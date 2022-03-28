Fall Creek’s Kennedy Gruhlke went from being a secondary scoring option for the Eau Claire Area Stars last season to the scoring leader this year.
Gruhlke tallied 23 points with 13 goals and 10 assists this season, playing in a highly competitive Big Rivers Conference. The junior earned a spot on the Wisconsin Girls Hockey Coaches Association’s all-state second team. She’s also been selected as this year’s All-Area girls hockey player of the year.
Gruhlke stepped into more of a leadership role on and off the ice this season after a large portion of last year’s team graduated. Gruhlke’s leadership skills led to her being selected as a team captain by both her teammates and coaches.
Gruhlke plays with her younger sister Addison on the Stars. ECA coach Tom Bernhardt said she will have played two years with each of her sisters by the time she graduates. She has an older sister who also played for the Stars.
Bernhardt explained the Gruhlke family is “a hockey family,” saying it seems to be their first love in sports. Gruhlke called the chance to play with both her sisters “a really cool experience.”
She was asked if she’s bossed younger sister Addison around at all, and answered, “No, only I did a little at first because she didn’t understand the standards at the high school level.”
Bernhardt noted how well-prepared players in the area seem to be by the time they reach high school. He implied Gruhlke was no exception. Bernhardt named excellent youth hockey programming in the Chippewa Valley as a major contributor to the success of all the local high school programs.
Prior to her breakout season this year, Gruhlke had not been used as much as a forward, but her maturity and adaptability as a player led coaches to use her both in scoring and defense.
“What we kind of take for granted as a staff is that she has the ability to play not only as a forward but also as a defenseman,” Bernhardt said. He attributed that versatility to her successful season.
She indicated in conversation that she prefers playing defense over forward since “it lets you see the whole rink.” She further explained understanding a team’s defense can create a better offense.
Gruhlke attributes her success this season to keeping her eyes open for opportunities on the ice.
As for being called a leader on and off the ice, Gruhlke said she simply tries to set an example to treat everyone as if they have something to contribute.
According to Bernhardt, Gruhlke is the sort of player who does not fear tangling with others, even though girls hockey tends not to become as physical as boys hockey does.