The rest of the All-Northwest teams, in addition to player of the year Will Boser:
First team
Noah Feddersen was asked to do a lot for Menomonie. He proved there was no better choice for the job.
The 6-foot-10 senior played all five positions on the floor for the Mustangs, serving as everything from a ball handler to a back-to-the-basket big man. Whatever Menomonie needed, the ultra-versatile Feddersen could do — even in the face of intense defensive attention.
"Noah took on so many responsibilities for his team and did so in such a consistent manner all season," North coach Todd Marks said. "He impacted every single possession on each end of the floor because he was the focal point for all teams on every single possession on both ends floor. His skill set is really, really impressive."
Feddersen was the co-player of the year in the Big Rivers. He averaged 17.2 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game for the Mustangs. He was an honorable mention on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Division 2 all-state team.
A 1,000-point scorer over the course of his Menomonie career, Feddersen will play Division I basketball at North Dakota State next year.
"I don't think any other player around the area had to work harder to get his stats," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "He constantly saw numerous defenders on him every time he touched the ball. Every team we played tried to take him away and to have the season he did was very special."
When Andre Renta put his mind to getting to the rim, it was nearly impossible to stop him. The Hudson guard was one of the best in the state at attacking the basket.
On the chance that 6-foot senior stayed on the perimeter, the threat wasn't averted. He could knock down a 3 with the best in the area.
Renta scored 18.9 points per game for the Raiders, earning co-player of the year honors in the Big Rivers alongside Feddersen. He also dished just over three assists per contest.
"His ability to beat you off the dribble and shoot from the perimeter made him very hard to guard," Menomonie's Riley said.
Renta was an honorable mention all-state pick in Division 1 for the WBCA. He will play college basketball at the Division II level with St. Cloud State. Big Rivers teams will be glad they won't have to try to stop him again.
"(He has) elite quickness and was extremely hard to stay in front of," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said.
Mekhi Shaw's contributions perhaps didn't always jump out in box scores. But make no mistake: The Eau Claire Memorial point guard was one of the area's most influential facilitators.
The 6-foot senior had a tremendous comeback season after missing his entire junior campaign due to injury. The Southwest Minnesota State signee averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest for the Old Abes.
Playing on a team loaded with star power, Shaw made things click for Memorial. He also was a major contributor on defense, nabbing 2.5 steals per game.
"He is the best on-ball defender I've seen in a long time," Menomonie's Riley said. "His ability to get up and guard the ball makes it really hard for teams to get into their offense."
Shaw was an honorable mention all-state pick by both the WBCA and the Associated Press. He will play Division II basketball at Southwest Minnesota State.
"Mekhi plays the game with a joy that inspires those around him," North's Marks said. "His strength as a leader is very apparent. He affects the game so prominently with his vision as a passer, ability to get to the rim, as well as the ability to shoot it from the perimeter. He is also a terrific defender."
Few, if any, players around the area dominated like Luke Webb this season. The Elmwood/Plum City senior was the clear standout in a tough Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
The 6-foot-7 forward was a double-double machine, averaging 18.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game for the Wolves. But those numbers only tell half the story.
Webb was also a defensive force in the paint. He blocked 3.5 shots per game and was the winner of WisSports.net's Senior Defense award, given to the top senior defender in the state.
"Luke's defensive presence made it difficult to score around the basket, which is why he was honored by WisSports as the top senior defender," Colfax coach Mark Noll said. "His defense changed how we played offensively."
Webb was the player of the year in the Dunn-St. Croix an an honorable mention all-state selection by the WBCA. He will play both football and basketball at UW-River Falls next year. He's the first player from Elmwood to be on an All-Northwest first team since 2013, and is just the fourth in program history with that distinction.
"Do-it-all kid that worked his tail off," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said. "Tremendous competitor."
Second team
CJ Campbell was the top scorer in the Big Rivers this season, which is no easy feat.
The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 22.7 points per game for New Richmond and finished with 1,602 for his career. The senior also contributed on the glass with eight rebounds per contest.
Campbell was an honorable mention all-state pick in Division 2 by the WBCA. He is a Northern Michigan commit.
"He can score from anywhere on the floor and has a very explosive first step," Menomonie's Riley said.
When Brady Ingersoll had the ball in his hands, things often looked easy for Ladysmith. The Heart O' North Conference player of the year was that kind of a difference maker.
The junior guard averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Lumberjacks. He helped Ladysmith reach the regional finals in Division 4, routinely scoring 20-plus points as a go-to scorer.
When the 5-foot-9 playmaker didn't have a shot for himself, Ingersoll had a knack for making the smart play.
"This young man is a difference maker on our team and he takes us to another level," Ladysmith coach Brian Rogers said. "Without him, our team has to really work to manufacture points. ... While he's a great scorer, he also distributes the ball well to get his teammates involved."
Tyler Orr was an explosive scorer for Rice Lake and was a constant threat to erupt for 20-plus points.
The junior guard scored 22.1 points per game for the Warriors, good for second in the Big Rivers. He scored more than 30 points in each of Rice Lake's first three games, and passed that benchmark five times in total.
He also tallied 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Orr earned honorable mention status on the WBCA's Division 2 all-state team.
"Tyler just does not fatigue throughout the game and moves so well without the ball," North's Marks said. "He is such a difficult cover because of his ability in transition as a scorer, mid-range efficiency, and craftiness around the rim. He played at an incredibly high level all season."
Bo Vollrath began his varsity career as a freshman at Fall Creek. Now a sophomore, he's already developed into one of the area's premier players.
The 6-foot-5 forward was the Western Cloverbelt Conference player of the year this winter. He posted averages of 18.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Crickets, who won the league title.
The sophomore sensation had seven double-doubles this season. Vollrath was an honorable mention all-state pick in Division 4 by the WBCA.
"Bo had a terrific year in our conference," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "He is a quick jumper and very aggressive, making him a tough matchup."
Even in a condensed season, LJ Wells made his mark as one of the best players in the area. That's the kind of talent the Eau Claire Memorial senior possesses.
In 15 games this winter, the 6-foot-8 forward elevated the Old Abes from good to great. He led the Big Rivers champions in scoring and rebounding, posting totals of 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
The ultra-athletic Wells had a knack for throwing down fierce dunks, but could impact a game in a number of ways. He was the highest-ranking local player on the Associated Press' all-state teams, earning a high honorable mention. He holds scholarship offers from Division I programs like Toledo and Northern Kentucky.
"One of the best skill sets of any player in the BRC," River Falls coach Zac Campbell said.
Third team
Spring Valley was a co-champion of the Dunn-St. Croix, and the Cardinals' dynamic duo played a large part in the title run. Tyler Bowman was half of that pair. The guard was the conference player of the year last season, and followed by averaging 15.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
"Tyler is a very athletic slasher who plays great on both ends of the floor," Colfax's Noll said.
The other half of Spring Valley's high-flying combo, Connor Ducklow, was an honorable mention all-state selection in Division 4. The forward led the Cardinals with 17.9 points per contest and also grabbed 5.4 rebounds per night. His scoring helped Spring Valley win a regional title.
"Another incredibly hard worker that made huge strides as a basketball player the last four years," Elk Mound's Kessler said. "Was a force down low and took his game to the next level this season by consistently knocking down shots."
Carsen Hause was one of the top players in the Western Cloverbelt, leading Stanley-Boyd to a second-place finish in the league by the narrowest of margins behind champion Fall Creek. He scored 16.1 points per night, but contributed in all facets with 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. He was an honorable mention all-state pick in Division 3.
"I think he was the best player (in the conference)," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said.
Devon McCune led Whitehall to a second consecutive conference title in the Dairyland, and took his game to a new level in the process. The junior guard scored 16.8 points per game for the Norse in addition to tallying 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. The WBCA named him an all-state honorable mention in Division 4.
"He can do it (all) and shines in the big games," Alma Center Lincoln coach Jeremy Hanson said. "He's their best defender, shooter, ball handler, rebounder, and he doesn't miss from the free throw line to close out games. I've seen a lot of talent in the Dairyland over the past few years; he's as good as it gets."
Flambeau was the champion of the East Lakeland Conference, and Harley Opachan was the Falcons' crown jewel. The senior forward averaged 22.1 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game. He was honorable mention all-state in Division 5.
"He carried a team that went from being 9-10 to 24-2," Flambeau coach Jeff Podgornik said.
Fourth team
Canan Huss burst onto the scene as the latest in a long line of high-volume scorers at McDonell. The junior averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Macks. The forward was a first-team All-Western Cloverbelt selection.
Kendon Krogman was a go-to scorer and rebounder for Regis. The junior earned first team recognition in the All-Western Cloverbelt honors after averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Ramblers. He was the team's top scorer.
Cameron broke through to the Division 4 state tournament this season, and Tyson Lucas was pivotal in the Comets' journey there. The sophomore guard led the team with 16.7 points per game, and he was a lights-out shooter from long range. He made 39% of his 3-point attempts.
Evan Peterson took his game to new heights for Altoona this season. Already a proven scorer, the senior became a primary threat for the Rails. He averaged 19 points per game, and stood out with four games of 30-plus points. He was a first-team All-Middle Border Conference selection.
Michael Schurman shined defensively for River Falls, but certainly held his own on offense too. The senior guard averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game. He was a first-team All-Big Rivers pick for the Wildcats.
Fifth team
Connor Crane starred for Bloomer in its first year in the Western Cloverbelt, and earned a first-team all-conference nod as a result. The senior guard averaged 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Durand had a standout season, winning a share of the Dunn-St. Croix title before reaching the Division 4 sectional finals. Gunnar Hurlburt was instrumental in that run. The 6-foot-5 senior forward had 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists per game. He was a first-team all-conference player.
Cameron Martzke steered the ship as Fall Creek captured the Western Cloverbelt title. The senior guard scored 13.2 points per game and was lethal from beyond the arc. He shot 46% from deep, leading all of Division 4 in 3-point percentage. He was on the All-Western Cloverbelt first team.
Mason Monarski scored at a high level for Chippewa Falls with help from his ability to hit from deep. The junior guard averaged 17.6 points per game and his 85 3-pointers were second-most in the area this winter. He also pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game.
Roscoe Rennock was Eau Claire North's heartbeat this season. The senior forward averaged 14 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Huskies. Defensively, he often guarded opponents' top players. He earned a spot on the All-Big Rivers first team.