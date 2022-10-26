Now that tournament season is upon us, athletic conferences around the Chippewa Valley have been selecting all-conference performers for cross country, boys soccer, football, and volleyball. All-conference teams for cross country are typically established at the conference meet, whereas athletes for the other fall sports are determined at selection meetings.
This is not a comprehensive listing of all the athletes honored in the Chippewa Valley. More information will be published as it becomes available.
At least one Dunn-St. Croix football selection likely will not surprise most readers. Elmwood/Plum City senior running back Trevor Asher was named the DSC offensive player of the year, in addition to topping the state rushing statistics with 2442 yards. Asher also finished the season as the state’s Number — two touchdown leader with 31 to his credit, just one behind Mukwonago’s Wynn Stang.
In volleyball, the Cloverbelt west conference is one of the few that has released its all-conference teams to the public.
Amelia Herrick and Isabella Seibel were first-team honorees for Bloomer. Katlyn Jones of Bloomer who is named to the second team all conference, and Ciarra Seibel was named to honorable mention for the Blackhawks. Cadott’s Lauryn Goettl he’s also a first team honoree.
She and Eric are joined in the first team by Aubrey Dorn and Marley Hughes of McDonell, Emily Brenner from Stanley dashboard, and Riley Eichstadt of Thorp. Fall Creek senior Lori Martin, McDonell’s Grace Goettl, Madisyn Loonstra from Osseo Fairchild, Lillian Louis of Regis, Stanley-Boyd’s Katye Licht, And Payton Reyner from Fork round out the second team for the Cloverbelt.
Elly Eiler of Cadott, Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper, both of McDonell, join Lexi Ridenour from Regis, Avery Vait from Stanley – Boyd, and Elizabeth Frankewicz of Thorp on the honorable mention squad.
Brenner was named the Cloverbelt West player of the year.
Over in the Dunn-St-Croix, Colfax junior Jeanette Hydukovich tops the first-team roster she is followed by Elk Mound senior Tori Blasowski, Lily Webb, Isabella Forrester, and Hailey Webb from Elwood/plum City, Phoebe Vodnik and Mara Ducklow of Spring Valley.
Viking McKenna Shipman is at the top of the second – team roster, along with Durand – Arkansaw’s Elly Weber, Gracie Carlton from elk mound, Hannah Forester from Elmwood/ Plum City, Mondovi’s Emily Nelson, and Charlie Vanasse and Ella Stangl from Spring Valley.
The honorable mention squad is topped by a pair of Vikings, Maci Harvey and Jada Anderson. Durand-Arkansaw senior Courtney Weiland, Elk Mound seniors Lauren Garnett ,and Stella Rhude, Alexa Gilles of Elmwood/ Plum City, and Glenwood city’s Alex Peterson complete the 2022 honorable mention roster. Lily Webb was named the DSC player of the year.
First team football honorees for the DSC include Brady Klatt of Glenwood City, And Wyatt Nitchey of Turtle Lake as inside linebackers, and Nick Olson of Boyceville, and Spring Valley’s Diego Schmitt add outside linebacker.
First team defensive backs are Caden Wold Boyceville, Gabe knops from Glenwood City, and keyed Stasiek from Spring Valley. Klatt was selected as the defensive player of the year.
Second team selections for inside linebacker were Sebastian Nielson from Boyceville, Nick Fasbender from Cadott, and Trevor Asher from Elmwood/Plum City. Jordan peters of Cadott, Frank Weix from Elwood/Plum city, and Kaden Robelia from Spring Valley were the selections for outside linebacker.
Tristan Drier I was Cadott, Christian Martin from Elwood/Plum City, and Walker Korish from Turtle Lake comprise the second team defensive backs. Second team lineman include Zach Hellendrung of Boyceville, and Makaden Parsons from Spring Valley. The players selected as defensive ends, are Mason Bowell from Boyceville, and Axel Tegels from Cadott.
Walker Korish from Turtle Lake is the first-team quarterback, and his backfield is comprised of Nielson, Asher, and Schmitt who also lead the conference with 990, 1092, and 2442 rushing yards respectively at the end of the season.