CHIPPEWA FALLS — Maggie Craker paused to think about it for a moment.
It was a tough question: What separates the good from the great on the volleyball court? The McDonell senior has certainly seen both over the course of her career.
After mulling through a few ideas, she comes to a conclusion.
"What I love about volleyball is that you can outsmart people," she said. "So if you're a smart team, you're a great team."
Craker was considering the team elements of the sport, but perhaps unknowingly, she described what separates her individually from the rest of the pack. Just swap out the word "team" for "player."
"She understands X's and O's, she understands probability, she understands what the other side of the court is supposed to look like and where they are," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of her setter. "She's able to pick that apart on other teams. It's frustrating to play against, I'm sure."
That intelligence, combined with standout talent in all facets of the game, allowed Craker to help elevate McDonell to new heights this fall. The senior helped guide the Macks to a Western Cloverbelt Conference title and the Division 4 state championship game.
Craker has already been named the Western Cloverbelt's player of the year and a member of the all-state tournament team in Division 4. Now she's earned another honor: Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year.
It caps a prep volleyball career which will go down as one of the best in McDonell history.
"She's one of the top players we've had," Hanson said. "The game is so different now than it was 40 years ago that it's hard to compare the game now to the game then ... but if we start looking at the players that have walked through this door, she's definitely one of the most talented to walk out of this building."
Craker's stats speak for themselves. She distributed 703 assists this fall, good for an average of 30.6 per match. Defensively, she made 250 digs, and when it was time to attack, she teed off on 129 kills.
Her career totals are even more impressive. She finished with 4,053 assists, 1,347 digs and 419 kills in a McDonell uniform.
She's come a long way since she began as a freshman, which is no small feat considering how good she already was as a ninth-grader. She stepped into one of Division 4's best teams as a freshman and played a key role for a Macks squad which reached the sectional semifinals.
"Being a setter is definitely a demanding spot, and as a freshman that can be a little intimidating," Craker said. "But I came in there with confidence knowing that I would get better and that I would learn."
But there was a reason Craker broke into the starting lineup so early. She could play with the best of them, which was clear to Hanson even before Craker was in high school.
"I knew when I first started working with her in seventh grade," Hanson said. "She was a player that as soon as you start working with her, you understand her pluses and her athletic ability. When you tell her to do something, you can see the effort to change, and you can see her athletic mind understand the concept. So very early on, I knew she was going to be a unique player."
The accomplishments didn't stop rolling in for the next four years. She's a two-time Western Cloverbelt player of the year and a three-time first team all-conference honoree. The Macks won two conference titles with her in the lineup.
It was no surprise that success followed Craker. She helped set the tone for the Macks, and her teammates were able to raise their level of play as a result.
“It’s really nice that we have someone to rely on like Maggie,” fellow McDonell senior Sidney Rice said earlier this season. “She’s a really good player. The plays go by easier, and she just makes it look super easy with everything she does. That’s really nice to have.”
This year, for the first time since 2010, McDonell broke through with a state tournament berth. The Macks beat Prentice in the Division 4 semifinals before falling to Catholic Central in the championship game.
"I think after the game, there was the pain of the loss," Craker said. "But now that we look at the big picture, we see that we had a very successful season and it was a very successful career."
It ends with a silver ball being added to the trophy case.
"It's all about the memories for me right now, especially after that last game at state," Craker said. "All the hard work paid off, you did everything you could and you had fun. It's definitely just a little bittersweet knowing that everything is done."
While her high school career on the volleyball court is finished, her journey through the sport is far from over. Craker will head to Macomb, Illinois, next year to play at the Division I level for Western Illinois University.
"I'm really excited," Craker said. "I'm just excited to be around excellent people who I know will make me better. I'll definitely have lots of room to improve next year, which I'm excited for."
What could college volleyball hold for the do-it-all setter?
"I think she's in control of that. I think that's the cool thing," Hanson said. "When you put a challenge in front of Maggie, she makes up her mind about what she's going to achieve. I think that's a cool thing going into the next chapter, is that she's going to be in control of what she achieves. She's going to be determined to get everything out of herself that she can, and it's going to be neat to see her grow and develop these next four years."