturing state title No. 3, toying with their opponents in their championship matches and leaving no doubt about who the top grappler in their weight class was.
As two of the country's premier wrestlers with equally dominant senior showings, Brenner and Joles share this season's All-Area wrestler of the year honors.
Neither could be beaten this season. Their superiority was clear to see in their final high school matches.
In the Division 2 132-pound championship, Brenner's elite agility and precision were far too much for his opponent, Markus Brown of Northwestern, to overcome. The Oriole won by pin in the third period after gaining a huge lead in the first two periods.
Around the same time about 90 miles away, Joles was racking up points in the Division 3 195-pound championship. The Bulldog overpowered Stratford's Raife Smart 21-5, saying afterward he passed up a pin opportunity or two to see how many takedowns he could get.
Their third titles put them among the state's all-time elite in a season unlike any other.
"I was pretty excited, pretty happy with how I performed," Joles said. "This year was probably one of my favorite years, even though we weren't able to perform at the Kohl Center for the state tournament. We still made the most of it and I feel like I had one of my best years."
Entering the state tournament, only 67 wrestlers had ever earned three career state championships.
"That's pretty cool. Obviously I wasn't focused on that, I was just focused on winning every match," Brenner said after winning his third. "But I didn't know that (so few have done it). That's a huge accomplishment."
Joles finished the season 22-0. Brenner was 21-0.
Their relentless work ethic and discipline along the way ensured they'd end their high school careers atop the podium for the third time.
"It's an incredible accomplishment, and (Joles) did it fairly easily," Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said. "He pinned his opponent his sophomore year, pinned his opponent his junior year and then tech-falled his opponent this year. When you think about that, it's pretty remarkable. It's a rare thing, and in our little community, we're super, super fortunate to have these types of kids come through."
Ditto for Brenner.
"Blaine holds as many state titles as Stanley-Boyd has gotten from other kids," Stanley-Boyd coach Greg Burzynski said. "We have six total, and he's got three of them. It's pretty special. That doesn't happen a lot."
Both were spurred to greatness by humbling defeats early in their high school careers.
For Brenner, it came at the Bi-State Classic his sophomore year. He fell to Lancaster's Remington Bontreger by pin in the quarterfinals. Determined to never go down like that again, Brenner turned a corner and rattled off four consecutive wins to take third place at the tournament. That streak would eventually hit 91 straight victories. That was the final loss of his prep career.
"It was kind of a turning point for him, mentally," Burzynski said. "He came back after that and realized that he can hang with anyone he wants to hang with, and be better than them. And since then, he hasn't looked back."
For Joles, the turning point was during his freshman season. He went down 15-0 against Loyal's Stephen Buchanan, a future Division I wrestler, in the championship match of the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic. With renewed determination, Joles went on to get on the podium at state four times.
"I had an idea that I was going to be successful, but I had no idea that I'd end up a three-time state champion," Joles said.
Beyond varsity tournaments, both have been highly successful at national tournaments against the best of the best.
Brenner will wrestle at the University of Minnesota next season. Joles could have joined him at the Division I level — several programs were interested in acquiring him — but instead will play baseball at Indiana State. He said he will likely wrestle every once in a while as a form of exercise, but he's excited to put his full attention on the diamond.
Both Brenner and Joles leave the high school ranks behind having etched their names into the state's wrestling lore.
"Not a lot of people can say they've won the state tournament three times," Joles said. "That's pretty surreal."