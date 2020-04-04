Also on the All-Northwest teams, in addition to Player of the Year Dalton Banks:
First team
Caden Boser
Big Rivers Conference coaches can breathe a sigh of relief. Eau Claire Memorial star Boser will no longer be giving them headaches.
The 6-foot-8 forward finishes his career as the Old Abes' all-time leading scorer, racking up 1,288 career points. As a senior, he averaged 23.0 points, 13.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
In addition to being a force inside, Boser could knock down the 3. It made him tough to lock down.
"Caden is just such a difficult matchup," said Marks, who saw what the Old Abes standout could do in plenty of intracity games. "His skill set combined with his length puts so much pressure on the defense. He has always been a tremendous shooter with unlimited range and such a quick release. This year, he really elevated his ability to get in the mid-range and around the rim and use his footwork and size to rise over defenders and make tough shots."
Boser was also tough to get past in the paint. He averaged 1.7 blocks per game.
He'll continue playing basketball at Division I Missouri-Kansas City next year.
Luke Healy
Healy took a big step offensively for Hudson, scoring five points per game more than he did last season with a 17.7 average. But that's far from all he provided for the Raiders in his junior campaign.
"Luke is such a complete player," Marks said. "He runs his team extremely, extremely well and definitely elevates the play of his teammates. He is such a competitor and his ball skills are exceptional."
Healy earned first team All Big Rivers honors, grabbing 3.9 boards and dishing out 3 assists per game while helping the Raiders finish in a tie for third in the BRC. His transition game was applauded by multiple coaches, including his own.
"Luke is a highly skilled, athletic junior that can shoot it well, attack the basket with either hand and finish through contact," Hudson coach Jon Dornfeld said. "Luke was great in transition and his ability to handle the ball made us difficult to press."
Zac Johnson
Few players have a knack for scoring quite like Johnson.
The River Falls junior guard posted 20.8 points per night to finish third in the Big Rivers in scoring. He wasn't a one-trick pony either, averaging 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
He has already eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career, and his 76 3-pointers this season set a school record.
"Zac has the ability to score from 25 feet, off the bounce, and with his back to the basket," River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. "He is a game-changer in the way he spreads the floor for his teammates."
"Dynamic guard. Great scorer," Memorial coach Chad Brieske said.
WisSports.net calls Johnson one of the top prospects in the state's 2021 class.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt
Rogers-Schmidt carried Chippewa Falls to historic heights this winter.
The 6-foot-6 wing was the star player on the Cardinals squad which won a Big Rivers title for the first time since 1980. He 17.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
"Peyton is just so versatile and able to control the game in so many different ways," Marks said. "He is an outstanding defender on the ball, rotating to protect the rim, and his ability to rebound the basketball and transition rebounds instantly to the offensive end is really impressive."
Rogers-Schmidt's thunderous dunks were reason to buy a ticket to a Chippewa Falls game, serving as must-see entertainment for local fans.
And to top it all off, he was heralded as one of the area's best defenders.
"He was the best rim defender in the area this year," Campbell said.
The senior helped Chippewa Falls win a regional title for the first time since 1988. He was a fourth team All-Northwest pick last season.
Second team
Ethan Breheim
Breheim was a menace for opposing teams to deal with this season, in more than one facet of the game.
He scored 17.2 points per game in addition to securing 14.2 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 senior could perform from any position on the court for Alma Center Lincoln.
He finished third in the state in rebounds per game, across all divisions.
"He was the heart of our team," Lincoln coach Jeremy Hanson said. "His points went down slightly because he realized that if we were to take the next step as a team, he needed to make his teammates better. ... This kid can play at any division."
Breheim finished his high school career with 1,454 points and 1,066 rebounds.
Keshawn Harris
Altoona rose to the top of the Western Cloverbelt Conference this season, and Harris was the crown jewel of the championship team.
The 6-foot junior guard was named the conference player of the year. He posted 16.4 points, nine rebounds and 4.6 assists per night for the Rails.
"Quickest kid I have ever coached," Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said. "He can get to the rim and finish with the best players in the state."
Harris was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state honorable mention in Division 3.
He helped the Rails win their first conference title in 13 years.
Ashton Kallstrom
Kallstrom teamed up with Banks to give Eau Claire North quite a one-two scoring punch.
The 6-foot-1 senior guard posted an average of 16.9 points per game for the Huskies, while also averaging three rebounds and one steal per contest.
"Ashton is a natural scorer," Marks said. "He has great footwork and was able to use his bounce and strength to finish through contact around the rim."
Kallstrom had a knack for pushing the transition game, and was always a threat to stretch the floor.
He was a second team All-Big Rivers selection.
Joe Reuter
Rogers-Schmidt got a lot of the headlines for Big Rivers champion Chippewa Falls, but don't forget about Reuter.
"One of the most underrated players in the area," Old Abes coach Brieske said of the 6-foot-4 junior guard.
Reuter could do a little bit of everything for the Cardinals. He posted 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He was a great facilitator for the Chi-Hi offense.
"The best shooter in the area," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said. "His numbers could have been way higher, but he got everyone involved."
Reuter knocked down 48% of his shots, including shooting 36% from deep. He was a first team All-Big Rivers pick.
Isaac Soumis
Soumis took his game to a new level for Thorp this winter, helping the Cardinals make a run to the Division 5 sectional semifinals.
The 6-foot-6 senior forward averaged 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals per night. He was able to throw down some powerful dunks that electrified the gym.
"Biggest kid on the court, always had to know where he was located," Altoona's Henrichs said. "He can change the game in many ways."
Soumis helped Thorp go 19-6 this season. He will play at Division II Southwest Minnesota State next winter.
Third team
Spring Valley's Aaron Borgerding was the Dunn-St. Croix player of the year, noted for his defensive and passing abilities that stood out above the rest. He averaged 14.3 points for the Cardinals, helping them earn a second-place finish in the DSC.
"A versatile player that can do it all," Mondovi co-coach Wyatt Anderson said. "Intelligent player that can not only score, but is also one of the area's best passers."
For the last couple of years, Mason Poehls has been an influential player for Cadott. As a senior this season, he averaged 18.1 points per game and earned first team All-Western Cloverbelt honors. He recently committed to play college basketball at UW-River Falls.
"Carried his team while he was the focus of everyone's defense," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "Great kid."
Ethan Reis helped lift Thorp during its regional championship season. The senior, who will play at Concordia University next year, averaged 16.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Cardinals. He shot 39% from long range and was a first team all-conference player.
"Outstanding shooter who you didn't want to touch the ball," Schilling said.
Mondovi 6-foot-4 forward Owen Schultz led the Dunn-St. Croix in scoring, putting up an impressive 20.6 points per game. He was second in the conference in rebounds, steals and blocks, averaging 9.5, 3.3 and two per game in those categories, respectively.
"Very athletic big," Colfax coach Garrett Maas said. "He can score inside and out."
Blair-Taylor had a dominant season, and Matt Waldera was a huge reason why. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks per contest for the Dairyland Small champion Wildcats.
"At (6-foot-5), this kid can do it all," Lincoln coach Hanson said. "He can score outside, inside, and set his teammates up."
Fourth team
Eion Kressin helped McDonell compete for another Western Cloverbelt title and make a run to the Division 5 sectional finals before the season was canceled. The 6-foot-5 senior forward averaged 13.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Macks. He'll play at St. Mary's in Minnesota next season.
Cumberland's Jack Martens was the Heart O' North player of the year this winter. The 6-foot junior guard scored 17.2 points per game while cleaning up the glass to the tune of 6.8 rebounds per contest. He was a WBCA all-state honorable mention in Division 4.
Charlie Neuenschwander found space in the post despite his 6-foot-3 frame, scoring 14.3 points and grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game for Hudson. Dornfeld, his coach, called him one of the best if not the best inside scorers in the Big Rivers.
Ladysmith's Peyton Rogers had a dominant season, averaging a double-double for the Lumberjacks. The 6-foot-1 senior scored 18.7 points per game and secured 11 rebounds per night to earn first team All-Heart O' North honors.
Kyle Steien was another big reason for Blair-Taylor's 24-2 season this winter. The junior forward averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. With 954 career points, he's knocking on the door of the 1,000 club.
Fifth team
Kyle Bilodeau was a force inside for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, averaging 14.9 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. He earned a first team All-Heart O' North selection after returning from injury for his senior season.
Durand's super sophomore Gunnar Hurlburt took the Dunn-St. Croix by storm this season. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game for the Panthers and earned first team all-conference recognition.
Ed Hydukovich was a strong post presence for Colfax as a senior. The 6-foot-4 forward was a first team All-Dunn St. Croix pick thanks to his 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game averages. He also averaged two assists per contest.
Branton Paulsrud averaged 16.0 points per game for Regis, leading the Ramblers to a third-place finish in the Western Cloverbelt. He did much of his damage outside, finishing with 66 3-pointers. Only two locals hit more.
Ryan Zimmerman was an elite scorer for Immanuel Lutheran, helping the Lancers reach the Division 5 regional finals. The 5-foot-11 junior guard averaged 18.6 points per night, in addition to grabbing 2.3 rebounds and distributing 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averaged 2.7 steals.
SPECIAL MENTION
Alma Center Lincoln: Justin Rowekamp, sr. Altoona: Brayden Turk, jr. Augusta: Jacob Engstrom, sr. Cameron: Richie Murphy, jr.; Austin Weis, jr. Chippewa Falls: Jacob Walczak, jr. Durand: Simon Bauer, soph. Eau Claire Memorial: Tanner Linduski, sr. Eau Claire North: Chad Kron, jr. Elk Mound: Cade Hanson, sr. McDonell: JD Bohaty, sr. Osseo-Fairchild: Ryan Myhers, sr. Regis: Abe Rocksvold, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Altoona: Evan Moss, jr. Baldwin-Woodville: Ross Roemhild, sr. Barron: Carter LaLiberty, jr. Blair-Taylor: Isaac Nerby, sr.; Logan Smith, sr. Bloomer: Charlie Herrick, jr.; Austin Thur, sr. Boyceville: Logan Knudtson, sr. Cameron: Ian Payne, jr. Chippewa Falls: Nick Bruder, sr. Colfax: Cole Seehaver, sr. Cumberland: Ethan Sandman, sr. Durand: Caden Berger, jr. Eau Claire Memorial: Ethan Van Grunsven, sr.; Mekhi Shaw, soph. Eleva-Strum: Cade McSorley, sr. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl, jr. Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb, soph. Fall Creek: Jayden Fitch, jr.; Luke Olson, jr. Gilmanton: Jarin Rud, jr. Glenwood City: Brandyn Hallquist, jr. Immanuel Lutheran: Ben Oster, sr. Independence: Chris Killian, jr. Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi, sr. Lake Holcombe: Kaden Crank, jr.; Brock Flater, jr.; Josh Jones, sr. McDonell: Jake Siegenthaler, jr. Menomonie: Davis Barthen, sr. New Auburn: Ethan Patz, sr.; Michael Pederson, sr. River Falls: JT Dougherty, jr.; Payton Flood, sr.; Mike Johnson, sr. Whitehall: Brandon Dick, sr.; Devon McCune, fr.
The 2019-20 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest boys basketball honorees were selected by Jack Goods and Spencer Flaten based on staff observations and recommendations from area coaches. Players are listed alpabetically on each team. Special mentions were considered for one of the five teams.
Schools eligible for All-Northwest honors are: Alma Center Lincoln, Altoona, Augusta, Baldwin-Woodville, Barron, Blair-Taylor, Bloomer, Boyceville, Bruce, Cadott, Cameron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls McDonell, Colfax, Cornell, Cumberland, Durand, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Regis, Eleva-Strum, Elk Mound, Elmwood/Plum City, Fall Creek, Flambeau, Gilmanton, Glenwood City, Hudson, Independence, Ladysmith, Lake Holcombe, Menomonie, Mondovi, New Auburn, Osseo-Fairchild, Rice Lake, River Falls, Spring Valley, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp, Whitehall.