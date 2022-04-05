The pressure that comes with being a three-time state champion taking the mat at the Kohl Center is unmatched.
For any senior who’s won three titles, their final trip to the state’s biggest stage can go one of two ways. Win, and you join a group of the greatest high school wrestlers in state history. Fall short, and you’re forever on the outside looking in.
When Tanner Gerber got his chance to shine, he made sure he would do the former. The Cameron senior pinned Kenosha Christian Life’s Troy Dolphin in the 132-pound Division 3 state championship in February, becoming the 20th wrestler in state history to win four career state titles.
“A lot of my buddies, they helped me along,” Gerber said after winning his fourth championship. “My coach just reminded me that it was my day, if I just wrestled my way I would be hard to beat.”
The group of four-time champions grew to 22 by the end of this year’s state tournament. Gerber is the only wrestler from Cameron in that group. He’s this year’s Leader-Telegram All-Area wrestler of the year.
The senior went 52-1 this season, capping it off with a standing ovation at the Kohl Center as a four-time champion.
After winning a 106-pound championship as a freshman, Gerber faced mounting pressure with each ensuing season. Each time, he delivered on those expectations.
Gerber got his first taste of the pressure to repeat as a sophomore. He won the 113-pound state championship that year.
“It was a stressful weekend,” Gerber’s father, Dave Gerber told the Leader-Telegram in 2020. “After winning last year, anything you do besides win, it’s just stressful.”
His junior year brought more of the same, albeit under much different circumstances. Amid the pandemic, wrestlers did not converge on the Kohl Center to decide state titles. Instead, Gerber won championship No. 3 in a high school gym, capturing the 126-pound title at Wausau East as each Division’s state meet was held at a separate location.
“It’s been a lot harder,” Gerber said of the 2020-21 season. “You’re not getting that tournament experience and at the beginning of the year, not knowing you’re going to have a state tournament is really hard to motivate yourself for. But after winning the first two, I know what it’s like to win. I’m just chasing that feeling. I can’t not have it, almost.”
He has always been aware of the track that winning a freshman championship put him on. But in order to reach the pinnacle each season, he had to keep his eyes squarely in front of him.
“It is a goal (to win four), but I don’t always look at it like that,” Gerber said after clinching his second state title. “My goal is to win the next match and the next match and if you do that good things happen.”
As a senior, Gerber was at his best. He won all but one of his 53 matches. When he beat Dolphin for the state championship, he became the 11th wrestler to go out with four titles since 2010.
The feeling of getting his arm raised after the final match of the year never got old, as he explained after his sophomore title.
“There’s nothing like it,” he said. “It’s so hard to explain.”