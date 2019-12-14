In addition to player of the year Tristan Root, here are the rest of the players who made the 2019 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest football first and second teams.
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Carter Johnson's numbers don't lie.
The Mondovi signal-caller threw for 1,713 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, helping lead the Buffaloes to the state semifinals for the first time in nearly 30 years. He completed 51% of his passes and was only intercepted four times. And he didn't just beat opponents with his arm, either.
The dual-threat senior also ran for 1,198 yards and 21 scores, averaging 7.9 yards per rush. Do the math: Johnson accounted for 42 touchdowns in 13 games.
"He was the best player on the field every time we took the field on both sides of the ball," Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said.
"Carter is a great and physical football player who we always had to game plan for," Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. "And he's a difference maker on both sides of the ball."
Running back
Few players in the state found the end zone more than Elk Mound's Blaze Todd. He ran for 33 touchdowns, racking up an impressive 8.8 yards per carry. His 33 scores were tied for second-best in Wisconsin. He finished the season with 1,865 rushing yards, helping the Mounders make the playoffs. It was more than enough to earn him all-state honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
The senior had five games in which he scored five or more rushing touchdowns, including a season-best six in a 50-14 win over Altoona.
"Blaze is a humble and hard-working young man who led the Mounders to a great season," Lew said. "It was an honor to coach this young man; he will be missed by us all."
Wide receiver
Jack Martens was the crown jewel in Cumberland's passing attack. The all-state receiver hauled in a state-best 94 receptions this fall and was third in the state in receiving yards (1,190) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (13).
The junior averaged 119 receiving yards per game, which was good for second in the state. He also ran for eight scores.
"An excellent football player," Bloomer coach John Post said of Martens, who caught three touchdown passes in an overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Eau Claire Memorial's Will Hesse led the Big Rivers Conference in receiving yards and tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions this fall.
He made 27 catches for 581 yards and seven touchdowns. The senior recently committed to play college football at the University of St. Thomas.
"Hesse was a deep threat for us on offense," Memorial coach Mike Sinz said. "He is the type of young man that you want to be a part of your football program."
Tight end
River Falls' Joe Stoffel, who will play at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State next year, was one of the area's best players. He tied for the Big Rivers lead in touchdown receptions at seven, and racked up 415 receiving yards.
"Joe was a game-changer on both sides of the ball this season," River Falls coach David Crail said. "As a tight end, he is incredibly difficult to cover and was key in our success running the ball."
Line
Blaine Cohen helped River Falls win battles in the trenches. The 210-pound senior was a first team All-Big Rivers pick.
Hudson's Dane Demuth was a force for the Raiders. Standing at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, the senior was described by coach Adam Kowles as a "punishing blocker." He was a first team All-Big Rivers lineman.
Andrew Fenton anchored one of the best offensive lines in the area for Menomonie. The senior earned all-state recognition and will play college football at Division I North Dakota.
"Fenton has been an unbelievable player during his time at Menomonie," Sinz said. "I am not going to lie, I am extremely happy he will not be playing against us next year. He was so big and physical."
Henry Theisen served as one of the anchors for Regis' powerful offensive line. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound senior was a first team All-Cloverbelt selection. He was a first team All-Northwest pick on the defensive line last year.
Chippewa Falls' Jake Thompson earned first team All-Big Rivers honors for his role in protecting the Cardinals' quarterback and running backs.
Kicker
Dan Zeuli was perfect on extra-point attempts for Hudson, making 22 of 22 tries. He also made one of his two field goal attempts, and earned second team All-Big Rivers recognition.
Defense
Line
Raith Bauer was one of the stars on a Mondovi defense which posted nine shutouts this season. He wrapped up an impressive 17 tackles for a loss in addition to bursting into the backfield for 2.5 sacks. He was an all-region selection by the WFCA.
"Raith has been a great player for Mondovi and does so many great things on that team, on both sides of the ball and special teams," Lew said. "He is an impact player and helped them earn the Dunn-St. Croix title."
Menomonie's Dylan Boecker was one of the area's top ends/linebackers. The 6-foot-3 senior was a first team All-Big Rivers selection for the Mustangs and will play at Division I North Dakota next year. He was dominant on the edge for Menomonie.
"An athletic defensive player that has a knack for always being around the ball," Crail said of Boecker. "Physical player that can do multiple things for a defense."
Grant Gerber was a force to be reckoned with for the Eau Claire Memorial defense. The junior made five sacks this year, finishing with 51 total tackles. Six of those were for a loss. He was an honorable mention all-state pick.
"We moved him around on the defensive line so teams couldn't run away from him," Sinz said. "He is an outstanding athlete for his size."
Cade McDonald will head to the University of Wisconsin next year to play for the Badgers after dominating for Hudson this fall. Even factoring in the constant double-teams he faced, 10 of his 30 tackles were for a loss, and he earned all-state recognition from the WFCA.
"McDonald was the best defensive player we played against this year, no question," Sinz said.
Linebacker
Gabe Chenal made his only season at Regis a good one. The senior helped take the Ramblers to the Division 6 state championship game, earning all-state honors in the process. He made 91 tackles, including nine for a loss. He led the Ramblers with 3.5 sacks.
"He's been a big part of us taking our team to another level," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said.
Thomas Poplawski was the top player in a vaunted Menomonie defense. He was the Big Rivers co-defensive player of the year and an honorable mention all-state pick.
"Physical football player with great instincts," Crail said of the senior. "Always around the ball."
Hayden Reinders teamed up with Chenal to give Regis two first team All-Cloverbelt linebackers. He made 74 tackles and was second on the team with three sacks. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.
"Sound, fundamental player," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said of Reinders. "Great tackler."
Nolan Seipel did it all for a vaunted Mondovi defense. The senior was a leader for the Buffaloes and finished second on the team in tackles with 65. Ten of those were for a loss, and he also forced a fumble and had an interception.
"The heart and soul of our defense that posted nine shutouts," Loscheider said of Seipel.
Defensive backs
Spring Valley's Aaron Borgerding could have easily been a first team All-Northwest pick on either side of the ball — he was the Dunn-St. Croix's offensive and defensive player of the year. As a defensive back, he had a team-best three interceptions, a forced fumble, 10 passes defended and also made 63 tackles.
As a quarterback, he accounted for 28 total touchdowns and ran for 1,220 yards.
"Tremendous athlete who is a true student of the game and always leads by example," Lew said of the senior. "He is a special young man and athlete."
Menomonie's Davis Barthen spent the season turning the Mustangs' secondary into a no-fly zone. He earned first team All-Big Rivers honors and helped Menomonie reach the Division 3 state semifinals.
"Best cover corner in the area," LaBuda said of his senior.
Ryan Myhers was a first team All-Cloverbelt selection this season for Osseo-Fairchild. The senior was second on the team with two interceptions, and also scooped up a fumble and made 50 tackles. He was a WFCA all-region defensive back.
Punter
Menomonie's Tyler Werner was a first team all-conference pick in the Big Rivers. When called upon, he helped the Mustangs flip field position with consistency.
Second Team
Offense
Osseo-Fairchild's Jackson Johnson etched his name into the Thunder record books, setting the school record for all-time passing yards after ammassing 1935 in his senior campaign. The first-team All-Cloverbelt selection threw for 15 touchdowns while also running for 163 yards and five scores.
The second-team offense also features a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Mondovi's Tanner Marsh and Cadott's Brady Spaeth. Marsh made up an impressive one-two punch with Carter Johnson, earning 1,414 yards on the ground and 235 in the air with a combined 23 touchdowns. Spaeth, a physical rusher for the Hornets, led the Cloverbelt with 1,229 yards on the ground.
The receivers are Osseo-Fairchild's Bret Kostka and Memorial's Calvin Tanner. Kostka led the Cloverbelt in receiving yards with 840 despite missing games with a separated shoulder. He set several school records for TDs and returns. Tanner was an all-region selection and first team All-Big Rivers selection after hauling in 26 catches for 555 yards. Chippewa Falls' Ben Carani, a second team all-BRC pick, was selected as the tight end.
The second team O-line consists of players from five different schools and three conferences: Spring Valley's Mike Bauer, Regis' Riley Bauer, Cadott's Mitch Drilling, Eau Claire North's Anthony Pogodzinski and Elk Mound's Jayden Wyrwicki.
Stefan Klechefski of River Falls earned the punter nod.
Defense
Baldwin-Woodville's Thomas Albrightson, a WFCA honorable mention all-state selection, is joined on the second team D-line by Regis' Jackson Curtis, Spring Valley's Travis Marty and Memorial's Ethan Van Grunsven.
Two of three linebackers on the second-team earned all-region honors: Hudson's Torin Phillips and Blair-Taylor's Logan Smith. The other has an impressive resume of his own: Elmwood/Plum City's Dalton Binkowski, who finishes his career with the third-most tackles in the history of Wisconsin prep football.
The defensive backs, Mondovi's Jackson Falkner, Menomonie's Jed Ogea, Regis' Luke Rooney and Spring Valley's Brenden Williams all served vital roles on some of the area's most successful teams.
Rice Lake punter Tyson Tomesh earned the second-team nod on both the All-Northwest and All-Big Rivers teams.