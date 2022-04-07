The typical high school basketball player might scoff at the notion. Score less? Where's the fun in that?
That's exactly the proposition Will Boser faced this winter. Coming off a junior season in which he torched opponents for 20.7 points per game, the Eau Claire Memorial guard was primed to make a run at the area's scoring title in his senior year.
But the situation had changed. In 2020-21, the Old Abes needed Boser to be that lights-out scorer. However, with star point guard Mekhi Shaw returning from a year-long injury and forward LJ Wells developing into an elite performer in his own right, Memorial didn't necessarily need Boser to be the same player he was.
"When we met at the end of the season last year, he was coming off being a 20-point scorer, an all-state honorable mention," Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. "We talked about what we wanted to do to be successful, and Will was one of the first people that said, 'I don't want individual success, I want team success.'"
With a stable full of college-bound players, it was clear that Memorial could be something special. If the Old Abes were going to realize that potential though, it had to be a collective all-in effort. Boser, showing maturity beyond his years, led that charge.
"He came in with a really great approach as a team leader, in terms of he wasn't concerned about getting his shots. He was concerned about getting the best team shot," Brieske said. "When you have a kid that's a returning all-state guy that's concerned with getting the best shot for the team and not himself, that type of mentality fed through the team. You could really see us imbibe that."
With Boser setting the tone on and off the court, Memorial won its first Big Rivers Conference title in six years and reached the sectional finals for the first time since 2003. He may have sacrificed some statistics for the greater good, but he didn't have to give up individual honors. Boser is the 2021-22 All-Northwest boys basketball player of the year.
"The final loss hurt, but we can't be disappointed in the year we had," Boser said. "We had a great team. We all bonded to our roles, and that was a key part. Everyone was willing to give up individual accomplishments for the greater good of the team, and that took us to the sectional championship against the team who won it all. It was a great year, a ton of fun."
Boser's impact may have seemed diminished if box scores told the whole story. The 6-foot-6 senior was still among the top scorers in the Big Rivers with 14.5 points per game, but that figure doesn't glisten quite the same way dropping 20-plus a night does.
No problem, he said. Boser still got that satisfaction from a number in the 20s, except from a far more valuable place: the win column.
Memorial went 22-5 this season, including a 13-1 mark in the Big Rivers. The Old Abes ranked among the top teams in Division 1 all season long, including up to their loss to eventual state champion Neenah in the sectional finals.
The individual sacrifice was well worth it.
"Last year I needed to be the scoring guy," Boser said. "I knew I needed to score 20 a game or else it would be a tough game. But this year, obviously we were way better. I had to assert myself for my teammates. ... Now I'm trying to help my teammates, doing whatever we need to do to win."
Of course, averaging just shy of 15 points per game in the Big Rivers is no small feat. Boser didn't just score, either. He was the team's second-best rebounder with six boards per game, and also passed 3.3 assists per contest.
He made a name for himself as a sharpshooter during his junior year, but expanded to be able to score at all three levels with ease as a senior.
"Will is such a complete player with a tremendous feel for the game," Eau Claire North coach Todd Marks said. "His range, shot quickness, and size at the guard position put so much pressure on the defense. He is always in control as a player and doesn't get sped up; he makes the game look easy as a result."
Boser was happy to set up his teammates, and he had some good ones to get involved. Shaw and Wells were both honored on the Associated Press' all-state teams alongside Boser.
With so much talent on display, Boser's contributions could have gone unnoticed to the casual viewer on some nights. But that was never the case in the Old Abes' locker room.
"That was one of the strengths of this team, that so many people were scoring," Brieske said. "That would have never happened had Will not been willing to first sacrifice for himself and lead by example. ... That type of maturity shows an understanding of the bigger picture that very few people — let alone kids — have."
But when Memorial needed a basket, there was no question who it would turn to. Boser was still the same lethal scorer he's been for a couple of years, even if he wasn't shooting as much.
"In big moments, Will was the one who took the shot," Brieske said. "In the sectional final, he was the leading scorer in that game as he tried to rally us."
It all came down to doing whatever the team needed. Far more often than not, Boser could provide it.
Boser's ability to see the bigger picture isn't limited to the court either. He deals with hearing loss and uses hearing aids, and has taken time to help younger kids going through the same thing.
"My mom told me there was a kid who wanted to meet me, because he was having trouble wearing his hearing aids in public because he was worried about it," Boser said.
Boser met with the boy to talk him through his concerns. Later, at a Memorial basketball game, Boser saw the him in the crowd. He was wearing his hearing aids in public for the first time.
"That's when it really hit me, that I could make an impact," Boser said. "He played basketball this year for the first year because he saw me playing. It's always bigger than basketball. I feel like that's my bigger accomplishment."
It's that kind of selflessness the Old Abes will miss next year. Boser will play Division II basketball at Concordia-St. Paul. His production and leadership will be tough to replace, but he and his fellow seniors are leaving the recipe for greatness for the next generation to follow.
"His fingerprints are all over this program not just this year, but going into the future," Brieske said. "Now everyone has seen what it takes. It's not about the individual goals, it's about the team goals. It's a program-wide fingerprint, and a blueprint that we hope to follow for many years into the future."