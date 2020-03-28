Also on the All-Northwest teams, in addition to player of the year Kylie Strop:
First team
Sydney Brennan
After earning honorable mention All-Northwest recognition as a junior, Brennan took her game to a new level as a senior.
The Eau Claire Memorial 5-foot-7 guard tied for the Big Rivers lead in scoring average, putting up 17.7 points per night. She shot 37% from deep.
“She was a tough cover with her ability to shoot the 3 and draw contact while getting to the rim,” Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. “She is a player who worked hard to have the year she had.”
Other Big Rivers coaches agreed.
“Very effective at getting to the rim and scoring, and can shoot the 3,” Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said of Brennan.
Brennan also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this winter. She earned first team All-Big Rivers honors.
Brennan was originally planning to play college basketball at Wartburg College, but recently decommitted.
Caelan Givens
The Chippewa Falls senior capped an illustrious career by earning first team All-Northwest honors for the third time. In her final season in a Cardinals jersey, Givens averaged 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
The UW-Green Bay commit earned honorable mention all-state status in Division 1 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Her ability to do it all on the court set her apart from the competition time and time again.
“Caelan is the most versatile player I have ever coached,” Chippewa Falls coach Becca Bestul said. “She can play any position on the floor on both offense and defense, and causes opponents to structure their entire game plan around her.”
That’s true according to Jess Vadnais, the leader of rival Hudson.
“We have to game plan around her offensive skills,” she said. “She can get to the basket in a variety of ways.”
Givens graduates as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,574 career points. Defensively, she averaged 2.5 steals per game as a senior. She scored a season-high 23 points in a 68-66 win over Big Rivers champion River Falls on February 21.
Kameri Meredith
The top scorer on a Colfax team which won 21 games and a Dunn-St. Croix title, Meredith finishes up her career as a first team All-Northwest pick.
She earned high praise from longtime Colfax coach Joe Doucette, who has coached plenty of star players in his career.
“She is one of the best to ever put on a Colfax uniform,” he said of Meredith. “She had a great year and career.”
The senior averaged 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this winter en route to Dunn-St. Croix player of the year honors. And her impact went beyond the stat sheet too, with her defense standing out as some of the best in the area.
“One of her greatest basketball qualities is that she was better defensively and at rebounding than she was offensively,” Doucette said.
Meredith helped the Vikings win a Division 4 regional title this season, and improved on both her scoring and rebounding averages from her junior year.
She finished her high school career with 1,238 points. She won four regional and two conference titles in her career. She earned honorable mention recognition on the WBCA’s Division 4 all-state team.
Brianna Nelson
The Eleva-Strum senior wraps up her high school career as a two-time All-Northwest first team selection.
After dazzling as a junior, she gave quite an encore this winter. She averaged 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.9 steals per game. Her well-rounded game earned her first team all-state status in Division 5 from the WBCA.
“She can score from anywhere on the floor, and also ended the season with the ninth-most assists in the state,” Eleva-Strum coach Darrin Nelson said.
Her skills were perhaps best showcased in a February 29 victory over Cashton. She poured in a career-high 37 points in addition to grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing eight assists.
She was a four-year starter for the Cardinals, and a three-time team captain.
Nelson will play basketball at Viterbo University next year.
Second team
Ziy Conner
The Indees’ 6-foot center led the entire state in average rebounds per game, and that’s not all she did.
Conner scored 19 points per game in addition to grabbing a state-best 17.3 rebounds per night. The junior also nabbed three steals per game.
“She is a dominant force inside and was a force in the middle of the defense,” Independence coach John Zilla said. “Tremendous athlete who runs the floor extremely well.”
She was an honorable mention all-state selection in Division 5 by the WBCA.
Maggie Craker
Few are as lethal from long range as Maggie Craker.
The McDonell junior sharpshooter broke the school record for 3-pointers in a single season by knocking down 67 this winter.
Of course, the record she broke was her own.
And that was just part of the reason she was named Western Cloverbelt player of the year. She averaged 16.3 points, five rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.
“Maggie is the best athlete this school has ever seen,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “She’s a very talented three-sport athlete. It has been a pleasure to watch Maggie progress her skills in basketball to become one of the best in the area.”
The 5-foot-9 forward was a third team All-Northwest pick last season.
Jada Kowalczyk
Cadott’s 5-foot-10 post player led the Western Cloverbelt in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game.
She helped make it a special season for the Hornets, as they earned their first playoff win in 21 years thanks to plenty of help from her.
Kowalczyk was also a standout rebounder, pulling down 9.7 boards per game.
Osseo-Fairchild coach Tera Simpson described her as a “strong inside threat,” a point Kowalczyk made emphatically over the course of the year.
She was a first team all-conference selection this winter after earning second team honors as a sophomore.
Aaliyah McMillan
McMillan earns second team All-Northwest honors for the second consecutive season, a tribute to her consistently high level of performance for Chippewa Falls.
The Cardinals senior scored at a 14.9 points per game clip in addition to securing 5.6 rebounds per game. She knocked down 43 3-pointers this season.
“Aaliyah is a phenomenal shooter and plays with a passion that can take over a game when she’s in the zone,” Bestul, her coach, said. “The gym is electric when she starts hitting shots, and her teammates feed off that passion.”
McMillan earned a first team All-Big Rivers nod, and will play basketball at Division II Wayne State next season.
Lindsay Steien
This freshman phenom could do it all for Blair-Taylor.
The 5-foot-9 point guard led the Small Dairyland in scoring average, putting up 19.2 points per night.
She also averaged 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Her work helped lift the Wildcats to a conference title.
“A great all-around player,” Blair-Taylor coach Duane Waldera said. “Lindsay does a good job getting her team involved.”
Steien was a first team all-conference selection.
Third team
McKenna Hurlburt led Durand with 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds as a junior, helping the Panthers earn a third-place finish in the Dunn-St. Croix.
“(A) strong post presence, inside scoring threat,” Elk Mound coach Jordan Kingshaug said.
Sophia Jonas was Hudson’s leader on the floor. The 5-foot-6 junior guard averaged 13 points and four assists for the Raiders this year.
“Her overall skills on both sides of the ball and her leadership skills are top-notch,” Coach Vadnais said.
Osseo-Fairchild won the Western Cloverbelt title this year, and Brooke McCune was a big reason why. The first team all-conference forward averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest for the Thunder.
“A key reason Osseo won the conference: her ability to score in the paint,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said.
Just a sophomore, McCune will be back to help Osseo-Fairchild try to defend its league title next season.
Rachel Scharlau was a driving force behind Colfax’s run to the Dunn-St. Croix title this winter. The senior averaged 13.8 points and eight rebounds per game for the Vikings to earn first team all-conference recognition.
“She is one of the most improved players in our program’s history,” Coach Doucette said. “With hard work, she went from a good player to a double-double machine and one of the best players in the conference and area.
“Rachel is a great kid and great teammate. Her continued improvement has her being recruited by colleges. Her best basketball is ahead of her.”
It didn’t take long for Raemalee Smith to make her name known in northwest Wisconsin. The Ladysmith freshman point guard was named Heart O’ North player of the year.
She averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.
“One of the most exciting kids I saw play this year,” Ladysmith coach Brad Cody said. “She can completely take over a game on offense, but also had three steals per game.”
If she keeps up this pace, she’ll make things tough on Heart O’ North foes for years to come.
“She is very court smart,” Cameron coach Kim Weber said. “She is someone you have to stop when preparing to play them.”
Fourth team
Lauryn Deetz was a great scorer for McDonell, averaging 14.9 points per game. The sophomore guard also nabbed 5.1 rebounds per game and distributed 3.6 assists to earn first team all-conference recognition.
The 6-foot-2 forward Audrey Hatfield was a strong inside presence for Hudson, averaging 13 points and nine rebounds per game. And she can score from outside too.
Kloe Hillestad was a major contributor to Eleva-Strum’s strong season. The 5-foot-9 senior scored 13.3 points per game, as well as grabbed 4.5 rebounds per night.
Abby Thompson was the other freshman powering Blair-Taylor’s conference championship. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 14.8 points per game and drilled 63 3-pointers. She teamed with Steien to put the Wildcats atop the Small Dairyland.
Cameron sophomore guard Maddie Wall stood out in multiple facets of the game. She was second in the Heart O’ North with 14.2 points per game, and led the conference by averaging three assists per contest.
Fifth team
Morgan Clark earned first team all-conference honors by averaging 12.3 points and five rebounds per game for Mondovi. The sophomore shot 40% from deep.
Brynn Olson was an honorable mention All-Northwest honoree last season, and earns a spot on one of the teams this year. The sophomore averaged 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for Rice Lake.
Bloomer’s Emma Seibel averaged nine points and 4.5 rebounds per game, landing her a spot on the first team All-Heart O’ North squad. She can knock down 3s with the best of them, sporting a 37% shooting percentage from long range.
Makayla Steinke, noted for her leadership ability, helped guide Osseo-Fairchild to a conference title this winter. The senior did her part on the court too — she averaged 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.
Gianna Vollrath was a second team all-conference selection after averaging a double-double for Fall Creek, scoring 12 points while grabbing 10.2 boards per game. She shot 50% from the field and also averaged over two assists, steals and blocks per game.
Special mention
Augusta: Camryn Grunewald, sr. Chippewa Falls: Alexis Zenner, sr. Colfax: Morgan Schleusner, sr. Elk Mound: Hailey Blaskowski, sr.; Taya Schaefer, sr. Fall Creek: Katelyn Hong, sr. Flambeau: Kristen Lawton, soph. Immanuel Lutheran: Emma Miller, jr. Spring Valley: Lexi Johansen, sr.
Honorable mention
Altoona: Averie Varsho, jr. Baldwin-Woodville: Anna Jordt, soph. Barron: Gracie Smith, jr. Blair-Taylor: Marlee Nehring, sr. Bruce: Halle Anderson, sr. Cameron: Kennady Sevals, sr. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Maggie Reisner, sr. Colfax: Taylor Irwin, sr. Durand: Madisyn Kilboten, soph. Gilmanton: Lydia Evans, soph. Glenwood City: Maddie Oehlke, jr. Hudson: Lauren Stolzman, sr. Lake Holcombe: Brooke Lechleitner, soph. Eau Claire Memorial: Lily Cayley, fr.; Olivia Tangley, sr. Eau Claire North: Reanna Hutchinson, soph. Elmwood/Plum City: Maggie Glaus, soph. Ladysmith: Emily Egle, sr. McDonell: Anna Geissler, jr. Menomonie: Helen Chen, soph.; Shelby Thornton, soph. Mondovi: Ella Poeschel, jr. New Auburn: Zoey Rada, jr. Osseo-Fairchild: Madison Hugdahl, jr. Regis: Makenna Rohrscheib, soph. River Falls: Abby Doerre, sr; Taylor Weick, sr. Stanley-Boyd: Marissa Gustafson, jr.; Lily Hoel, soph. Thorp: Kaytlyn Stunkel, jr.
The 2019-20 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest girls basketball honorees were selected by Jack Goods and Spencer Flaten based on staff observations and recommendations from area coaches. Players are listed alpabetically on each team. Special mentions were considered for one of the five teams.
Schools eligible for All-Northwest honors are: Alma Center Lincoln, Altoona, Augusta, Baldwin-Woodville, Barron, Blair-Taylor, Bloomer, Boyceville, Bruce, Cadott, Cameron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls McDonell, Colfax, Cornell, Cumberland, Durand, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Regis, Eleva-Strum, Elk Mound, Elmwood/Plum City, Fall Creek, Flambeau, Gilmanton, Glenwood City, Hudson, Independence, Ladysmith, Lake Holcombe, Menomonie, Mondovi, New Auburn, Osseo-Fairchild, Rice Lake, River Falls, Spring Valley, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp, Whitehall.