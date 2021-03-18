CHIPPEWA FALLS — It was Joe Reuter’s night.
When Tomah came to town on Jan. 28, the Chippewa Falls senior was on the cusp of solidifying himself as one of the Cardinals’ all-time greats.
Reuter needed just a few points to pass 1,000 for his career. He only required a few minutes of game time to add his name to that exclusive list, which features only four other Cardinals.
He’d spend the rest of the night proving exactly why he belonged on it.
The forward erupted with the best game of his career, pouring in 44 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing five assists and making several key plays on defense.
“He might have missed his first couple of shots, but after that I’m not sure if he missed anything the rest of the game,” Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said. “That was a special night.”
It was a performance which summed up what kind of player Reuter is. At 6-foot-5, he gave the Cardinals an ultra-rare combination of size, athleticism and skill. He used all of it to his advantage and became one of the state’s top scorers, rebounders, passers and defenders.
It made him a clear-cut choice to be named the 2020-21 All-Northwest boys basketball player of the year.
“I want (my legacy) to be that I was the hardest worker here,” Reuter said. “To be one of the greats, you have to work hard. I wanted to set that example.”
The elite level that Reuter brought to the court night in, night out was encapsulated in that 79-77 win over Tomah. He led all players — Cardinals or Timberwolves — in every statistical category. He shot an incredible 15 of 21 from the field, and they weren’t all bunny shots. Five makes came from long range.
“All the hard work and preparation that I put in, I think it really showed in that game,” Reuter said. “I wasn’t really thinking. I was just letting my unconscious drive go by itself and let the game play out.”
If the Cardinals needed a basket this season — from anywhere on the floor — Reuter could get it. If a rebound was up for grabs, he’d be in the mix for it. And defensively, few can cover as much ground as him.
Reuter averaged 25.8 points per game, leading all of northwest Wisconsin in scoring. He also posted averages of 8.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, two steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. The senior was the Big Rivers player of the year and an all-state selection in Division 1.
“Joe is just so steady and consistent — all while facing complete and total attention by opponents,” Eau Claire North coach Todd Marks said. “He affects the game tremendously on both ends of the floor. He is such a tough cover when you combine his outstanding skill set with his size and strength.”
Ditto, said the rest of the Big Rivers coaches.
“Joe’s combination of length and shooting ability are near impossible to defend,” River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. “Joe is built to be able to contribute immediately at the collegiate level with his combination of size, strength and scoring ability.”
He played with the speed of a guard, the strength of a bulky center and the vertical ability of a slasher. It’s the total package on the basketball court.
Reuter showed all the ways he could utilize his abilities over the course of the season. Whether it was scoring heaps of points, like he did against Tomah, or making a key stop, like when he flew out of nowhere to block a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime against Eau Claire North, he could do it.
Whatever it took to add a tally in the team’s ‘W’ column, Reuter was willing to do.
“I want to be involved as much as I can to make a difference to help the team win,” he said. “That’s the most important thing.”
Reuter finished with the second-most career points in Chi-Hi history at 1,220. He poured in 594 points this season, also the second-best total in program history.
He’s the first Chippewa Falls player to be named All-Northwest player of the year since Tyson Kalien, the only person he trails on the school leaderboard, received the honor in 2012.
Reuter was already an accomplished scorer coming into his senior year, fresh off putting up 16.2 points per game as a junior to help Chi-Hi win the Big Rivers. But he threw himself into film study and spent hours upon hours in the gym to take his game to new heights.
The result? He became one of the top 3-point shooters in the area, boosting his percentage from beyond the arc from 36% to 41%. And he worked his way to becoming one of the best rebounders in the Big Rivers, grabbing 3.1 more per game as a senior.
“Over the summer, I told myself that I needed to rebound on the offensive glass more, crash the boards harder,” Reuter said. “I took that and tried to implement that as much as possible. ... It was watching film, seeing where I would have had opportunities to crash for an offensive board or made more of an effort to get to the board.”
It certainly paid off.
“I don’t know how many times this year we were shooting a free throw and off a miss, Joe got in there and got the offensive rebound,” Proue said. “Having that size with that skill was awesome.”
He’ll play Division II college basketball at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Mich. next season. He joins a nationally-ranked program which just won the Great Midwest Athletic Conference title and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
For the Chargers’ part, they’re excited to have Reuter aboard.
“Joe has a college-ready body and really showed his potential in a phenomenal AAU season this past summer,” Hillsdale coach John Tharp said on National Signing Day. “He’s got a very multi-faceted game that can fit into our offense at a variety of different positions, and he’s also got the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions at the other end.”
If his high school career is anything to draw from, Reuter should fit right in.
“The future is whatever he wants it to be,” Proue said. “He’s a very special person, on the court and off the court. He’s going to a great university with very high academics, and he’s going to get himself a really good degree. If he keeps putting in the work, I think anything’s possible with him.”
The rest of the All-Northwest teams, in addition to Reuter:
First team Luke Healy
Hudson had a bona fide leader in Luke Healy.
The 6-foot senior guard ran the show for the Raiders in a way that elevated the play of everybody around him.
When the team needed a basket, he could get it. When somebody else had a better look at the hoop, Healy knew how to get them the ball.
The senior averaged 25.5 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. His quickness, ball handling and court vision made him a nightmare to guard.
“Luke possesses one of the best talent and leadership skill sets that I’ve ever seen from a high school player,” River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. “He competes extremely hard on both ends of the court. Offensively, he has the ability to take over a game with his scoring ability or get all of his teammates involved. Defensively, he has a great anticipation skill set and leads by example.”
Healy was an all-state pick in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and is a first team All-Northwest pick for the second straight year. He finishes his prep career with more than 1,300 points. He’ll play Division II basketball at the University of Sioux Falls.
He leaves a legacy that will be tough to match.
“Luke will go down as one of the best players in Hudson basketball history,” Raiders coach John Dornfeld said.
Zac Johnson
River Falls reached heights it hadn’t been at in over a decade.
Zac Johnson’s fingerprints are all over that accomplishment.
Behind the stellar 6-foot-3 guard, the Wildcats reached the state tournament for the first time since 2005. The senior was their undisputed star, averaging 23.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
Johnson can do it all and is considered among the state’s top guards. He was an all-state pick in Division 2 by the WBCA.
“Zac is a pure shooter with unlimited range and such a quick release,” Eau Claire North coach Todd Marks said. “He only needs a sliver of space to knock down shots. He uses his strength and size as a guard to finish around the rim and in creating space in the mid-range. He can score in bunches in a variety of ways.”
Johnson is the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer with 1,699 career points. He helped carry them to the state semifinals this season. He will play Division II basketball at Augustana University next season.
“Zac spends more time than any person I’ve known working to improve himself as a basketball player,” Campbell said. “The mark he has left on our program and our youth will be around a long time.”
Chad Kron
Wherever he was on the court, defenses needed to be aware of Chad Kron.
The reasoning is simple: the Eau Claire North guard can score from just about anywhere.
The senior can hit deep 3-pointers. He can slash to the rim and finish around bigs. And his jumper off the dribble could cause a defense headaches too.
And that wasn’t all opponents needed to worry about. When he wasn’t scoring, Kron was cleaning up the glass or feeding his teammates. He averaged 20 points, 7.8 rebounds and three assists per game.
“Chad’s desire, competitiveness and leadership are unparalleled,” Marks said. “He flat out willed us to victories on so many nights throughout his career because he was not going to be denied. His passion and heart are immeasurable. ... The legacy Chad leaves behind is nothing short of incredible, and the only thing he cared about was winning and helping his teammates.”
Kron, a fierce competitor, played with a physicality that exceeded his 6-foot stature. He could rebound right alongside the top forwards in the Big Rivers Conference, earning praise like being called one of the most physical guards the league has seen by multiple coaches.
He helped North win a regional title this winter and surpassed 1,000 career points.
“The ultimate competitor,” Eau Claire Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “He plays with a competitive edge that every coach hopes his players have.”
Matthew Waldera
Simply put, Matt Waldera did everything for Blair-Taylor.
Considering the Wildcats were one of the state’s top teams, that’s saying a lot.
The 6-foot-5 forward averaged a double-double with 18.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest. But those were far from the only contributions for the senior.
He got others involved too, averaging 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, he blocked 5.1 shots per night.
“This kid is a star. There’s nothing he can’t do,” Alma Center Lincoln coach Jeremy Hanson said. “Score, rebound, assists, block shots, play defense. He is one of the most complete players I’ve seen. He could have averaged 30 points a game if he wanted, but instead focused on making his teammates better. He’s a coach’s dream and an opposing coach’s nightmare.”
With Waldera leading the way, the Wildcats won a Large Dairyland Conference title, a Division 4 regional title and finished one win away from the state tournament. He helped Blair-Taylor finish 23-2.
The UW-Platteville commit finished with 1,489 points and 838 rebounds in his high school career.
His defense was just as important as his offense, too.
“He can handle the basketball, and shoot from anywhere, but what’s most impressive is how his rebounding and shot blocking change the game,” Augusta coach Chris Schmitt said. “You can scheme up a really good look for your guys, only to have Waldera swat it away. He covers a lot of ground and has really good instincts. It’s been a pleasure to watch him and a pain to play against him.”
Second team Will Boser
Electricians should have been on standby at the Eagles Nest this year. After all, Will Boser was shooting the lights out.
The Eau Claire Memorial sharpshooter made 74 3-point shots this season, flashing deep range with an aim as good as anyone’s.
He did more than shoot, too. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists per game for the Old Abes.
“There is no doubt that young man has worked tirelessly on his game,” North’s Marks said. “His range, shot quickness and feathery touch on the ball puts so much pressure on the defense. Furthermore, his size, vision and feel for the game at the point guard position are extremely impressive. He is in complete control as a player and doesn’t get sped up.”
Boser is garnering college interest. The junior announced on social media in February that he has received an offer from Fairmont State University, a Division II program.
Richie Murphy
Richie Murphy was one of the top facilitators in the state this winter. And that’s far from the only thing the Cameron point guard excelled at.
Murphy, the Heart O’ North Conference player of the year, scored, rebounded and set up teammates at an incredible rate for the Comets. He averaged 21.8 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Defensively, he nabbed just under four steals per night.
The 5-foot-8 senior can do it all, and helped Cameron win a conference title and finish 20-2 this season. He wrapped up his high school career with 1,230 points.
“Quick playmaker that led their team this season,” Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. “Improved perimeter jump shot and strength made for a difficult matchup.”
Kyle Steien
When Blair-Taylor needed a basket inside, Kyle Steien could usually get it.
The 6-foot-2 forward was a double-double machine for the highly-successful Wildcats. Steien put up 23.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.
Opponents didn’t want to be tasked with guarding or boxing out the senior.
“This is probably the hardest working kid I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach against,” Lincoln’s Hanson said. “He is the best offensive rebounder I’ve seen. He improved his jump shot this year, which made him almost impossible to defend.”
Steien finished his career with 1,504 points, good for third-best in program history — two spots behind his father on the school’s all-time scoring chart.
Brayden Turk
Altoona had a game-changer in Brayden Turk.
The senior guard was able to control the flow of the game for the Rails, whether it was through his natural shooting ability or his confidence as a ball-handler.
Turk scored 18.7 points per game for Altoona in addition to pulling down six rebounds and three assists per night. He was lethal from long range, knocking down just under 40% of his attempts from beyond the arc.
He was the co-player of the year in the Western Cloverbelt Conference and helped lift the Rails to a regional title in the playoffs.
“One of the best shooters in the state,” Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said.
JP Wolterstorff
Upon seeing JP Wolterstorff’s 3-point shooting percentage, one might be inclined to believe he only let a few shots fly from beyond the arc.
But no, that 50% mark from deep wasn’t a result of hitting one of two attempts. The Regis guard put up over 100 shots from deep and made 54 of them. He finished the season as one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the state.
The senior was a complete player for the Ramblers too. He scored 19.6 points per game and was a squad leader for Regis.
Wolterstorff was co-player of the year in the Western Cloverbelt along with Turk.
“(He) shot very well from the floor and was often the key of other team’s defenses,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “Much improved from last year and was able to carry Regis to a strong finish.”
Third team
Spring Valley’s Tyler Bowman was the Dunn-St. Croix Conference player of the year this winter. The honor wasn’t much of a surprise after the junior guard led the Cardinals to the conference title. He averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Notably, he hit a buzzer-beater to defeat Elk Mound in a game which proved pivotal to the Cardinals’ league championship.
“Playmaker,” Elmwood/Plum City coach Kyle Webb said. “Very hard working and dedicated kid.”
Despite missing some time due to injury, Jayden Fitch was a key cog in Fall Creek’s run to the Western Cloverbelt championship. The 6-foot-6 senior averaged 20.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest for a tough Crickets team.
“If he caught the ball deep in the post, it was an automatic two points,” Altoona’s Henrichs said.
Jacob Walczak showed exactly what he can do with a hot hand when he played against D.C. Everest this winter. The 6-foot-5 Chippewa Falls senior torched the Evergreens for 47 points in the game of his career. Walczak, a UW-Stout commit, averaged 16 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Cardinals. He shot 42% from 3-point range.
“He’s able to score the ball at a level that’s not very common for high-schoolers,” his coach, Proue, said. “He’s just an elite scorer, an elite offensive player.”
Austin Weis was another key contributor to Cameron’s Heart O’ North championship team. The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 20.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Comets. A four-year starter, he wrapped up his career with 1,341 points.
“Smooth wing,” Bloomer’s Van Grunsven said. “(He has a) high release jumper. College-level player.”
Ryan Zimmerman closed out his Immanuel Lutheran career as one of the program’s all-time greats. The 5-foot-11 guard played with flair and made it look easy. A tremendous shooter, the senior averaged 20.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and steals, and 3.1 assists per game to lead the Lancers to a conference title. He finished with 1,095 career points.
“Ryan is just so smooth on the court,” Augusta’s Schmitt said. “Everything he does looks effortless. I thought he made a huge jump this year as far as distributing to his teammates. We’re all well aware of how well he can shoot the basketball, but he made huge strides in running his team this year as a complete point guard.”
Fourth team
JT Dougherty was a key piece in River Falls’ run to the Big Rivers title and the Division 1 state tournament. The 6-foot-9 senior averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game for one of Wisconsin’s best teams. He will play Division I college basketball for Army next season.
Ladysmith’s Brady Ingersoll was one of the top scorers in the area this season, despite being a sophomore. He averaged 21.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Lumberjacks and was an honorable mention all-state pick in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Cumberland’s Jack Martens earned Heart O’ North player of the year honors as a junior, and improved on his number this season. The 6-foot guard put up 19.6 points and eight rebounds per game for the Beavers. He earned all-state honorable mention recognition in Division 4.
Rice Lake’s Tyler Orr was one of the top shooters in northwest Wisconsin this season. The sophomore guard made 68 3-pointers and averaged 16 points per game. He helped lead the Warriors to the Division 2 sectional finals in the postseason.
Ian Payne was another four-year starter for Cameron, and another big reason behind the Comets’ success. The senior averaged 17 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. He finished his career with 1,078 points.
Fifth team
Garrett Koxlien took on a huge role at Osseo-Fairchild this season. The 6-foot-5 senior was a major contributor in the paint, averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game. He was also a solid 3-point shooter for the Thunder.
Carter LaLiberty averaged a double-double for Barron. The 6-foot-2 senior averaged 19.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Bears. He earned first team All-Heart O’ North honors.
Luke Olson was a leader for Fall Creek’s conference championship team. The 6-foot-4 forward brought it on the court, averaging 13.8 points and four rebounds per game. He was an honorable mention all-state selection, and a first team all-conference player.
McDonell was the state runner-up in Division 5 this season, thanks in no small part to Jake Siegenthaler. The hard-nosed senior guard put up 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Macks. He scored 25 points in a state semifinal win over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, and was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt selection.
Luke Webb was among the Dunn-St. Croix leaders in multiple statistical categories for Elmwood/Plum City. The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 15 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Wolves, and was also an influential defender. He was a first team all-conference pick.