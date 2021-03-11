The rest of the All-Northwest teams, in addition to player of the year Sophia Jonas:
First team
Ziy Conner
Peruse the state's statistical leaderboard, and there's a good chance you'll see Ziy Conner's name in just about any category.
Scoring? The 6-foot Independence center was fourth in the state with 25.7 points per game.
Rebounding? Her name's even easier to find, sitting at the top of the state chart with 16.3 boards per game.
The senior influenced every facet of the game and dominated in the Small Dairyland conference. She received strong consideration for player of the year honors.
"She has amazing athleticism and can dominate on both ends of the floor," Independence coach John Zilla said. "Excellent offensive skills to go along with being an excellent post defender."
Conner led the Indees to a Division 5 regional championship, and helped the team battle in the sectional semifinals against eventual state champion Assumption.
She scored a career-high 41 points against Coulee Christian on Dec. 11. Conner was a second team All-Northwest pick last season.
"A tremendous athlete who creates matchup difficulties," Alma Center Lincoln coach Bill Schulte said of Conner.
Audrey Hatfield
Hudson had a force in the paint on both ends of the court, and Audrey Hatfield's stats reflected it.
The 6-foot-2 senior forward averaged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds per game. She helped the Raiders reach the Division 1 state championship game.
Her contributions were numerous, from scoring to rebounding to facilitating. In addition to scoring and defending in the paint, she could get Hudson going in transition with her passing in the blink of an eye.
"Audrey was key to Hudson's success this year," Eau Claire Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "She anchored them in all their defensive schemes, rebounded the basketball at a high rate, would get them in transition quickly, was a facilitator of their offense as well as getting scores when she got touches."
Hatfield is committed to play Division I basketball at the University of St. Thomas next season. Big Rivers coaches will breathe a sigh of relief to not have to go up against the do-it-all forward anymore.
Menomonie coach Storm Harmon summed her up succinctly: "Unstoppable," he said.
Makenna Rohrscheib
Opposing coaches pointed it out: Makenna Rohrscheib was the heart and soul of Regis this winter.
That proved to be a very good thing for the Ramblers.
The 5-foot-9 junior guard earned Western Cloverbelt Conference player of the year honors, helping Regis improve its win total by nine over the previous year. She averaged 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.
"Even with opponents constantly game planning around her and employing their best defensive players on her, she still put up (those numbers)," Regis coach Teddy Joas said. "Makenna can finish near the basket as well as from outside."
Rohrscheib shined when the stakes were high, scoring a career-high 40 points against conference champion Osseo-Fairchild and 30 against state tournament qualifier Fall Creek.
She faced all sorts of defensive looks, but few worked.
"She was in a league all by herself in this area and her play was outstanding," McDonell coach Don Cooper said.
Lindsay Steien
Lindsay Steien did a little bit of everything for Blair-Taylor.
Or, perhaps more accurately, she did a lot of everything.
The 5-foot-9 sophomore averaged 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Wildcats.
The crafty guard didn't just put up points. She also uplifted her teammates. She helped Blair-Taylor finish 17-4 this winter.
"Lindsay is able to create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates, which makes her difficult to defend," Lincoln's Schulte said.
A threat to both drive and knock down jumpers, Steien kept opposing defenses honest.
"Excellent court sense and dribble penetration," Independence's Zilla said.
Steien was a second team All-Northwest selection last season.
Second team
Madison Barstad
As Madison Barstad went, so did Colfax.
That worked pretty well for the Vikings. The 5-foot-7 junior led the Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions in both scoring and rebounding. The forward averaged 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. She scored in double figures in 14 of the Vikings' 17 games.
Additionally, she contributed on the defensive end, averaging just shy of three steals per game.
Barstad was the Dunn-St. Croix player of the year this season.
"She was the best player on the best team in the conference," Elmwood/Plum City coach Adam Sticht said.
Kristen Lawton
For the second season in a row, Kristen Lawton brought home the East Lakeland Conference's top individual honor.
The 5-foot-5 guard is now a two-time conference player of the year after helping Flambeau go unbeaten in the East Lakeland to secure the title. She averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
She was the conference's leading scorer.
"She is a dominant player and has a no-stop drive," Falcons coach Mandy Bratanich said. "She is a joy to coach and is always positive with her teammates."
Just a junior this year, she'll try to help Flambeau defend its conference title next season.
Brynn Olson
After finishing as the Big Rivers' leading scorer and reaching the Division 2 sectional finals, it's safe to say Brynn Olson had a good season.
The 6-foot Rice Lake forward averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this winter.
In the playoffs, she helped the Warriors get within one win of reaching the state tournament.
"Brynn is a versatile player that can score in the post with her back to the basket, attack the rim off the dribble and shoot the 3," Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said.
The junior was a first team All-Big Rivers selection.
Raemalee Smith
Raemalee Smith's career is off to a flying start.
After earning third team All-Northwest honors as a freshman last season, she moves up a team this year. The Ladysmith guard averaged 21 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore.
The 5-foot-4 facilitator could score or set up teammates at will.
"Great scorer and distributor," Chetek-Weyerhaeuser coach Patrick Boughton said. "She can score at will as well as play good, solid D."
Smith was the Heart O' North Conference player of the year last season, and narrowly missed out on repeating the feat this winter.
Abby Thompson
Just like her teammate Steien, Abby Thompson contributed in all phases of the game for Blair-Taylor.
The 5-foot-6 guard scored at a high rate, and was also one of the Wildcats' top rebounders and distributors.
Thompson averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Defensively, she came up with 5.9 steals per contest.
"Tremendous 3-point shooter and good defender," Independence's Zilla said.
Third team
McDonell reached the state tournament for the first time ever, and Lauryn Deetz was a big reason why. The 5-foot-5 junior averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Macks.
"Deetz had to take on more of the pressure as a scoring leader for the Macks this season, but she handled that with composure and solid performances night in and night out," Altoona coach Michelle Peplinski said.
Jada Kowalczyk closed out her Cadott career with first team All-Western Cloverbelt honors for the second straight season. The forward was the conference's second-leading scorer with an average of 16.2 points per game.
"Best pure post player in the conference," Regis' Joas said of Kowalczyk.
Brooke Lechleitner was a force to be reckoned with in the East Lakeland. The 6-foot Lake Holcombe junior averaged a double-double with 15.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Defensively, she blocked 6.6 shots per contest. She led the Chieftains in nearly every statistical category. Lechleitner narrowly missed out on conference players of the year honors.
"Hardest working athlete I know," Lake Holcombe coach Jennifer Lechleitner said, adding that she was a team leader for the Chieftains.
Gianna Vollrath was a huge factor in Fall Creek returning to the state tournament for the first time in six seasons. The 6-foot junior did it all for the Crickets: score (9.4 points per game), rebound (8.3 per game), pass (4.2 assists per game) and defend (2.5 steals, 2.4 blocks per game). She was an honorable mention all-state selection in Division 4.
"Vollrath finds ways to be involved with nearly every possession, on offense or defense," Altoona's Peplinski said. "Ending their season at state is a testament to what this Fall Creek team can do and a balanced post/guard presence is a big part of what they accomplished."
Maddie Wall was a first team All-Heart O' North pick for the second year in a row at Cameron. The 5-foot-4 junior guard was the conference's third-leading scorer at 16.3 points per game. She was second in assists, averaging 4.2 per contest. She ran the show for the Comets.
"Nice player," Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Boughton said. "Handles the ball well, nice scoring threat."
Fourth team
Maggie Glaus shouldered a heavy workload for Elmwood/Plum City, but did remarkably well with it. The 5-foot-9 forward led the Dunn-St. Croix in scoring with 15.3 points, and also pulled down an average of 10.8 rebounds per night.
Stanley-Boyd's Lily Hoel has a knack for scoring, and has only improved as her career has gone on. The 5-foot-11 forward was third in the Western Cloverbelt in scoring this season (14.7 ppg) and was also one of the conference's premier rebounders with 8.3 per contest.
After earning honorable mention All-Northwest honors as a sophomore, Reanna Hutchinson booked a spot on the fourth team this winter. The 5-foot-10 Eau Claire North guard was a two-way threat, leading the Huskies in scoring (11.7 ppg) and the Big Rivers in steals with 2.9 per game.
Fall Creek's Mackensy Kolpien was the leading scorer on a state tournament team, posting 11.9 points per contest. The 5-foot-9 senior forward also secured 6.8 rebounds per game and served as a team leader for a highly-successful Crickets squad.
Few teams were as balanced as Osseo-Fairchild this winter, and that makes Brooke McCune's numbers a bit deceptive. The 5-foot-9 junior forward averaged 10.5 points per game for the Thunder and regularly put together double-doubles. She was among the most reliable players in the area.
Fifth team
Just a sophomore, Tori Blaskowski is already one of the top players in the Dunn-St. Croix. The 5-foot-3 Elk Mound guard was a first team all-conference pick after averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game. She did plenty of scoring, but was also a defensive specialist for the Mounders.
As McDonell's only senior, Anna Geissler carried the leadership torch as the Macks reached the Division 5 state tournament. She was good on the court too, averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per contest. Geissler was an honorable mention all-state pick in Division 5.
Fall Creek's Emily Madden was a contributor in all facets for the Crickets' state-qualifying team. The 5-foot-5 senior guard scored 10.7 points per game, and averaged 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per night. Her leadership was key to the Crickets.
Menomonie junior Emma Mommsen was among the top post players in the Big Rivers this winter. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and was also a major contributor defensively.
Averie Varsho was a four-year starter for Altoona, and finished her career as a leader with the Rails. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She set the program record for most points in a game when she scored 37 against Ellsworth in February. She is committed to play college basketball at UW-River Falls.