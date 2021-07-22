Sometimes, a loss can be just as important as a win.
A defeat on its own isn’t something any team wants. But great teams can take lessons from those humbling moments and use them to grow.
Fittingly, Delanie Fayerweather found one of the highlights of Glenwood City’s season to be one of those losses.
The Hilltoppers came into the season young and eager to prove themselves. With just two seniors on the team — Fayerweather among them — they had precious little varsity experience to rely on. So when they hit the road to take on Dunn-St. Croix Conference contender Elmwood/Plum City in their sixth game of the year, they knew they’d learn where they stood in a hurry.
“We knew that they were at the top of the conference, so we knew it was a big game for us,” Fayerweather said.
The Hilltoppers lost 3-1 that evening. But in hanging with one of the league’s top teams, they learned what they were made of.
And they made sure it wouldn’t happen again.
With the defeat as a turning point, Glenwood City rattled off 10 consecutive victories in the Dunn-St. Croix to capture the league title in dominant fashion.
“That loss kind of was a point for me that I understood that we could do big things,” Fayerweather said. “We just kept riding off of each win and kept moving forward. There was just no looking back.”
The Hilltoppers finished the season 21-4 and as regional champions. And Fayerweather, their catcher, played no small part in that.
Swinging one of the best bats in northwest Wisconsin, the senior was named the Division 4 state player of the year by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association after hitting .582 with eight homers and 45 RBIs.
For her efforts putting Glenwood City atop the Dunn-St. Croix and beyond, Fayerweather is the Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year.
“When you have a team that young, it’s phenomenal to have as many wins as two years ago and win the conference again,” Hilltoppers coach Matthew Schutz said. “Delanie played a huge factor in that.”
Prior to Fayerweather’s career, Glenwood City had never won a conference title in softball. Now the Hilltoppers have two, and she was right in the middle of both of them.
To capture the 2021 title, they had to overcome a bit of a rocky start. Fielding a young lineup littered with underclassmen, the Hilltoppers dropped two of their first six games.
But after the loss to Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City closed out the spring by winning 17 of its final 19 games.
“Starting the season, we were a little iffy,” she said. “We had a lot of young kids and we weren’t really sure where it was going to go. But as the season went on, a lot of them stepped up and we started to click a lot more. It was really fun to see how all of our hard work started to pay off.”
The Hilltoppers won a regional title in Division 4 before falling to Fall Creek in a slugfest in the sectional semifinals.
Fayerweather and Maddie Oehlke, the team’s pitcher, formed a strong battery as the team’s only two seniors. Oehlke kept foes off the board, and Fayerweather usually ensured she’d have plenty of run support.
“They said their success comes from the support they give to one another,” Schutz said. “I think that’s important, especially at the high school level.”
Defensively, Fayerweather dared opponents to try to steal a base against her. Few even tried — you can count the number of steal attempts against Glenwood City on one hand.
At the plate, a professional approach made her a feared hitter.
“The main thing that stands out about her is that every at-bat, even at practice, means something to her,” Schutz said. “It’s not, ‘I’m just going to swing away today,’ or ‘I don’t feel like hitting.’ ... I pitch to the girls a lot at practice, and I couldn’t even tell you how many home runs she hit off me. That’s the thing, every time she gets in the batter’s box — whether it was in a game or at practice — it means something to her.
“It didn’t matter if it was against a pitching machine, against me or another girl. She didn’t get in the batter’s box and screw around, and that’s why her batting average was as high as it was.”
It led to eye-popping numbers, and the top honor a high school player can receive in the state. Division 4 was loaded with plenty of elite performers, but Fayerweather beat them all for the player of the year honor.
“That was insane,” she said. “My goal was to make all-district and all-state, and I didn’t even think I could win player of the year. When I saw that, I didn’t even know how to react. I got a call from my mom the morning it happened, and she was in tears and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I had to go check the computer right away, and I just couldn’t believe it.”
It was the crowning achievement on her softball career. She’ll begin a new chapter when she attends UW-Madison this fall. She won’t be playing college softball.
In her rearview mirror, she leaves a program that, with her help, rapidly rose in status over the last three years.
“She’s just a phenomenal young lady,” Schutz said. “I’m not one to forget my athletes, but she’s certainly one that’s going to stick with me for a long, long time.”